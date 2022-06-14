The weirdness of our most popular posts

Like all people who write a website, I like to know how many people are reading it, and what attracts them. But I’ve never written about issues that I thought would attract clicks, so I’m always surprised when a “throwaway post”, like the second one below, gets so many reads.

Here’s a list of the top posts read with links to them; I believe this holds over the entire span of this website—since January, 2009.

The Art Institute Post was by far the most widely read, and most widely cited, too. It was about Chicago’s premier art museum firing all its unpaid docents to replace them with a more “diverse” staff. II heard about it from a website called “The Barbershop“, not one that I’d heard of before. (The creator, Dennis Byrne, was a journalist who had a long career in Chicago, working for the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Daily News.)

Still, it didn’t get much airplay until I wrote in some detail about it. I’m nor sure why, as I’m a small fry, but it resonated with all kinds of people, including art lovers and people who were educated by the wonderful Art Institute docents (who are still fired). The story was picked up and carried by many venues, and the Art Institute got many objections, including from people who canceled their membership.

This one, which just went up last week, is still gathering lots of reads every day. This was of course totally unpredictable: I wrote it on the spur of the moment to express a beef about consumer products like ice cream getting smaller and relatively more expensive. I guess it struck a nerve since every consumer is feeling ripped off these days. And almost everyone has noticed the decline in quality and quantity of most brands of ice cream.

The ice cream scams 76,807 Views (and counting)

Who would have thought that accusations of racism against Ed Wilson would draw such attention? Well, clearly the people who did a hit job on him, like this author in Scientific America. (Lots of people have probably read Ed’s books, too.) The Sci Am article was abysmal, even accusing Mendel of racism! Maybe a lot of people read the magazine, but they shouldn’t. It’s way too woke and lacks judgment, as in this piece:

Likewise: why should Americans be interested in the doings of science educators and authorities in New Zealand? But they were:

Finally, three cat posts. Now this one from last Christmas baffles me: why should so many people want to see pictures of our readers’ kitties in a Christmas theme?

Ditto. I fail to understand the attention given to these two Caturday felid posts, but of course the Internet is made of cats. Many times I’ve contemplated ditching the Caturday felid posts.

These aren’t a huge number of reads compared to those posted by someone like Andrew Sullivan, but I have no aspirations to be a professional “blogger.” This was always an avocation, but one that blew up beyond its original goal.