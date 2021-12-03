“Ways of knowing”: New Zealand pushes to have “indigenous knowledge” (mythology) taught on parity with modern science in science class

One of the most invidious and injurious side effects of wokeism is to validate “other ways of knowing” as being on par with modern scientific knowledge. Granted, one can respect the mythology and scientific “claims” of indigenous cultures, some of which turned out to be scientifically valid (quinine is one), but their efficacy can be established only by conventional scientific testing.
New Zealand, however, is in the midst of a campaign to teach Maori “ways of knowing” alongside science in science classes as science, on par with modern science, which of course had roots in many places. The reason for this is to give Maori credibility not just as indigenous people with moral and legal rights, but to validate their pseudoscientific views. Scholars who object to this ridiculous parity are in the process of being cancelled.
Here’s an email I got the other day from a biology colleague in New Zealand:
Now in NZ the Government is trying to insert something called ‘Matauranga’ into science courses. Matauranga means the knowledge system of the Maori. It includes reference to various gods e.g., Tane the god of the forest is said to be the creator of humans, and of all plants and creatures of the forest. Rain happens when the goddess Papatuanuku sheds tears. Maori try to claim that they have always been scientists. Their political demand is that Matauranga must be acknowledged as the equal of western (pakeha) science; that without this, Maori children will continue to fail in science at school.
One rationalisation for this is that they are the indigenous people of New Zealand and that their knowledge deserves respect (mana). it is a very messy situation and a group of science academics of various stripes are engaged in fighting a rearguard action against this. They wrote a letter to the Listener, a weekly publication of reasonable respectability, in which they made the claim that matauranga was not science and had no place in science courses. The kickback against this was astonishing, with some 2000 academics around NZ signing a petition condemning them.
Further,the Royal Society of New Zealand is taking two of the academics involved to task, with the likely outcome their dismissal from the Society. They have been accused of racism!
Wokism is well under way here.
In response to my question, the colleague told me that the two forms of “knowledge” will be taught to 16-18 years old, and not just to Maori. There will also be exam questions, but it’s not clear if those will require students to parrot the tenets of Mātauranga.
Here is a screenshot of the letter that got its signatories in big trouble (click on it to see the original letter). Note that it’s civil and conciliatory, but defends modern science. The signers are all from the University of Auckland.
This is a sensible letter which is not inflammatory—except to those postmodernists and Wokeists who see “other ways of knowing” just as valid as modern science. They are wrong. But in response, 2,000 academics and public figures signed a heated objection, which included the following:
We, the signatories to this response, categorically disagree with their views. Indigenous knowledges – in this case, Mātauranga – are not lesser to other knowledge systems. Indeed, indigenous ways of knowing, including Mātauranga, have always included methodologies that overlap with “Western” understandings of the scientific method.
However, Mātauranga is far more than just equivalent to or equal to “Western” science. It offers ways of viewing the world that are unique and complementary to other knowledge systems.
I’m sorry, but the factual assertions of this Maori “way of knowing” are palpably inferior to “other knowledge systems.” They stand as myths, and ones with no factual basis; and to teach them on par with science, as if rain might really come from the tears of a god, is ludicrous.
Those who signed the letter are either completely ignorant of science (which I don’t believe), or are flaunting their virtue. It’s true that Maori have often been mistreated by colonials, and NZ has tried to rectify this inequality over the years, as it should. But one way not to rectify it is to pretend that Maori “knowledge” is really “true” in the scientific sense. To teach that in the schools, as is being proposed, is a recipe for continuing scientific ignorance. It is the same as a letter saying that fundamentalists Christian “ways of knowing”, like creationism, should be taught alongside evolutionary biology in science class. (Such “parity” is not upheld by freedom of speech, for American courts, at least, have long declared that teachers do not have license to teach anything they want in a class—particularly religion.) Indeed, as we see above, Maori “science” is explicitly creationist!
Toby Young discusses the issue in this article in The Spectator (click on screenshot, my bolding):
An excerpt:
. . . the moment this letter was published all hell broke loose. The views of the authors, who were all professors at Auckland, were denounced by the Royal Society, the New Zealand Association of Scientists, and the Tertiary Education Union, as well as by their own vice-chancellor, Dawn Freshwater. In a hand-wringing, cry-bullying email to all staff at the university, she said the letter had ‘caused considerable hurt and dismay among our staff, students and alumni’ and said it pointed to ‘major problems with some of our colleagues’.
Two of Professor Cooper’s academic colleagues, Dr Siouxsie Wiles and Dr Shaun Hendy, issued an ‘open letter’ condemning the heretics for causing ‘untold harm and hurt’. They invited anyone who agreed with them to add their names to the ‘open letter’, and more than 2,000 academics duly obliged. Before long, five members of the Royal Society had complained and a panel was set up to investigate.
The witch-finders disregarded several principles of natural justice in their prosecutorial zeal. For instance, two members of the three-person panel turned out to be signatories of the ‘open letter’ denouncing Professor Cooper so had to be replaced. In addition, all five complainants were anonymous and when the Society asked them to identify themselves, three fell by the wayside. But two remain and the investigation is proceeding apace, with a newly constituted panel.
It’s not too late to save the professor. Letters from members of our own Royal Society, or any distinguished academics in the sciences and humanities, pointing out the absurdity of punishing a scientist for engaging in debate about the validity of science will help. You can email Roger Ridley, the chief executive, at roger.ridley@royalsociety.org.nz. Remember, the only thing necessary for the triumph of intellectual intolerance is for believers in free speech to do nothing.
I would urge readers who feel strongly about this to write to the email above, which I’ll repeat: roger.ridley@royalsociety.org.nz
Here’s the official letter from the University of Auckland’s Vice Chancellor Dawn Freshwater about The Listener letter (click on screenshot):
Some excerpts from her statement, which is in the “we favor free speech, but. . . ”
While the academics are free to express their views, I want to make it clear that they do not represent the views of the University of Auckland.
The University has deep respect for mātauranga Māori as a distinctive and valuable knowledge system. We believe that mātauranga Māori and Western empirical science are not at odds and do not need to compete. They are complementary and have much to learn from each other.
This view is at the heart of our new strategy and vision, Taumata Teitei, and the Waipapa Toitū framework, and is part of our wider commitment to Te Tiriti and te ao principles.
I believe Aotearoa New Zealand has a unique opportunity to lead the world in this area. The University of Auckland, as this country’s largest research institution, should be and will be at the forefront of this exciting exploration.
This is the letter of a woke and fearful woman. Is “the view of the University of Auckland” that modern science is on par with Maori ways of knowing? I know several academics there, and I highly doubt that this is their view.
She has a longer letter as well (click on screenshot), and I’ll give a few excerpts:
It’s long, so just one excerpt from a discursive and confused letter in which Freshwater takes issue with the seven academics who signed the letter:
The freedom to express ideas is constrained neither by their perceived capacity to elicit discomfort, nor by presuppositions concerning their veracity. However, it needs to be clarified that allowing the expression of an idea does not imply endorsement by the University. This has been our position in the debate about mātauranga Māori and science.
Our seven academics were entirely free to express their views, however the University was also free to disagree with those views. That does not mean the University is censoring or trying to silence our academics, it is merely making clear that such views are not representative of the myriad views within the institution; and that the University may at times disagree with the views expressed by its academics. That is healthy in a university.
Well, if that’s “healthy”, then the University of Auckland is very sick. And the “not censoring” bit is bogus: the signers were identified, vilified, said to not adhere to University principles, and now two of them may get booted by the Royal Society. And Freshwater’s statement implies that the official view of Auckland is to put mātauranga on par with modern science.
The World News also notes that Freshwater tendered an apology (or admission):
And University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater told staff the letter did not represent the university’s views.
It had caused “considerable hurt and dismay” among staff and students, she wrote in an email on Monday.
I don’t have a copy of that email, but perhaps a Kiwi could send me a copy.
From Wikipedia, which has an article on the controversy that started last summer:
The TEU, the union which represents academics such as the professors, released a statement saying they “neglected to engage with or mention the many highly accomplished scholars and scientists in Aotearoa who have sought to reconcile notions of science, mātauranga Māori, and Māori in science.” The Royal Society Te Apārangi released a statement saying “The Society strongly upholds the value of mātauranga Māori and rejects the narrow and outmoded definition of science outlined in [the letter].” The New Zealand Association of Scientists released a statement saying “we were dismayed to see a number of prominent academics publicly questioning the value of mātauranga to science.” The letter writers were supported by opposition MP Paul Goldsmith.
Daniel Hikuroa, also an academic at Auckland, pointed out that Mātauranga Māori like Māramataka (the Māori lunar calendar) “was clearly science.” Tara McAllister said “we did not navigate to Aotearoa on myths and legends. We did not live successfully in balance with the environment without science. Māori were the first scientists in Aotearoa.” Tina Ngata wrote that “this letter, in all of its unsolicited glory, is a true testament to how racism is harboured and fostered within New Zealand academia.”[9] An open counter-letter received more than 2000 signatures.
Finally, as I have to stop somewhere, the New Zealand Psychological Society, equally outraged, also condemned the view of the “Satanic Seven”. Click on the screenshot to read the whole pdf:
A few quotes from the letter, which purports to be from the entire New Zealand Psychological Society (did all members assent?), but was written by the President, Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki, who must be Maori.:
I believe it is important that we express our disappointment in the recent letter to the Listener by professors of psychology, biological sciences and critical studies. We also wish to express our support and aroha for those who were, and continue to be, negatively affected by the letter’s content. We note that the letter was not subject to established protocols of rigour and peer review and as such, the contents reflect opinion, not science. In reviewing the letter, it is readily apparent that racist tropes were used, alongside comments typical of moral panic, to justify the exclusion of Māori knowledge as a legitimate science.
Diversionary claims! Of course letters to a non-science jounal aren’t peer reviewed and “aren’t science.” Who said otherwise? And the letter was not racist. But wait! There’s more!
. . . The letter writers express their concern that science is being misunderstood at all levels of education and science funding. They further add that science itself does not colonise – while acknowledging that ‘it has been used to aid colonisation, as have literature and art’. This is similar to saying ‘Guns don’t kill people. People kill people’. Esteemed scholar, Professor Linda Tuhiwai Smith (and others) established that science has indeed been used, under the pretence of its own legitimacy, to colonise and commit genocide towards Māori and other Indigenous peoples. Science, in the hands of colonisers, is the literal gun. The writers fail to note the overwhelming evidence that the users of the science they favour, are also the ones who set the rules about what counts as science, where it can be taught, learned, published or funded. This issue is extremely relevant to the need to decolonise the power base held in our learning institutions.
. . . The White Saviour trope: This is where Māori are told which elements of our Indigenous knowledge is important and to whom. The writers, speaking for Māori, offer the opinion: ‘Indigenous knowledge is critical to the perpetuation and preservation of culture and local practices and plays key roles in management and policy. The writers (as is their inherent privilege) relegate Māori knowledge to archival value, ceremony, management and policy (although it is not clear what is meant here). Speaking for Māori ignores obligations to honour the Treaty of Waitangi, and ignores the overwhelming evidence that racism is a primary reason that Mātauranga Māori science is undervalued.
No, that last sentence is false. Mātauranga Māori “science” is undervalued because it’s mostly wrong. For one thing, it posits an instantaneous creation. Do its advocates say, “Well, Mātauranga is often right but is also sometimes wrong.” There’s more:
Māori knowledge is indeed critical to the preservation of our culture and practices because we are resisting epistemic and cultural genocide, while also striving to flourish and develop. Speaking for Māori again, they add that ‘in the discovery of empirical, universal truths, it falls far short of what we can define as science itself’. Māori aren’t asking them to define science. We have done that ourselves despite having obstacles thrown up at all stages.
. . . Psychology has a long history of marginalising Māori knowledge, and it is concerning that two of the writers are professors of psychology. We note that the letter reinforces known racist assumptions about the validity of Mātauranga Māori science that occurs across psychology and academia. We are particularly concerned about the wellbeing of Māori staff and students in psychology who must now navigate the fall-out of this letter.
It is unbelievable that stuff like this can come out of the mouths of reputable academics. “Science, in the hands of colonisers, is the literal gun.” Seriously? Yes of course science has been used for bad purposes by bad people, as has architecture (gas chambers), and religion. But this says nothing about whether the epistemic value of modern science is on par with the epistemic value of Maori assertions. This speaks very poorly, overall, for the University of Auckland, and I feel sorry for its dissenting scientists, who may be many. They now have to keep their mouths shut lest them be demonized like the Satanic Seven.
The Kiwis have been very careful in the past few decades to ensure good relations with the Maori, who themselves colonized an empty New Zealand about 1300 years ago. But keeping good relations does not demand that you accept a “way of knowing” that is mythological, spiritual, and wrong.
As my friend said, “Wokism is well under way here.”
Okay, it’s time for me to write to Roger Ridley (above) so that two of the seven don’t get booted out of New Zealand’s Royal Society. If they are, that society will have branded itself as a huge joke.
29 thoughts on ““Ways of knowing”: New Zealand pushes to have “indigenous knowledge” (mythology) taught on parity with modern science in science class”
What a mess. The NZ Royal Society should be ashamed of itself. I often don’t agree with Toby Young, but he’s right on this occasion. (Fun fact: Young’s father coined the term “meritocracy”, although he intended it to be used disparagingly and was frustrated that it entered the language more widely with a positive connotation.)
How to fix this thing? It seems exceptionally hard because of the considerable power being wielded against these brave scientists. The greatest strengths one can use is to recruit sheer numbers of NZ and international scientists to step forward and object, thereby de-isolating these 7 brave scientists, and to bring up early and often that this re-structuring of NZ science makes NZ science look really bad. Making parallels to Lysenko-ism is not hyperbole.
So the letter was not subject to peer review and is false. I assume the Māori way of knowing was and passed? I guess they do do science differently there.
+1
I’ m a freelance journalist who writes for publications at a major public university in the western U.S.
A couple of years ago I interviewed two young women scientists, recent graduates, who had started an online community. The details escape me, but on the face it seemed like your basic professional organization.
Near the interview, they began talking of “other ways of knowing” and I pressed them on what they meant. As with the above piece, they were talking about “indigenous knowledge.” They gave as an example speaking with local indigenous people when doing science in their “habitat” to gain a better understanding.
Fair enough, I said. If a tribal elder said, “The rainy season is usually XXX,” fine. But what if the same elder said, “And we know we can say prayers to make it rain” — we would, presumably, not take this as gospel, and default to “another way of knowing,” i.e. science.
In other words, I said, “other ways of knowing” are fine, but don’t we eventually have to rely on the scientific method to establish what’s true?
That’s when they got irritated with me. One make a remark about my age and that I “just don’t understand” because I’m white and male and “old.”
Scientists. Ph.Ds. Working in their fields. And this is their line.
Wow.
This incident in New Zealand raises in my mind once again the question: why now? What are the historical conditions that have fertilized Wokeism in the western world? I don’t think we have an answer to this question. It may take decades for a satisfactory one to emerge. Right now, we can only speculate. There are at least two theories that I can think of. I’m sure there are many others.They contradict each other, but both place human dignity and self-esteem at their cores.
The first theory is that the Woke see that their economic condition is not all that bad. They consider themselves financially secure enough that their attention can turn to other matters, particularly their need for cultural confirmation, which provides them with a sense of identity and self-esteem.
The second theory is that the Woke feel economically marginalized. They see themselves as having little hope of economically rising in a world of great income inequality. Thus, they turn within themselves. If they cannot get economic equality, they can at least get cultural parity. And, as in the first theory, cultural confirmation provides them with a sense of identity and self-esteem.
Of course, it is possible that some of the Woke become Woke because of the first theory and some for the second. As a student of history, one of my main areas of interest is to attempt to understand why people think and act as they do. Historians of the future will grapple with trying to understand the rise of Wokeism. I think they will find that it has something to do with the simultaneous rise of right-wing populism, especially in the United States. In any case, we live in very puzzling times. It is as if we are trying to complete a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle that is only half finished and we can’t figure out where the next piece goes.
It seems to me that it does come from a sense of compassion and a perception of some injustice, but that in attempting to correct the cause, the emotion metastasizes into outrage, which justifies extreme responses.
This needs to be called what it is – religion, which has no place in a science curriculum.
I’d say the answer to “why now” is “because liberal culture is now receptive to our arguments.”
I don’t think this has much to do with wokeism, or even post-modernism, or heck even science itself except to use these things as a convenient vehicle for cultural transmission. I’d hypothesize that much like young earth creationists, the Maori see the newer generations not paying attention to their beliefs, not carrying them on, and they want those beliefs passed on. Science is something that garners a lot of interest and support, it’s seen as a critical pillar of society, and so they understand that if they can get their cultural knowledge added to the science class curriculum, that means almost everyone will be exposed to it, everyone will learn it – the next generation will know it. They don’t really care if it’s really science, that’s not the point. The point is to leverage the respect of science, the interest in science, for their own subject.
My chance of influencing NZ educational curriculum is nil, but if I had that influence, I would propose to test my hypothesis in the way I outlined in comment 15: offer them their own classes. offer them their own departments. If they are really interested in respect and equality, they’ll happily take such a solution. It gives them far more depth into academia than a mere unit in a science course does. But that solution doesn’t let the subject force students who want to study science, study it also. So if the latter is what they want, they’ll reject the ‘our own whole department’ idea. A rejection would show they are more interested in using another subject’s popularity to promote their ideas than they are having their ideas treated academically equally.
Which is kinda how it’s fallen out for creationists over here. They can’t teach it in science, but they can develop bible-as-literature electives. They just have to find enough student interest to justify the expense to the local Principle or school board. And that’s the point at which they typically fail – not enough student interest. They know “your own elective” won’t bring the crowds to them. They know they need the leverage being in a popular class provides. So they are dissatisfied with that option.
This looks like an attempt to force religion into science.
Either way, I think someone has to corner these people into explaining what precisely they mean by statements like
and
Taking these statements as sincere, if there are indigenous, scientific methods of investigation, then they can be published. They can become part of science in general and not an ‘ethnic science’, which is a bit silly. If there is nothing of scientific value, then they can be dismissed from consideration.
“Indigenous knowledges – in this case, Mātauranga – are not lesser to other knowledge systems. Indeed, indigenous ways of knowing, including Mātauranga, have always included methodologies that overlap with “Western” understandings of the scientific method.”
This is an odd argument. It is basically saying that indigenous knowledge is valid because sometimes it matches scientific knowledge. Ok but indigenous knowledge that disagrees with scientific knowledge is obviously the real issue.
NZ wasn’t empty when the Maori got there. There were the Moriori….the Maori killed most of them but some are still around.
We are right to point out that this is another instance of Faith versus Fact (hats off to our host). Just as “intelligent design” is really creationism, so too is “indigenous ways of knowing” really magical thinking.
I wonder if I would have the cojones to stand up to similar accusations that I have “inherent privilege” by responding, “Yes, I have privilege, not because I’m white, but because I’m right.” I’m just trying to anticipate and be ready for the time when I might be accused of being a racist. 🤔
“… colonized an empty New Zealand about 1300 years ago”
If Wikipedia is to be believed, that should be “about 700 years ago”.
Yeah, if the enterprise or institution I was part of took notice of my views, and said that they didn’t agree with them, I would be concerned for my continued association with them.
This is perhaps the missing piece of the puzzle of woo and woke. Obviously, we have the championing of non-whites against Western civilization, but we also have the injection of relativism into the curricula. This is of a piece with the general assault on Western civilization by the anti-racists. All of those woo beliefs confuse and undermine things like Western Science.
This is a mirror-image on the left of what we have been seeing on the right — where, in an effort to bolster their status, certain people are passionately arguing that (to quote Isaac Asimov): “My ignorance is as good as your knowledge.”
Yes, much of what is going on in the world today is best understood as an attempt by the stupid and ignorant to halt their centuries-long oppression by the smart and knowledgeable.
A few months ago I saw something similar, but not as egregious, in Scientific American in an article written by Dr. Jennifer Raff. I am going to plagiarize me-self and paste in the comment I made on this site:
….the May, 2021 issue of Scientific American contained an article about the peopling of the American continents. Its author is Dr. Jennifer Raff, an anthropological geneticist at the University of Kansas. Early on, the article states:
“In their journey into the Americas, the ancestors of present-day Indigenous peoples overcame extraordinary challenges……
There are many perspectives that aim to explain these events. Indigenous peoples have numerous oral histories of their origins. Passed down from one generation to the next, such traditional knowledge conveys important lessons about the emergence of each group’s identity as a people and their relationship with their lands and nonhuman relatives. Some of these histories include migration from another place as part of their origins; others do not. The framework that most Western scientists use in understanding the history of population movements is different. This article will focus on their models for the peopling of the Americas, while respecting and acknowledging that these models stand alongside diverse and ancient oral histories with which they may or may not be congruent.”
Those last 2 sentences struck me: Is Dr. Raff essentially saying that what science uncovers is to be treated as no more factual than personal truth or myth? Had these people been Christian fundamentalist, Would she have been as solicitous? It’s also interesting that no mention is made of the extinctions that followed the arrival of homo sapiens to the Americas, and related effects. Instead, there is a tone of romanticization.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/genomes-reveal-humanitys-journey-into-the-americas/
I would like to see airplanes, computers or MRI designed and constructed using only “other ways of knowing”. Even for boats, how many of these denfenders of Maori’s science would prefer a modern boat to a traditional boat to travel to, for example, USA?
“Other ways of knowing” is a dangerous slogan. There are no ways of knowing other than science that have stood the test of time. “Other ways of knowing” will not help us fight COVID-19, climate change, or cancer. I take pride in the letter that those scientists wrote. It is respectful, but firm. They will win out in the end. I hope it doesn’t ruin their careers in the meantime.
They’re looking for respect, I say give it to them.
“We believe that this proposal devalues the importance of Maori culture and Matauranga, as it simply makes it a unit within science courses. That is not good enough. That does not show mana. That does not give it equal status, it relegates it to a subsidiary role.
We believe, instead, that Matauranga should have it’s own course or courses in high school and it’s own departments within our universities. Only this will provide students with the sufficient course depth and exposure they need to learn matauranga practices (like laboratory practices are taught for science) alongside matauranga concepts and knowledge, from professors who are matauranga experts rather than scientists ordered to cover the material.
Equality will only be achieved when a student can proudly graduate with a degree in matauranga, taught by matuaranga teachers, with no need to take a science course if they choose not to. Graduating with a degree in science having been exposed to matauranga ways of knowing, taught by scientists rather than matauranga users, as part of a science degree, is not equal.”
🙂
And then the graduate with the matauranga degree can have it out with the science graduate, in the same way that MMA and Jiu Jitsu practitioners have it out with those who “practice” no-touch knockouts and other bullshido. https://youtu.be/V33bWVkZTdw
Strategic thinking – I like it.
Supposedly these traditional ways of knowing (and not merely technologic primitiveness) allowed indigenous peoples to live in harmony with Nature and practice a sustainable lifestyle. (Not true, but truth doesn’t matter.). Adopting these ways of knowing will cure climate change and so we must adopt them, no questions asked. Extinction Rebellion is the iron fist of this belief system.
Dr. Coyne, in your post about invasive species three days ago, why did you refer to science using the term ‘Western science’?
“the two forms of “knowledge” will be taught to 16-18 years old”
There it is, the fraud of the whole thing. They aren’t putting it into their medicine and biology and chemistry programs at the university – for the obvious reason that it is not “real” science after all. They just want to slip it into the “intro to science” classes in high schools, so they can say they covered it.
IMHO, the strongest arguments against these ideas are economic ones. Do parents think that teaching their kids this crap is going to be good for their kid’s future job prospects or for NZ’s economy generally? Such arguments would be very hard to make.
Even NZ has been captured by the woke crowd. Common Sense is no longer common.
If you insist that your “way of knowing” is perfect as is, and is beyond criticism, and cannot benefit from comparisons and exchange with other ways, you risk creating a “way of ignorance”. And that is true no matter whether you claim to be scientific, traditional, or whatnot.
“I would urge readers who feel strongly about this to write to the email above, which I’ll repeat: roger.ridley@royalsociety.org.nz”
Done.