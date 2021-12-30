Scientific American does an asinine hit job on E. O. Wilson, calling him a racist

Scientific American has hit rock bottom with this new op-ed that is nothing more than a hit piece on Ed Wilson, basically calling him a racist.
It is written by someone who apparently has no training in evolutionary biology, though she says she “intimately familiarized [herself] with Wilson’s work and his dangerous ideas on what factors influence human behavior.” I usually don’t question someone because of their credentials, but this piece is so stupid, so arrantly ignorant of Wilson’s work, that I can attribute its content only to a combination of ignorance (perhaps deliberate) or a woke desire to take down someone as a racist who wasn’t a racist. Or both.
In fact, the piece below could have been written by any social-justice ideologue, for its real aim is more than smearing Wilson; it;s also to change the nature of science. Read on.
Once again, the magazine evinces a ridiculous wokeness; how could its editor, Laura Helmuth, allow this to be published? I recommend your reading it; it’s short and also free (click on the screenshot):
I could rant forever about the ignorance of this woman, but will try to refrain. Note the links above that say “discrimination” and “racism”. But nowhere in the article does she give one iota of evidence that Wilson was a racist. Yes, he was a biological determinist—and not a pure biological determinist, for he wrote books about the influence of culture and genetics—but I never heard him say or write anything to indicate that he was biased against members of other groups. (The author, Monica R. McLemore, is black.) Not all people who claim that genes have a role in human behavior are racists, you know. And if you claim that genes don’t have any influence in modern behavior, which was Wilson’s point in writing the last chapter of Sociobiology, then you’re ignorant and wrong. .
If Wilson was a racist, shouldn’t McLemore should have adduced evidence for that? I see none. I see stuff that she considers to be evidence, but it’s not at all convincing.
Here’s her sole evidence that Wilson was “problematic” and that he was a racist:
His influential text Sociobiology: The New Synthesis contributed to the false dichotomy of nature versus nurture and spawned an entire field of behavioral psychology grounded in the notion that differences among humans could be explained by genetics, inheritance and other biological mechanisms. Finding out that Wilson thought this way was a huge disappointment, because I had enjoyed his novel Anthill, which was published much later and written for the public.
I suggest you read the last chapter of Sociobiology: it merely speculates about how human evolution could have influenced many modern human behaviors and traits, including sociality, altruism, aesthetics, and morality. There’s nothing I could find in that chapter suggesting that Wilson is a racist, or that he thinks that differences between races that have promoted racism are determined by genes. The word “race,” in fact, doesn’t even appear in the index.
Yes, Wilson was a biological determinist to some degree about animal and human behavior, but we all should be! After all, why should humans be the sole species whose behavior isn’t affected by their evolution? But to repeat myself: thinking that differences between people or even groups could have a genetic component is not the same thing as racism, which is based on hierarchies and bigotry. Now, Wilson might have been accused of racism by people like my own Ph.D. advisor Dick Lewontin (I don’t know about that, though), but they never adduced evidence for that. Nor does McLemore. For reasons best known to herself, she’s just terribly eager to brand a famous scientist as a bigot.
More “evidence”:
Wilson was hardly alone in his problematic beliefs. His predecessors—mathematician Karl Pearson, anthropologist Francis Galton, Charles Darwin, Gregor Mendel and others—also published works and spoke of theories fraught with racist ideas about distributions of health and illness in populations without any attention to the context in which these distributions occur.
We’ve talked about most of these people before, and yes, they had ideas that today would be considered racist, but Darwin was also an abolitionist. And MENDEL, for crying out loud? Find me one piece of Mendel’s writings that suggest that the good friar was a racist! Were green peas considered superior to yellow peas? Here we have McLemore simply making stuff up: throwing Mendel’s discoveries of inheritance into the pot with the other accused “racists.” This is dreadful scholarship, almost humorous in its ignorant assertions.
But wait! There’s more!
Even modern geneticists and genome scientists struggle with inherent racism in the way they gather and analyze data. In his memoir A Life Decoded: My Genome: My Life, geneticist J. Craig Venter writes, “The complex provenance of ideas means their origin is often open to interpretation.”
I will pass on, as that sentence has nothing to do with racism and proves nothing.
One more bit of “evidence” that Wilson and his “problematic” peers were racist:
First, the so-called normal distribution of statistics assumes that there are default humans who serve as the standard that the rest of us can be accurately measured against. The fact that we don’t adequately take into account differences between experimental and reference group determinants of risk and resilience, particularly in the health sciences, has been a hallmark of inadequate scientific methods based on theoretical underpinnings of a superior subject and an inferior one. Commenting on COVID and vaccine acceptance in an interview with PBS NewsHour, recently retired director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins pointed out, “You know, maybe we underinvested in research on human behavior.”
What this has to do with Wilson, much less Galton, Darwin, Pearson, and Mendel, eludes me. In fact, the paragraph makes almost no sense to me. McLemore, it seems, is a Pecksniff for Racism, trying to find it in everything that exists, including the famous normal distribution itself.
On Twitter, one reader asked McLemore why she didn’t actually quote any of Wilson’s words to show his racism, and she gives the answer of a person who didn’t do her homework, turning a necessity (her laziness or ideological zeal) into a virtue:
— Monica McLemore PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN #EndowedProf (@mclemoremr) December 30, 2021
— Monica McLemore PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN #EndowedProf (@mclemoremr) December 30, 2021
McLemore goes on, implying again and again that various factors imply Wilson was racist, but it’s all nonsense:
Second, the application of the scientific method matters: what works for ants and other nonhuman species is not always relevant for health and/or human outcomes.
Yes—but so what?
Lastly, examining nurture versus nature without any attention to externalities, such as opportunities and potential (financial structures, religiosity, community resources and other societal structures), that deeply influence human existence and experiences is both a crude and cruel lens. This dispassionate query will lead to individualistic notions of the value and meaning of human lives while, as a society, our collective fates are inextricably linked.
Externalities, Dr. McLemore, are environments, or “nurture”! Again, we get a paragraph that basically says nothing.
McLemore then gives three ways to help us evaluate “problematic” scientists, including turning the enterprise into a Mandela initiative:
First, truth and reconciliation are necessary in the scientific record, including attention to citational practices when using or reporting on problematic work.
. . . Second, diversifying the scientific workforce is crucial not only to asking new types of research questions and unlocking new discoveries but also to conducting better science. Other scholars have pointed out that feminist standpoint theory is helpful in understanding white empiricism and who is eligible to be a worthy observer of the human condition and our world. We can apply the same approach to scientific research.
. . . Finally, we need new methods. One of the many gifts of the Human Genome Project was the creativity it spawned beyond revealing the secrets of the genome, such as new rules about public availability and use of data.
I really can’t go on, except to add two things. First, McLemore herself is being unscientific in accusing “problematic” Ed Wilson of racism without mentioning one bit of evidence. And MENDEL??? There is no scholarship involved in this piece, and, in the end defaming Wilson seems like merely an excuse for McLemore to vent her ill-considered antiracist views of science on the readers of Scientific American.
Finally, the really problematic people today are not Ed Wilson; they are people like McLemore herself, who simply ignores evidence, makes misleading statements about scientists, and accuses science of being structurally racist in a way for which only she knows the cure. It is people like her who are not only defacing and distorting history, but trying to change the face of science from being a set of tools to investigate nature into a set of ideological practices to achieve Social Justice.
I haven’t yet investigated the Twittersphere, but reader Paul directed me to this thread, which contains many more takes on this article. Almost none of them are good. Here are just a few. Khan, author of the first two tweets, is a geneticist.
— Razib 🥥 Khan (@razibkhan) December 30, 2021
— Razib 🥥 Khan (@razibkhan) December 30, 2021
if a normal person without any credentials said that about 'normal distribution' there's be a toba-sized eruption of smugness on science twitter.
but ingroup matters. who/whom.
charity for we not thee.
— Razib 🥥 Khan (@razibkhan) December 30, 2021
— Michael McCullough (@ME_McCullough) December 30, 2021
— Michael McCullough (@ME_McCullough) December 30, 2021
— Iona Italia, PhD (@IonaItalia) December 30, 2021
— Iona Italia, PhD (@IonaItalia) December 30, 2021
— Andrew Hammel (@AndrewHammel1) December 30, 2021
— Andrew Hammel (@AndrewHammel1) December 30, 2021
— Alessandro Strumia (@AlessandroStru4) December 30, 2021
— Alessandro Strumia (@AlessandroStru4) December 30, 2021
I usually don’t express sentiments this extreme on this site, but I have to say that I’m not that far off from Wright here:
I have a rule about not swearing on Twitter, but I'll make an exception this one time.
— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 30, 2021
— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 30, 2021
If you still subscribe to Scientific American, you’d better have a damn good reason why. It’s too late to urge editor Laura Helmuth to change the tone of the magazine, for it’s clearly the tone she wants: less science, more wokeness.
Who needs evidence if you have opinions?
Here’s SciAm’s editor tweeting on the article:
https://twitter.com/laurahelmuth/status/1476531766118682625
Perhaps she is alone in considering the article “insightful”.
Here is her tweet in which the editor quotes part of the article then makes a short commentary:
” ‘Examining nurture versus nature without any attention to externalities… that deeply influence human existence and experiences is both a crude and cruel lens.’ Insightful critique of E.O. Wilson’s work & racism inherent in genetics…”
Note the “racism inherent in genetics”…Is she implying that race is genetic? What is she talking about? Can anyone help?
I suspect what she means by “racism inherent in genetics” is that she’s acknowledging that race has a genetic component and, therefore, anyone who works in genetics is going to bump into race. I suspect she would rather avoid such uncomfortable truths and claim that everything is nurture, not nature. This is similar to the sentiment expressed by “the false dichotomy of nature versus nurture” in the opinion piece on Wilson. Since so many of the Woke’s ideas put nurture above nature, genetics is just troubling territory to them. In their eyes, E.O. Wilson was doomed as soon as he decided what field to enter.
To be fair, there’s a long, long, very nasty history of attempting to justify slavery, racism, etc via pseudoscience especially using genetics. They’re not exactly coming to this from out of nowhere.
Eugenics was dismissed long before these people were born. Their motives are ideological at their core as well as anti intellectual, reflecting American culture today. The roots were planted in the 1960s by the Marxists, reinforced by the post modernists and now watered by anti intellectualism and hatred of western civilization and all of its history. That our educational institutions have allowed and strengthened this is the real crime. The discarding of reason and logic as well as science should scare all of us out of our wits. It is the Dark Ages revived as a means of reinforcing the power of ideologues who
want power, not equality, and who repeat the Soviet Union’s social engineering project that smothered and killed so many scientists and academics. I wonder who will preside at the next trial of apostates? There will be so many competing for that judgeship.
Sure but you can’t responsibly deal with such nuance by just pretending genetics doesn’t exist. They are just practicing a sort of wishful thinking, as if to say, “If everything is nurture, we can change it!” Or, coming from the opposite direction, “If everything is nature (genetics), the differences between races is baked in and we’ll always be stuck with racism.”
Wokeism is blank-slateist to its core (even biological sex is a “social construction”, whereas the more important “gender identity” is some sort of dualistic soul).
Thus any linking of human behaviour to genetics gets labelled “racist” as a sort of scorched-earth policy surrounding any topic even tangentially relevant to racism, a deliberate policy of trying to make toxic anything other than blank-slateism.
Let me guess, Monica McLemore was a diversity hire?
She dines out on a handful of her papers on some obscure cancer-related gene from her PhD research. Makes a big deal about how she was trained by a molecular biologist. But almost all of her own research is on social determinants of health, structural racism, and health inequity. Very few citations of her research; vast majority of her Google Scholar citations are to a book she edited (along with several others) on nursing policy, and a blog post (seriously) on racism in health care.
She has been tweeting about her Wilson take-down. Tweets a lot (really a lot), “folx” instead of folks, that kind of thing 🙁
I stopped my subscription to SA 3 decades ago, because i found it to be too superficial. But it did not publish woke nonsense then. If I hadn’t, I could do it now, but that arrow has already flown.
Has it something to do with nurses? Clearwater of NZ notoriety is a nurse too 🤪.
Seriously, one cannot take this seriously:’problematic ‘ here and ‘problematic ‘ there is neither here nor there.
She does not in any way show where Wilson was wrong, nor where he was racist. It is a low hatchet-job. Unconscionable
Same here, but more like 2 decades ago.
I fondly remember repeatedly pouring thru my fathers’ stack of S.A. mags from the 50’s and 60’s. Depth and expertise was the rule.
Amongst the “wokerati” any dismissal (even the mildest criticism) of McLemore is likely to be “experienced” as “problematic”, since her identity entitles her to immunity from any negative assessment, which can only derive from hostility not to her ideas, but to her membership in at least two marginalized and victimized groups.
You’re right, it’ll just be seen as a old(-ish!) white, European-origin male (Jerry) defending an old, white, European-origin male (Wilson). The actual merits of the article and the critique will not enter into it.
After reading this load of codswallop, i have deleted “problematic” from my vocabulary.
I understand the impulse, but I’ve been using “problematic” since before it was problematic.
I agree. Don’t let them take our words away!
Don’t let them take our words away!’
Too late! Following one of her self-referring links, I came upon this phrase, repeated in several slight variations, ‘people with capacity for pregnancy or pregnant capable people’, and thought to myself, ‘Didn’t there used to be a single word in English which conveniently expressed this concept?’ but couldn’t find it in my NewSpeak dictionary (2021 edition)
I see versions of her excuse for not citing Wilson’s work all the time, when someone online makes an absurd assertion (“Lincoln was a slave owner!”-yes, people have said that). When challenged, they say “I’m not going to do your research for you.”
Exactly.
“I’m not going to do your research for you,” is bogus, except when it isn’t. As with everything any given real world situation is more complicated. In this particular situation it’s about as bogus as it gets.
I totally agree. I just wish we had more success teaching people about the burden of evidence.
Exasperating drivel at Scientific American. As a poetic favor to its arrogant and lazy author, we could all refer to the piece without using her name, for she has penned something that doesn’t warrant citation or airtime, other than to duly deride Scientific American for its promotion of thick ideology.
The ethical, legal, and social implications (ELSI) of genetics crowd has worsened the scientific discourse by masquerading PoMo as sound scholarship — training and encouraging people of color, like the inept author, to interrupt narratives they don’t like with tactics akin to vandalism. ELSI is largely thugs.
(Ceiling Cat: extra word in “If Wilson was a racist, shouldn’t McLemore should have adduced evidence for that? I see none.”)
This article makes something clear to me: Wokeness is, in large part, another kind of populist anti-elite disrespect.
Just as the invermectin crowd are emboldened now to tell once-respected institutions, and their representatives, that they are idiots, in public, and expect applause, without any doubts about their lack of actual relevant knowledge. So too the kendi-diangelists are emboldened to publicly claim that great men are idiots, and expect applause, without any doubts about their lack of actual relevant knowledge.
The difference is that the antivaxers tend not to have jobs within (formerly) elite institutions. They are need to work from outside, which makes them easier for some to dismiss. But the antiracists have no more right to such positions, it’s some bizarre degradation that people perhaps qualified for the facilities and catering department have instead been hired for white-collar jobs. Some even get called “professor”. But we should not confuse parts of the right’s rejection of them, with the rejection of real expertise, even if both get called “elite” sometimes, and both are rejected by the same people sometimes. These are two phenomena.
You’re right. And it’s something shared by all radicals. The message becomes their entire world and everyone that doesn’t embrace it is the enemy. They are so sure of their righteousness that they no longer see the need to support their claims with evidence. There’s no grey, just black and white. Their only audience is themselves.
Oh dear! ‘And it’s something shared by all radicals’? As someone who is avowedly radical and antiracist, and is also a recently retired scientist, I agree the article in question is utter tripe on so many levels and I have enormous respect for E O Wilson and his work, much of which seems on the money to me.
However, this obsession with ‘wokeness’ and its supposed horrors is generating some quite unpleasant (and false) generalisations, along with the occasional blatantly racist statement on this thread. I get that there are abuses of reasoned discourse, likely often shaped by a preconceived conviction that racism lurks everywhere, but it is absurd and very dangerous to get so emotionally wound up about what is, at heart, a widespread antidiscrimination movement that every reasonable human being should be in some sympathy with. When I first came across the term ‘woke’ it seemed a perfectly reasonable and even anodyne concept. It has since been completely weaponised (in the same way as ‘Antifa’) by the far right as a means of trying to normalise their racist and anti-democratic agenda. To use the term ‘antiracist’ in a pejorative way, as I have seen at least once on this thread, is to appear to be an anti-antiracist. I can think of a simpler synonym for this.
Sorry, but I reject your tut-tutting that we’re “emotionally wound up”. “Angry at a stupid article that impugns someone I respect is better.” And “woke” has long had its pejorative meaning and everybody knows this here. Further, nobody who uses that word I know of is a racist. And neither I nor the vast majority of the readers are from the “far right”.
If you’re accusing someone on this thread of being racist, tell us who they are.
This is your first post, so try to be more civil and avoid accusing people of being racist and right-wingers.
I hope it’s obvious that “antiracist” and “antifa” both have meanings besides being opposed to racism, or fascism. They are trademark terms of certain movements, terms which advocates have adopted to describe themselves. Describing groups of people by terms they use to describe themselves (whether they live in igloos or ivory towers) seems like the neutral position.
They are both very clever terms, though, precisely because they also have this ordinary meaning. Open opponents of BLM (ᵀᴹ) can likewise be smeared (by a linguistic sleight of hand) as believing that black lives do not matter. And those who haven’t quite figured out what the movement stands for may tend to assume it stands for what it says it stands for, and hence not oppose it — just as all the respondents yesterday assumed that arabic numbers must be something foreign, guessing from the name.
> what is, at heart, a widespread antidiscrimination movement
How do we discern what a movement is “at heart”? By its PR? Is the leninsim “at heart” a movement for material plenty and equality of mankind? Or is it a system of power, with a clever scheme to co-opt useful idiots? Some of us like data. Counting bodies in the morgue, that sort of thing.
These days there’s a big difference between being anti-racist, simply being against racism, and being a believer in Anti-racism, the Woke religion. Perhaps you are confusing the two. That’s understandable since we aren’t that careful here with our capitalization. There’s a similar dichotomy with “woke”, acknowledging the existence of racism, and being Woke, subscribing to a whole raft of illiberal ideas. I’m very much the former rather than the latter on both of these. I suspect that’s the case with most who comment here.
Well there’s far too many supposed medical “professionals” that are all-in on anti-vaxxing but I take your point.
This is true. My guess is that doctors 50 years ago would have been more hesitant to go this path, more deferential to their field’s authority figures? The village doctor representing his august profession among the commoners, rather than representing his volk against the ivory tower.
There are also far too many supposed scientists who are all-in on woke nonsense. I would like to think that many would once have been more ready to ask for data, happier to scoff at (say) freudian nonsense, than they are today to scoff at (say) implicit bias or stereotype threat etc. But I’m not sure that this is true. Certainly more would openly mock christianity 50 years ago than would openly mock antiracism today.
For Pawel since the thread is long and I wish to be clear as to whom the comment is directed.
There is a critical difference between the anti-elite Woke and the anti-elite rightist members that are part of the Trump cult. They both find that the elites serve as punching bags for their discontent, but for very different reasons. The latter despise the elites of society whom they feel disrespect them and are the harbingers of cultural change that they cannot abide. This is why the anti-mask and anti-vaccine people are so belligerent in their symbolic, but deadly, refusals to take simple measures to protect public health. Because the elites of society, those in the scientific world, say that masks and vaccines are good, for the cultists they must be bad. In contrast to the right that wishes to demean the role of elites in societies, the Woke are seething with anger as well, but for a different reason. They want to become part of the elite, a position in society they feel has been denied them largely because of racism. In their radical attempt to expose and condemn those in the elites they perceive as racists, they hope that through inculcating shame and guilt among the elites, room will be made for them in the upper echelons of society now dominated by white supremacy, thus garnering them the respect that they deserve.
This sentence gives her whole game away:
“Other scholars have pointed out that feminist standpoint theory is helpful in understanding white empiricism and who is eligible to be a worthy observer of the human condition and our world.”
Wilson is simply not eligible to address the human condition. Or for that matter anyone who doesn’t agree with Ms. McLemore’s opinions.
This is how the Woke phrase their arguments, it’s not whether your points are valid but whether you’re entitled to them by who you are. A bit ironic.
FFS
“Complicated”
Yeah – not like the author who wrote the piece.
From the editor’s Wiki page
“Throughout the course of her career, Helmuth has developed a reputation for bringing rigor to coverage of science”
Easier said than done.
Yeah, I’m done with SciAm, too. I remember fondly reading my dad’s SciAms *way* before I was old enough to understand even as a lay adult – I’d get a few paragraphs in and give up, but I knew it was valuable stuff, so I tried.
I had the opportunity to get a gift subscription recently, but I didn’t, largely based on PCC(E)’s reviews here, and with today’s review, I’m very happy I made that decision.
McLemore fundamentally misunderstands what a normal distribution is. She is embarrassing herself and her alma mater.
How does the normal distribution “assume” that there are “default humans”? When a normal distribution exists, doesn’t it just…exist?
She seems to think that one can only discern a distribution by reference to an actual archetype “average human”.
That statistical tool assumes some people are “normal” and the others are misfits who probably need conversion therapy or concentration camps.
It’s the word. Words have power to control. Scientists are being controlled by words which turn them into bigots. Intent doesn’t matter.
This seems plausible to many because it’s simple, clear, and wrong. It’s also a tactic they make use of themselves.
The article is all of a piece, trumpeting the problematic racism of statistics, genetics, and “white empiricism”, which of course incriminates Darwin, Mendel, and everyone else involved in the problematic scientific method.
[Ms. McLemore, whose own work is rooted in “reproductive justice theory”, is a perfect representative of the contemporary academic scene.] We can soon expect Scientific American to publish explicit denunciations not only of Mendel, but of August Weisman, Thomas Hunt Morgan, Gaunt, Laplace, Fermat, Pascal, Bayes, and probably of Newton and Galileo. After all, none of these problematic individuals figure in “reproductive justice theory” or in “feminist standpoint theory”, whatever that is.
“Feminist standpoint theory” is just “standpoint theory” and it’s utter trash. It assumes that any given group is a better qualified to speak for themselves than any nebulous “objective” (which they sneer at) outsider. If anyone starts justifying themselves on the basis of “standpoint theory” run away really fast.
Very sad, but not unexpected.
E.O. Wilsons’ great legacy is real and true, even if the man was not always right. This bilge water piece is mainly damaging to a once great magazine – it can’t possibly effect its intended target since it is beyond ridiculous.
Jesus, that’s an amateurish piece. The prose are turgid, and there’s no effort to connect its assertions (whatever they mean) to anything in Wilson’s work.
Have they no editors left at Scientific American?
The top editor, Laura Helmuth, is touting the piece on her Twitter feed as “insightful.”
” Insightful critique of E.O. Wilson’s work & racism inherent in genetics” This is really absurd.
That could just be editor-speak for “by putting in this short postmodern hit piece on a scientist who is dead, I bet I’ll be able to get away with turning down a bunch of long postmodern hit pieces on scientists who are very much alive!” She didn’t specify who had the insight, or what it was.
That might be a too optimistic interpretation, though.
“Dangerous ideas” should be the first red flag.
I initially took that as an allusion to the title of Daniel Dennett’s book, but may have been giving the author too much credit.
I had the same though on reading that.
This piece is not at all about Ed Wilson, the eminent scientist. The author simply uses his name as an excuse to go on an uninformed rant. Using Wilson’s name for that purpose is intellectually dishonest to say the least.
It’s disappointing that Scientific American published what is at base a political polemic that is based on a lie about Wilson. I would like to think that Laura Helmuth and her staff know better. Even an invited article—one not subject to prior peer review—deserves some editorial scrutiny. Either this article was published without scrutiny, or the Scientific American editorial process is deeply flawed.
If this was in the UK I’d be considering a complaint to our press regulator or encouraging Wilson’s relatives to do so. Mendel being branded a racist when he only wrote about pea plants is just barking mad.
On this side of the pond we don’t have a “press regulator,” and, as EO Wilson himself observed regarding James Neel in the Quillette interview linked to by our host this morning, the family of a deceased person cannot maintain a libel lawsuit in US courts.
Well, it’s handy that EO Wilson conveniently died before McLemore wrote her piece, isn’t it? Presumably she formed her views some time ago. Shame she didn’t have the guts to express them while he was alive.
“I really can’t go on, except to add two things. First, McLemore herself is being unscientific in accusing “problematic” Ed Wilson of racism without mentioning one bit of evidence”
I’m sure Titania McGrath would agree that slander is not a problem when done by the right persons. Sadly people like McLemore seem to think that seriously.
[McLemore:] “First, the so-called normal distribution of statistics assumes that there are default humans who serve as the standard that the rest of us can be accurately measured against”
Statistical distributions illustrate that populations are not uniform but diverse. They reveal diversity, not hide it. Does she think that the “central” people should not exist because they are more numerous than the extreme?
I’m British so I don’t know about educational requirements in the USA, but I’d guess it would be possible to get into nursing – the author’s field without a great deal of mathematical education beyond that done in high school. In the UK we have specific exams in specific subjects and you’d need reasonable maths and English grades to get an university education even then I think you could get into nursing without an understanding of statistics. It really does seem as if the true meaning of “normal distribution” is not part of her knowledge.
Making nursing a degree level subject approx 20 years ago(?) was a big mistake. It discouraged able caring people who not academic, & encouraged people who then saw themselves as degree qualified, & so (I would hazard to guess) felt cleaning patients of vomit or whatever was not what they trained to do. I do-not mean that it should not have been possible to do a nursing degree, but surely fir a smaller number who wanted to progress or develop their careers…
I think that she really thinks that the “normal” in “normal distribution” means “default”.
Oh dear me, the decline of our standards continues
“the so-called normal distribution of statistics assumes that there are default humans who serve as the standard that the rest of us can be accurately measured against”
What is more annoying than the combination of ignorance and confidence? This is classic Dunning-Kruger stuff right here. (On Khan’s Twitter thread someone found a tweet by the author pointing out that she was “lab-trained by a molecular biologist”. Ha! So there’s yer qualifications right there!)
For this sentence (let alone the rest of it [MENDEL a racist!!]) to be published by Scientific American? It is profoundly disappointing to me.
When someone writes things like, “I purposively didn’t quote his work . . .,” and, “I talked about citational practices . . .,” my autonomic response is to think poorly of them.
This really is an awful piece. The author should be embarrassed, but no doubt she is too ignorant and too righteous to understand that.
That’s pretty tragic. It’s a shame Martin Gardner isn’t here to comment – that would have been worth reading. I used to read Scientific American years ago, but stopped as it got ever thinner and less informative. It used to be good. I still have the special issue on “Science in the 20th Century” from 1991, with articles by Schrödinger, Einstein, Weinberg, Crick amongst others – fair to say all by men, and probably white men at that though.
I did enjoy the the article on “White Empricism” – published by the University of Chicago Press, incidentally – that she links to. Contains many gems:
“why are string theorists calling for an end to empiricism rather than an end to racial hegemony?” and “Black women must, according to Einstein’s principle of covariance, have an equal claim to objectivity regardless of their simultaneously experiencing intersecting axes of oppression” amongst others.
OMFG😬
So I tried to find any sources that link Mendel to racism, and the most I can find are references that say a thing called “social Mendelism”. This appears to be attached to the old eugenics movement. Yes I know that has no connection to Gregor himself.
After several years as a subscriber, I did not renew my subscription to Scientific A. because of all the nonsense that I saw being published on so many things that came within light years of an identity issue. As a non-STEM person, I simply could not trust it.
There is a massive dumbing down occurring throughout Anglophone academic and general intellectual life and a replacement by ideology as a near constant parameter.
The future holds many more McLemores. And I bet you not a single one of her peers a UCSan Francisco will take public issue with this piece in SA.
The article’s parade of contemporary academic clichés, such as its reference to such deep insights as “feminist standpoint theory”, led me to consider a little thought-experiment.
Let us imagine that, one or two generations ago, virtually all the universities in north America had established new departments of Homeopathy, Dianetics Theory, and Critical Astrology Theory. The new departments would have gotten busy setting up systems of mock scholarship, including conferences, symposia, and journals in which their practitioners could “publish” twaddle which cited themselves and each other, thereby confecting academic CVs.
Now suppose that an experimental test of the character of these journals was conducted by submitting to them a raft of transparently absurd hoax-papers. The journals lap these hoax-papers up, revealing the fraudulence of their entire pseudo-academic act. But the institutions of higher learning do absolutely nothing in response to this experimental result, showing that recognition of empirically established facts is no longer among the “values” of academe.
As time passes, graduates of the pseudo-academic departments work their way into Professorships and into administrative posts of Associate Dean, Dean, Vice-Provost, Provost, Vice-Chancellor, and so on. From these leadership positions, they busily side-line older academic customs like intellectual integrity, logical consistency, and the recognition of empirically established facts. And they issue incessant pronunciamentos to replace these antique customs with a new set of academic “values”, subsumed under the magic letters D, E, and I.
Image what the groves of academe would look like today if this series of events had happened! Oh, wait, we don’t have to imagine it.
If I never hear the words “problematic” or “uncomfortable” again, it will be too aoon…
This makes me seethe with anger. If she had such an issue she could have published this when he was alive & could respond. That she did not shows how pathetic she is. 😡
Absolutely!
I’m a frequent reader of Coyne’s blog and often learn from them, but rarely do I laugh out loud. But “Were green peas considered superior to yellow peas?” did the trick.
My iron-clad proof that genes cause DIFFERENCES in cognitive abilities. 1: Humans are smarter than chimps (using any common sense definition of “smarter”). 2: The difference must have evolved since our last common ancestor. 3: Evolution only works when there are heritable (i.e., genetic) differences within a population.
Feminist Standpoint Theory, the weak reasonable version, is simply the recognition that there are lenses, and that lenses can influence behavior, so be careful, watch your own bubble. These lunatics run wild with these ideas, which are at most adjustments, becoming what they claim to despise the most – determinists, but cultural determinists…..it’s not just a part of the story; it’s the whole and only story.
There’s an underlying fallacy that victim groups, and those who support victim groups, build into their ideology. The fallacy is that humans are ‘blank slates’ and if they achieve less than others or don’t do so well that is because external factors (racism, sexism etc.) are used by others to oppress them.
And yet E O Wilson and Sociobiology, and Steven Pinker and ‘Blank Slate’, together with other approachable popular works show that human behaviours have a general genetic component of approximately 50%. People are not blank slates. What we do about that is a social and political issue.
Calling even-handed scientists ‘racists’ etc. to protect your blank slate fallacy as a valid ‘belief’ is pure polemics. Shame on Scientific American.
The author cites “white empiricism” which links to a paper. Everything indented is from that paper.
Intersectionality meant originally that identity X or identity Y were each considered within a system (originally law, and especially anti-discrimmination law), but not people who are both X and Y who somehow fall through the cracks, e.g. not hiring black women, and dismissing the problem by showing how either black men or white women were hired. Here, intersectionality is used as a fashionable buzzword to say that when you’re both black and female, then disadvantaged add up.
She then defines the keyword “white empiricism” mentioned in the Scientific American article as a present situation, where especially white men have a power to determine objectivity, or who is a “valid observer of physical and social phenomena”. Black women’s views in particular were “fundamentally” excluded, says Prescod-Weinstein.
If this sounds confused, it’s not my omitting a part (read the original). She jumps between scientific community, the methods of science, black women reporting racism, and scientific theories back and forth, and relativity. I marked it on first reading, and it should raise an eyebrow when you’re read “Fashionable Nonsense” (Sokal & Bricmont, 1997). She says that dubious claims by white guys, which still enjoy attention (“white empiricism”) are also somehow in conflict with “relativity”. And sure enough, she goes there a few paragraphs later, after briefly lamenting “monist” core assumptions of science, versus other ways of knowing. Allegedly, relativity means …
That is a common trope, even stereotype of postmodernism, on two accounts. The first was already described in Fashionable Nonsense, but was later coined memorably as “Motte-And-Bailey Doctrine” by Nicholas Shackel, also thinking of postmodernism in “The Vacuity of Postmodernist Methodology”. It describes a paragraph that has different interpretations where one is trivially true and unexciting, and another which sounds earth-shattering if it were true, but which is also nonsensical. The postmodernist wants to suggest the juicy incredible-if-true bits, and relies on the trivially true interpretation to carry the weight, but it’s at once complete nonsense in context. If challenged, they can back up with the trivial reading.
The second stereotypical trope of postmodernism is the confusion between relativism and relativity. As Sokal and Bricmont write: “in the former, points of view are subjective and irreconcilable; in the latter, space-time coordinates can be transformed unambiguously between reference frames”. Taken together, you see “postmodern theory” in its purest stereotypical form (there is also postmodern art, and more, all of which is fine). Not convinced, yet? Emphasis added.
There is one aspect which is true. Undue attention is given to string theory. It’s all here, relativism, standpoint theory, other ways of knowing, complaining about white science, physics envy, the motte-and-bailey switching, confusing relativism with relativity, etcetera. However, Prescod-Weinstein didn’t write the characteristic “gradual crescendo of nonsense”, but rather a stew out every ridicilous postmodernist stereotype. It could be a blast from the past, but was apparently written 2020.
I’m over the limit word count, but wanted to cite the kind of material Scientific American articles are now based upon.
———
C. Prescod-Weinstein, Making black women scientists under White Empiricism: The Racialization of epistemology in physics. Signs: Journal of Women in Culture and Society. 45, 421–447 (2020), doi:10.1086/704991.
If Sokal had written that, people would have said that it is too over-the-top to be good satire.
I like this analysis – the formula is becoming clear. The origins of it I can take a stab at :
there was a sort of symbolic universalism in the audience that Ayn Rand and other writers made use of. A sort of mesmerization by words that produced a symbolism – as contrasted with precise technical language – such that, for instance, I invent a test case : “relativity” means the same thing in physics as literally anything else. The mathematics associated with use in physics is just details – “relativity” is discovered by Einstein in physics, but it is really universal.
I’m just riffing out there, but…
Thanks for that Aneris.
Back in the 60s, I used to buy New Scientist, and read SciAm in the school library. In the 90s, I still bought NS occasionally, and encouraged my kids to read both NS and SciAm.
I would never do either nowadays: both publications have long been circling the drain. But the question then arises: what to use to introduce the next generation to science and rational thinking? In the UK there is a great monthly magazine called Aquila, which is admirably clear and open-minded; but it’s mainly aimed at pre-teens. Where should I direct my bright granddaughter, 11 next spring, to keep her curiosity springs wound up?
To the library. Reading the complete works of Isaac Asimov will keep her occupied for a few years. Seriously, probably the best thing that could happen to a scientifically curious 11-year-old.
the mendel was racist thing set me off. it’s clearly a total fabrication because mendel just didn’t have a big social profile like darwin. did she get ahold of his private letters? and what opinions on race did an austrian monk have?
it’s a middle-school-grade level lie you put into a book report, and here you got a phd-holder being allowed to write that in scientific american.
She is a religious zealot, and her religion is “Structural Racism”. It seems sort of contradictory that she attributes all human behavior and outcomes to SR, although there seems to be no data to support such a claim.
I am not in a position to criticize Dr. Wilson’s work, but she does not even try to refute his conclusions. They go against her religious beliefs, so they must be wrong.
As I was driving today, I was listening to a talk on Roman-era fortifications. I noticed that the speaker felt he needed to regularly interrupt his talk to make woke acknowledgements about not judging one culture as more advanced than another, and it was sort of painful to listen to him working so hard to use words that could not be used to criticize him.
The key to his talk was how the army with the best logistical organization was usually more formidable during a prolonged siege, and he was explaining exactly why. Of course the armies he was talking about all belonged to long-dead empires. In a rational world, nobody could possible be offended on their behalf.
It struck me that he could not just relate the facts in a normal way because of fear. Fear that children or the ignorant might be angered by his words, and “wish him into the cornfield”.
https://twilightzone.fandom.com/wiki/It%27s_a_Good_Life
The evidence, experimental or archeological, is what it is. We might learn more accurate ways to interpret it, but our beliefs should be shaped by what we know to be objective facts. The people who want to edit or ban facts that show their beliefs to be in error are very dangerous people. I personally don’t think most people are taking them anywhere near as seriously as the threat they pose. Nobody ever does, even though it is fairly common through history for events to push progress, and quality of life, back a few hundred years.
It is up to the board of Scientific American to fire the editor. If they do not do so, they are as irresponsible and brainwashed as she is. In any case I will not re subscribe. Life is too short. As for our kids, we need to expose them to credible scientific and natural history writing to counteract what they won’t learn in school. Let’s nominate SA for a different Darwin Award: helping readers to
hate Darwin and maybe eventually get him removed from libraries.
It’s hard to believe that what I am reading in this disgraceful hit-piece has been published in a magazine, even one like Scientific American. This however might be a good sign, that the woke hysteria has hit bottom. 2022 might be an opportunity if we all keep at it to expose the rot once and for all.
Can’t they just rename the magazine “American”?
What a dreadful article. And what it had to do with Wilson is beyond me.
I will be curious to see how this will fit into any further online attacks on Willson’s reputation. A sloppy, mendacious hit piece like this, because it is published in a Journal that has outlived it’s once sterling reputation can provide “Evidence” and justification for further attacks “I read it in Scientific American after all!”
It is a stone in a descending snowball, becoming an avalanche of defamation. There is a piece in Quillette that is featured as one of their top 10 articles from 2021 about the attack on Jesse Singhal that describes the phenomenon quite well.
I graduated with 2 degrees from the UCSF School of Nursing. I encountered some lunacy there, but thought that it was confined to the campus. For the first time in 45 years I am ashamed of the place.