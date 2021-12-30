Shrews do the conga

Bruce Lyon brought this short video to my attention. How does a nocturnal mammal get about with her young?

The video asks why they do this? Well, it’s clear that it keeps the family together, and here’s one explanation:

Shrews are highly territorial animals and only socialise with one another in the mating season. Females have three or four litters of 5-7 young between May and September. Females are promiscuous and a litter may have two or three different fathers. Young shrews are occasionally observed following their mother in a ‘caravan’. Each shrew grasps the base of the tail of the preceding shrew so that the mother runs along with a line of young trailing behind. This behaviour is often associated with disturbance of the nest and may also be used to encourage the young to explore their environment.

How much exploring can you do when your nose is up your sister’s butt? Can you think of any other reasons?

Here’s a daytime conga: