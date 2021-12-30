In lieu of the usual photos from readers, I’ll show today some pictures of my wildlife family: the ducks of Botany Pond. Here are photos from the first two years I met Honey and tended her brood: 2017 and 2018.

They may refurbish the pond next year, which would mean a sad season without ducks. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Below: the first time I met Honey, in 2017. She had four ducklings, and I don’t know if had more hatched but died. These four grew up and fledged:

A selfie with Honey:

Later: hardly distinguishable from Mom:

Showing the Lab School students how to feed the ducks:

Honey’s brood in 2018: eight, now being fed regularly. They all fledged.

Later:

On the duck ramp; the first year we had one made:

Growing up:

And, with feathers, at the awkward teenage stage:

Almost ready to fly, but still stuck to Mom:

Mom, free at last:

My sweet hen, here doing her soccer ball imitation: