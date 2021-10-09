The Art Institute of Chicago fires all 122 of its (unpaid and volunteer) docents because they aren’t sufficiently “diverse”

This is a story that, for obvious reasons, has gotten almost no airplay in Chicago, and none nationally, with no reporting in the major media. So let me tell you about it.
The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC), one of the world’s finest art museums, harbors (or rather, harbored) 122 highly skilled docents, 82 active ones and 40 “school group greeters.” All are volunteers and are all unpaid. Their job is to act as guides to the Museum’s collection of 300,000 works, which they explain to both adults and schoolchildren. I’ve seen them in action at the Museum, and they’re terrific.
Despite the lack of remuneration—they do this to be helpful and because they love art—their training to be docents is extremely rigorous. First, they have to have two training sessions per week for eighteen months, and then “five years of continual research and writing to meet the criteria of 13 museum content areas” (quote from the docents’ letter to the Director of the AIC). On top of that, there’s monthly and biweekly training on new exhibits. Then there are the tours themselves, with a docent giving up to two one-hour tours per day for 18 weeks of the year and a minimum of 24 one-hour tours with adults/families. Their average length of service: 15 years. There are other requirements listed by the Docents Council in the ChicagoNow column below (first screenshot).
Many of the volunteers—though not all—are older white women, who have the time and resources to devote so much free labor to the Museum. But the demographics of that group weren’t appealing to the AIC, and so, in late September, the AIC fired all of them, saying they’d be replaced by smaller number of hired volunteers who will be paid $25 an hour. That group will surely meet the envisioned diversity goals.
This is entirely a matter of race and “optics,” though you wouldn’t easily discern that by reading the back-and-forth communications between the AIC and the docents. The latter, of course, strenuously object to being let go, and in their letter to the AIC point out their many contributions to the Museum. (The AIC, in a hamhanded gesture, offered them two-year free passes to the AIC as a measly “thank you”.)
The lack of ethnic diversity apparently comes from the fact that this is volunteer work that takes a ton of time, and disadvantaged minorities aren’t often blessed with the time or resources for such work. The AIC says they’ve tried to diversity the docents but have apparently failed (listen to the radio show below).
It’s all a mess, but I know this: it’s grossly unfair and inimical to the education of museum-goers. More than 1200 years of work put in by the current docents, and all that expertise: gone in an instant. Ask yourself first, do they need to diversity? I don’t know the answer, though surely some minority docents might have different points of view about art, a reason implied by the AIC’s response in the Tribune. (But ask yourself what the reaction would be if all the docents were black or Hispanic and they hired whites to get a “white point of view”? Personally, I’m not sure race is crucial in giving expert talks about the Museum’s exhibits.) But the AIC did try to diversity the docents—and failed. They’re to be commended for that because, after all, surely it would look better to have a diverse group of docents. They just weren’t able, given the demographics, to accomplish that.
What can they do? My own suggestion is to keep the docents, but as they retire replace some of them with members of minority groups. The problem with that, though, is that they tried doing this already, and apparently couldn’t find appropriate docents. I think the solution of replacing the docents with a smaller and more “diverse” group of paid guides, however, is not only insulting to the docents, but a bad move for the Museum’s reputation and especially for the education of those who go to the AIC. There will have to be many fewer tours, and with a much less well-trained group of guides.
If readers have a solution to this problem, assuming it is a problem pressing enough to fire every docent, then please give your suggestions below.
The curious thing about all this is that it wasn’t reported as a primary story by either the Chicago Tribune or WBEZ (the local Public Radio Station), and yet the Trib ran a strong editorial excoriating the AIC for its firings, and WBEZ had a show giving the views of the the President of the Docent Council versus those of of a VP of the AIC. Much of the fallout eventually appeared in the Tribune, but it is likely paywalled for you.
You can read the salient details in the column at ChicagoNow by Dennis Byrne(click on screenshot below). Byrne pulls no punches in his sympathy for the docents and ire at the AIC, but he also includes two documents pivotal in this fracas: the September 3 letter from the AIC’s Woman’s Board Executive Director of Learning and Public Engagement Veronica Stein firing the docents, and the long response of the docent’s council, sent not to Stein but to AIC director James Rondeau. (The AIC didn’t even have the decency to get Rondeau to give the docents their pink slip.)
Read below:
If you want to read the Tribune’s two pieces on the story, they’re here (but probably paywalled): the paper’s long editorial excoriating the AIC for firing the docents (I guess the Trib isn’t all that woke), called “Shame on the Art Institute for summarily canning its volunteer docents,” and a response from Robert Levy, chairman of the AIC board, who argues that the times are a’changing and they need a new demographic, but then dances around the issue of race. He claims that the AIC’s editorial makes serious mistakes, but there’s no smoking gun there.
Finally, there were also several letters to the editor reaming out the AIC for what it did.
The link below will take you to WBEZ’s free 16-minute show in which a moderator interviews both Sarah Guernsey, deputy director and senior vice president for curatorial affairs of the AIC, and Gigi Vaffis, president of Docent Council at Art Institute of Chicago. Again, Guernsey doesn’t have the moxie to explicitly discuss the reason for the firing, and comes off to me as being a weasel.
17 thoughts on “The Art Institute of Chicago fires all 122 of its (unpaid and volunteer) docents because they aren’t sufficiently “diverse””
It’s not. It would only be a problem if volunteers from minority groups were being turned away for not being white. Somehow, I suspect that’s not happening.
My solution? Fire whoever made this decision and send apologetic letters to all the docents.
At some point the idea of not excluding qualified people because of race morphed into the idea of positive inclusion based on race alone.
I would say it somehow became excluding qualified people based on race, and race alone.
Out of curiosity does anyone know how diverse the AIC board is?
Interesting question, and not one that their website can answer as far as I can see. http://www.artic.edu/
Found it but I’m none the wiser: https://www.artic.edu/about-us/leadership
Good grief. You know what, AIC? White people are probably grossly over-represented among your donors, as well as visitors. What do you propose to do about that? Turn them away, too — that’ll work!
There is something very defective going on when management of any organization fires volunteer workers. Fire free labor, you must be nuts. If you cannot seem to hire the diverse workers you desire, by all means, let’s fire everyone. The solution solves nothing and confuses everyone. The art institute is in very sad shape.
Of course the AIC is throwing out educational potential in order to rig more “diversity”, and most importantly Diversity optics, in its staffing. This choice perfectly summarizes the goals of wokeliness throughout the educational world, as witness “ethnomathematics”, the cancelling of advanced classes, and so on. No surprise that the holy trinity of the D, the E, and the I has reached the museum world, notoriously subject to fashion trends. Any day now, we can expect the Museum of Modern Art in NYC to do something about its notorious “White On White” painting by Kazimir Malevich. When somebody reminds the MMA board that Malevich’s school of art was called “supremacism”, the shit will hit the fan.
… diversity in their lowest-ranked employees. You don’t see curators or directors (who actually make art purchasing decisions) being summarily fired to achieve the acclaimed diversity. The board, including it’s new chair, has a mere smattering of brown, but it is very convincingly rich and mostly melanin-challenged.
I am betting this is a move to insulate them against criticism for the overwhelming representation of white, European males in the Art Institute’s collection. If so, we know that it won’t help.
This kind of stuff is becoming endemic in the Arts world. According to the “Music & Musicians” column of the latest issue of Private Eye (as well as its satirical articles, it carries serious ones too):
Madness, and surely will do the institution far more harm, for far longer (in terms of lost donations from patrons and a lingering bitterness in the mouth of those who used to love going there) than the short-term fix for a non-problem that this represents. As with all similar attempts to force change in arts organizations because people are too impatient to wait for it to happen organically, these are decisions made by people who place no value on excellence and expertise — they simply don’t care about the results. The mystery is how such people, whose predecessors used to have a sense of guardianship for those values in the institutions they served, have managed to get into positions of power within them. Did they always not care, and got their jobs by pretending? Or are they simply so overwhelmed by the zeitgeist they’ve given up caring?
Come to think of it, the AIC’s abolition of volunteer docents is such a perfect expression of wokeliness that we can expect it to spread to other volunteer functions throughout the cultural world. After all, volunteers have the time to volunteer their services, and thus they do not represent all strata of society equally, thus violating the principle of Equity.
The only kind of voluntarism that fulfills the principle is the coerced kind, like the way students in the old USSR were required to “volunteer” to carry out harvest work on collective farms. Accordingly, future steps in wokely cultural evolution are easy to foresee. Cultural organizations such as museums, performing arts centers, concert series, book clubs, etc., will replace all volunteers with paid staff, selected along the lines of minutely specified racial and class quotas. At the same time, local DEI committees will enforce mandatory “volunteer” staffs to handle maintenance functions in their offices, like sweeping the floors and cleaning the restrooms
It’s straight-up racism, isn’t it? “Your kind ain’t welcome here!”
Wow.
In a former life, I was a docent for a year at the San Diego Natural History Museum. The technical training required was not even close to what is required at the AIC. I loved it, and the other people (pretty much all retirees who loved science and nature) were the nicest people you’d ever meet. I couldn’t stay on since the commute was pretty long and it took too much time for this working stiff.
I can recommend to anyone who has the time to volunteer to do this at your local museum. The museum would appreciate it. Well, one would hope so!
