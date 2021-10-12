Here’s an example of the kind of comment I put in the trash. It was from a potential commenter named “Thunderstruck,” responding to another reader’s query about the diversity of the Art Institute of Chicago’s board, administrators, and curators:
In reply to Richard Lemanczykafka.
Diversity and multiculturalism are mostly Jewish-led efforts, I’m afraid.
I recently watched a new documentary about Swedish multiculturalism and many things finally clicked into place: https://odysee.com/@Palaestra:4/Why-is-Sweden-multicultural:7
The mainstream media never shows us the ugly side of “diversity” (assuming there’s an upside somewhere that I’m not yet aware of).
Get that: “I’m afraid.” How sad that the Jews are in charge of DEI—even though I know of little evidence that they are. And how ugly this fact is!
If you essay the 104-minute movie (I’ve watched only snippets), you’ll see that the movie is rabidly anti-Semitic, arguing that the incursion of “multiculturalism” in Sweden was a very bad thing, eroding a monolithic society of those with Swedish ancestry.
It then blames the Jews for making Sweden multicultural, ergo creating ethnic conflicts. I was too disgusted to watch enough to learn why the Jews want to make Sweden—and, according to Thunderstruck, everywhere—more diverse, but you can watch for yourself. (I suspect it’ll be a nefarious Jewish plot to get the Jews accepted in Sweden!)
This odious film surely documents some of the increasing anti-Semitism of Europe. And the filmmakers were clever: the movie starts out describing the advent of multiculturalism in Sweden in the Sixties, why it was bad; and the Jews are mentioned first only at 7:12. But then the anti-Semitism comes thick and fast.
10 thoughts on “A reader’s comment: The Jews are behind diversity and multiculturalism initiatives”
To the title (not the substance): that’s a good thing. May they (and all groups) continue to encourage it.
Oy vey.
As a Jew myself, I have heard similar comments made quite frequently. It might surprise you to hear this but I don’t think it’s entirely wrong, although I don’t at all agree with the intent of the statement. I think that Jews are indeed disproportionately represented in social justice activism, so it would make sense that they are also disproportionately involved in DEI (and other “woke”) efforts.
However, the subtext of this statement is that there’s some sort of “Jewish/Zionist agenda” underlying their activism, which I believe is a totally bonkers idea. Sadly, despite their involvement in these movements, Jews are finding themselves on the receiving end of a lot of anti-Semitic prejudice in these circles, and there is even an overt anti-Israel sentiment that pervades these groups.
This reality undercuts the idea that there is some sort of “Jewish agenda” behind wokeness and DEI initiatives.
Are you talking just about the U.S., or the entire world? Also, you may be right that Jews are disproportionately behind civil rights initiatives (as they were in the Sixties), or behind college DEI initiatives (college staff and faculty are disproportionately Jewish), but surely they are not overwhelmingly behind such initiatives, which often stem from people of color of a student body in general. At any rate, you’re correct: this is a conspiracy comment.
I was thinking of the US. I don’t know much about the demographics about this arena in other countries.
Which should go to show, as Mr. Pope pointed out, that a little learning is a dangerous thing.
Plainly, “Thunderstruck” has not drunk deeply from the Pierian spring.
“ This odious film surely documents some of the increasing anti-Semitism of Europe.“
Is it increasing? Or is one just hearing more about it, such as via a link to the video from a blog, something that wouldn‘t have happened 20 years ago?
As we have seen recently in other contexts, the internet can make some things seem bigger than they are.
I‘m not defending it, just wondering whether there is any such increase and if so whether this rather obscure video (which, had it not been for the would-be commentator, probably no-one here would have ever heard of) is part of it or even documents it in a non-trivial sense. (Note that saying that the film documents something has two meanings: it describes something and it is an example of something; I‘m not sure which one you meant.)
There’s definitely an increase in anti-Israel sentiment thanks to the Palestinian situation. For example, I don’t think this would have happened 20 years ago. However, I wouldn’t accuse Sally Rooney of anti-semitism. She doesn’t like what Israel is doing with respect to Palestine and I think her view is naive, but her ire is directed at the nation state of Israel, not Jews.
I don’t have data, but I hear that a lot of Jews in Europe won’t go out wearing a Star of David around their necks, and that there are more incidents of visible Jews being beat up. This is just an impression.
I have a question relating to this subject, specifically, what is Anti-Semitism and what is not Anti-Semitism, which consists of several dimensions:
1.) Jews exist, Jews can exert political influence, and large blocks of Jews can exert political influence as a block. [This statement just seems so axiomatic that I can’t believe it is Anti-Semitism, but may be it is in itself.] To what extent is it Anti-Semitic to examine political influence (and attempts to influence politics) by Jews?
2.) Is it Anti-Semitic to critically or negatively examine political influence by Jews or heavily-Jewish blocks of individuals?
3.) Is stuff like criticizing the Israel lobby (which includes many non-Jews) or actions on the part of Israel (which includes Arabs as citizens and which does not speak for all Jews) Anti-Semitic?
4.) I have seen stuff like mentioning George Soros is “Anti-Semitism” even though the guy has a bunch of money that he uses to fund a lot of politically controversial causes. How is this Anti-Semitic?
5.) I have even read that talking about “globalists” is Anti-Semitism, even though “globalists” have been around since at least the 1990’s, and lots of high non-Jewish GOP pols were happy to be “globalists” until it feel out of fashion. Since when is economic critique “Anti-Semitism”?
My concern is not the over-the-top or grotesque obvious Anti-Semitism, but something like Solzhenitsyn’s work on the history of the Jews in Russia which many people have labelled Anti-Semitic and some have questioned the accuracy, and cannot seem to find a respectable publishing house in English. I also think of Meirsheimer and Walt’s book on the Israel Lobby, which is supposedly Anti-Semitic. [I have read neither of the above two works.] At what point does a critique cross the line? Is there also not a danger that bad behavior by say a State like Israel may be given a pass based on taboos surrounding Anti-Semitism (and you see the same with accusations of Islamophobia I would note)?
This goes back to the “political correctness” is about “politeness”, it seems like all this stuff comes out as a way to avoid addressing hard headed criticism, arguments, and facts of someone’s politics, never to actually shut down the gross stuff which is seriously impolite. It would be false to say there was nothing like racism, sexism, misogyny, Anti-Semitism, etc., but these accusations only seem to be used in bad faith to avoid addressing fair and sound criticism.