Okay, folks, I’m starting to get a bit desperate, so send in your good wildlife photos ASAP, lest this feature die.

Today, though, we have a diverse batch of photos from reader Ken Phelps. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The first two are a sequence of a spider killing and then starting to wrap a freshly caught fly. [JAC: does anyone know the species?]

The next two are a spider returning to a previously stored meal. In the second shot I focused on the web being excreted from the spider’s stern (possibly not the exactly correct term).

La Bee en Rose.

A somewhat blase Barred Owl [Strix varia] on a telephone wire:

An abstract, derived from ice on a mud puddle.

Ice on a melting snow bank, creating a bird.