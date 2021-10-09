This will surely be taken down very soon (only clips of Maher’s shows can be shown), so I’m putting it up without having watched it. It’s Bill Maher’s entire show from last night. The interview with Pinker, discussing his new book Rationality, starts at 8:05 and ends at 18:26. (Note that he’s wearing his custom caiman cowboy boots.)
The panel includes reporter Robert Costa and musician Michael Render. Maher’s final solo comedy segment starts at 43:55.
h/t: Paul
One thought on “Bill Maher’s new show, including interview with Steve Pinker”
Thanks for the link, as I don’t subscribe to HBO. I often like what Pinker has to say, but I find him a little overenthusiastic at times. I believe that many people are skeptical of the modernist notion of “progress” not because they fail to see the reality of the situation as a result of an excess of cognitive biases, but because it turns out that much of what counts as progress has been achieved at the expense of other people and other life forms resulting from colonization, exploitation, environmental degradation, etc.
Yes, Pinker has legitimate examples of overall betterment of the human condition (I am grateful that my house has indoor plumbing), yet the analysis of “progress” is nuanced and not altogether as positive as his portrayal.