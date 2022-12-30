Top posts on this site

It’s time for the end-of-the-year summing up. As of January, this website will have been going 14 years. In that period I’ve put up 26,803 posts (including this one), and there have been 1,252,059 comments. That was 46.7 comments per post, and a few years ago I vowed to discontinue the site if comments dropped below 50 per post. Well, as you see, I’ve violated my vow, but am not sure why. Maybe, like the Twitter addicts I just denigrated, I need the love.
Below is what my dashboard tells me are the top posts in terms of views (I’m not sure whether this is just for the year or for all time; I suspect it’s the latter, simply because the audience has grown). I can’t take a lot of pride in this because the two top posts had very little intellectual input from me. #1, which was posted recently, just points to a good website harboring informative videos about sex and gender. The second one I saw as a “throwaway post”—one of those pieces where I rant in Andy Rooney style—this time about the shrinkage of ice-cream quantities with no corresponding reduction in price. How did I know that so many people shared the anger against Big Food?
Looking them all over, I can see no real pattern in them. It may be that when a Big Fish like Dawkins or Pinker tweets about one of my posts, it gets a lot more views. But I can’t be arsed to look.
At any rate, if you missed any of these, here’s your chance to see what got the clicks.
Top Posts
Getting straight about sex: A collection of useful videos about sex and sex differences, and some mishigas by a couple of scientists 93,347 Views
The ice cream scams 77,817 Views
Progressive professors: the root of all evil 60,663 Views
Two religions collide: Cambridge student preacher causes row by suggesting that Jesus was a transsexual male 42,411 Views
Professor fired for showing art class image of Muhammad with his face visible (something not unusual in the history of Islamic art). Students and university go wild with crazy allegations of “Islamophobia” 24,727 Views
Scientific American does an asinine hit job on E. O. Wilson, calling him a racist 23,991 Views
Caturday felid trifecta: Celebrities’ cats; cat has rare brown kittens; giant cat screen in Japan; and lagniappe 22,748 Views
One thought on “Top posts on this site”
Success shouldn’t be measured by the number of comments. I only comment when there is something I feel strongly needs to be said. Too many people feel the need to comment on everything.