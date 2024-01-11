The BBC apologizes for making false and defamatory claims about the IDF executing Palestinian civilians

I believe I mentioned this faux pas by the BBC earlier today, but here are the hard, cold facts.

On Christmas Eve, BBC radio repeated, six times, a completely false report that Israeli troops had executed 137 Palestinian civilians and buried them in unmarked graves. This of course came from a notice by the ever-reliable Hamas, which loves to fabricate such stuff. Eventually the BBC corrected itself (see below), but this shows the willingness of its journalistic chowderheads to lap up and regurgitate to the public whatever saucer of cream Hamas sets before them. The BBC and the Guardian, it seems, are doing the absolute worst and most biased reporting on the Israel/Hamas war among all mainstream media.

The BBC has apologised for reporting Hamas claims that the Israeli army was responsible for carrying out “summary executions” in the Gaza strip without seeking sufficient corroborating evidence. The broadcaster has issued an apology via its website for the Christmas Eve report, which is understood to have aired six times on the BBC World Service and Radio 4 before being pulled. The story, which appears to have been based on a report from the news agency AFP [Agence France-Presse], centered on a statement from the Hamas terror group. It accused Israeli troops of illegally killing 137 Palestinian civilians since the war started on October 7 and burying them in a pit in northern Gaza. The BBC said that it had failed to “make sufficient effort to seek corroborating evidence to justify reporting the Hamas claim”. It added that its accusations were attributed and its story contained a response from the Israeli military saying that it was unaware of the incident and that Hamas was a terrorist organisation that did not value truth. Some staff considered that by posting the report on its corrections and clarifications web page, the BBC had not gone far enough to rectify its mistake. “Unless this apology is public and broadcast in the same arena as the original mistake, the damage is done,” said one Jewish employee. A second staffer added: “They have taken the Hamas line — a terror organisation — at face value, far too much since October 7. And nothing has changed. And again it’s an apology about a very serious accusation against Israel hidden on a corrections page.” The BBC has previously apologised for a television report that Israeli troops had targeted medical staff during a raid on a hospital in Gaza in November. The previous month it had admitted that it was wrong of one of its correspondents to speculate that that a rocket that fell outside al-Ahli hospital in Gaza had been fired by Israel.

So there you have it: a completely bogus report, originating from Hamas, that the BBC apologized for because it didn’t do “due diligence”. But crikey, the story sounds so fishy from the outset—the IDF doesn’t really do stuff like that—that serious fact-checking would be required. Apparently there was none, just a lifting of the story from the AFP followed by an online apology that was so hard to find that reader Jez, who saw the Times story, had to sniff all around the BBC website, using various permutations of words like “Gaza” and “apology” to even find the apology.

I agree with the Times: this apology has to be broadcast (preferably six times) on the same radio station where the false report appeared. And “they didn’t make sufficient effort to seek corroborating evidence”? They appear to have made NO effort! How many people who heard the origiginal radio report will even know about this correction?

Fortunately, the Times did the BBC’s work for them, also mentioning how the Beeb had falsely reported the Hamas line two times before this. In the end, it shows the BBC’s anti-Israel and antisemitic tilt, something that becomes more evident every day.