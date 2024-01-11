Five hard pieces on Israel and the war

There’s nothing but bad news for Israel today, and this post will summarize five items so I don’t have to put them in separate posts. The first gives a website where, if you have a strong stomach, you can see photos and videos of the October 7 massacre—taken by Hamas bodycams, Israeli civilians, Israeli police, and the IDF. They are horrifying, so don’t watch unless you have a strong stomach. I looked at them all because I think one can’t comprehend the magnitude of such a horror without visual evidence. But remember, the photos are disturbing and gruesome.

Reader Norman sent me the links and a brief description (indented):

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) National Public Diplomacy Directorate (Israel) has created a web site documenting the Hamas atrocities of October 7. Here’s the link: I learned about it on the JewishPress.com web site. The photos and videos are extremely graphic. It appears that at least some of them were taken by the Hamas terrorists themselves. Some of the videos were taken by Israeli rescue forces. The web site is not accessible in Israel. These are the most graphic images of October 7 that I have yet seen. The website was put up just as South Africa’s charges of Israeli genocide are about to be argued at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Click around on the site; I doubt you can see everything without getting either ill or very, very angry. It’s far more graphic than anything that’s been released to the public.

From World Israel News (WIN), we have reports of a rumor which is not yet substantiated, though it’s been floating around for a week or so. If it’s true, it’s fiendishly clever of Hamas, for it reports that the IDF’s prime target, Hamas Military head Yahya Sinwar, an architect of the October 7 massacre, has surrounded himself by hostages (some reports add that they’re wearing suicide belts) for protection from capture.

Click to read, and remember, this may be wrong, incomplete, or being withheld by the IDF. I think it’s largely true because it’s been revealed by multiple anonymous sources in the IDF

An excerpt (notice the ironic last line, which I’ve put in bold).

The IDF knows the location of Yahya Sinwar Hamas chief and mastermind of the October 7th massacre but is unable to strike because he is using some of the remaining hostages as human shields, according to several military sources. Former IDF general and head of IDF Military Intelligence Directorate Amos Yadlin told Kan radio that the “butcher of Khan Younis” is “surrounded by hostages in the tunnel network in Gaza.” Although Yaldin didn’t provide details, the statement has been supported by multiple Israeli military sources. Jonathan Schanzer, vice president at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, DC posted on X that he had been hearing similar reports “from informed people for weeks. Schanzer told The Times of Israel, “The reports coming out of Israel over the last two days echo what I have heard for a few weeks, namely, the Israelis have a good idea where Yahya Sinwar is hiding.” He added, “My assumption, although not confirmed, is that he is in the tunnels under Khan Younis.” Schanzer continued,”What I heard specifically is that he had surrounded himself with Israeli hostages. He is using them as human shields.” Yahya Sinwar, along with his brother Mohammed Sinwar and Mohammed Deif planned the October 7th massacre that led to a campaign of rape, mutilation, torture, murder, and kidnapping in Israel’s southern communities that left 1,200 dead and 240 hostages. Sinwar is 61 years old and has led Hamas since 2017 after he was released as part of a prisoner exchange to free Israeli captive soldier Gilad Shalit. In 2008 while in prison, Sinwar had a life-threatening brain tumor and was operated on and treated by Israeli doctors.

If true, this puts Israel in a very difficult position, for they can’t kill Sinwar without killing a number of hostages. It is of course a war crime, but who cares about that?

Everybody knows that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been complicit in the crimes of Hamas, allowing the terrorists to put rockets and tunnels underneath their schools, using textbooks that teach Jew hatred to Palestinian children, and, indeed, has members that also belong to Hamas. When this war is over, UNRWA should be abolished. It’s not only complicit with a terrorist organization, but the only UN refugee organization devoted to a single region.

Now the Times of Israel reports on something that’s not surprising, and is summarized by the headline belo. Click to read:

Excerpt:

An investigation by the UN Watch group finds that United Nations workers in Gaza used an internal Telegram channel, which was meant to facilitate their work, to praise the Hamas massacres on October 7. The probe finds that many of the workers at the United Nations Relief Works Agency — the UN body for Palestinian refugees — explicitly praised the onslaught in which some 3,000 terrorists crossed into Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, most of them civilians. “This is the motherlode of UNRWA teachers’ incitement to Jihadi terrorism,” says Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental organization that monitors the world body. The report provides examples, including UNRWA teacher Waseem Ula who shared a post of a suicide bomb vest wired with explosives, with the caption: “Wait, sons of Judaism.” Another UNRWA teacher, Abdallah Mehjez, explicitly called on civilians not to heed IDF evacuation orders and remain as human shields for Hamas

Some tweets about it:

The report provides examples, including UNRWA teacher Waseem Ula who shared a post of a suicide bomb vest wired with explosives, with the caption: “Wait, sons of Judaism.”

2/ Because of this exposé, UNRWA is likely to shut down this Telegram group soon. See now what's there:

• Names of UNRWA Gaza teachers, salaries, schedules

• UNRWA teachers cheering the Hamas October 7 massacre and advising the perpetrators how to hidehttps://t.co/0ECeat8qr2 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 10, 2024

4/ At one moment, Ula informs the group's 3,000 UNRWA teachers that “salaries will be paid on Sunday.” Another moment, he shares a video glorifying Hamas attacks, and posts a photo of a suicide bomb vest wired with explosives, with the caption:

“Wait, sons of Judaism 🔻🔻🔻” pic.twitter.com/HLam3fJ0ta — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 10, 2024

7/ Now meet UNRWA teacher Abdallah Mehjez. He does Hamas' work urging Gaza civilians NOT to heed warnings to move out of harm's way, and instead to serve as human shields. Before UNRWA, this terrorist accomplice worked for the BBC: https://t.co/r7DL2kvUZohttps://t.co/QKQG7SDKf6 pic.twitter.com/UyuIMl1nG2 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 10, 2024

There are many more tweets in this thread, and of course all the information can be checked. Will the liberal US mainstream media report that a UN organization is poromoting terrorism and is infested with members of Hamas. I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Finally, another report from WIN, also to be taken with a soupçon of salt. Again, if true it is both depressing and fiendishly clever of Hamas. But geez, the organization’s absolute determination to use the hostages to get what they want—and who care if they’re tortured, medically untreated, raped, or killed?—is one of the worst absences of a moral compass I’ve seen.

Click to read:

The piece:

According to sources in Lebanon, Israel officials believe weapons are being smuggled into Gaza from Egypt and there is a suspicion that Hamas leaders are escaping with Israeli hostages into Egypt through Gaza’s tunnels, a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Wednesday. The report also says the IDF is engaged in an operation to check for tunnels under the Philadelphi route from the Gaza Strip to Egypt. Hamas leaders may be escaping using hostages as human shields and from Egypt they may be going further afield to Lebanon and Iran where they are likely to be protected. The IDF is reportedly also extending its intelligence operations in Sinai, Sudan, and Libya. Although Cairo assured Israel and the Americans that there was no indication of the presence of Hamas operatives on the Egyptian side of the border, Egyptian intelligence expressed willingness to cooperate in examining the information. However, actual cooperation has proven difficult as Israelis have reported Egypt’s refusal to allow Israeli drones in the area between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to target detected terrorist activity such as rebuilding terror tunnels. Although Cairo agreed to install a warning system that would alert Israel about attempts to rebuild underground tunnels for smuggling arms, terrorists and hostages, it denied permission for Israeli drones to enter the area saying that it “would be a violation of Egyptian sovereignty.” Earlier negotiations over the installment of the security system have stalled after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said publicly that Israel should have security controls over the Philadelphi route. The report that Hamas leaders are using hostages as human shields as they flee or hide was supported by IDF military intelligence officials. Former IDF general and head of IDF Military Intelligence Directorate Amos Yadlin told Kan radio that the “butcher of Khan Younis” is “surrounded by hostages in the tunnel network in Gaza.”

This is perhaps the low sport of the war for Israel, what with the country also defending itself against genocide in the Hague when, in fact, there is no genocide of Palestinians in any sense of the word: what we have is Palestinian genocide: a rapacious terrorist organization (more than one, actually) whose own charter calls for the elimination of both Israel and Jews, and who have been actually carrying out that program for years. As the video below asserts, the ratio of civilian deaths in Palestine to the deaths of terrorists is among the lowest known in modern warfare.

When I told Malgorzata how depressing I find all this, with mass ignoring of the facts and of the history of the Middle East, she said she was a “Jewish optimist” in the sense of this joke (partly true, of course):

Jewish pessimist: “Things can’t get much worse.”

Jewish optimist: “Sure they can!”

Here’s a 17-minute video about the International Court of Justice trial sent by Tom Gross in his newsletter on the war. He’s featured in the video and says this:

(I am joined by Colonel Jacques Neriah, the former deputy head of Israeli military intelligence. Before that, he served as Policy Adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and was also part of the Israeli Camp David team which negotiated the Peace accords with Egypt and accompanied Menachem Begin to Egypt as his personal Arabic translator with Anwar Sadat. Dr. Neriah was born and brought up in Lebanon.) The anchor is Albert Lewitinn, for I24 news, January 11, 2024.

Note that two “journalists” killed by the IDF, and used as an example of civilian deaths in Palestine, were actually terrorists.

I’ll write later about the BBC’s egregious regurgitation of false propaganda provided by Hamas, and the BBC’s subsequent apology.