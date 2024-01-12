Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the tail end of the week: Friday January 12, 2024, and National Curried Chicken Day. I doubt that any reader will actually eat this, but let us know if you do. Here’s a photo of the type that inspired one of my friends to ask, when it was served, “Are you gonna eat that, or did you already eat that?”
Da Nooz:
*In Yemen, the U.S. and its allies (thank you, UK) launched serious air and naval strikes on the Houthis yesterday, severely reducing the terrorist group’s ability to launch rockets and commandeer ships in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf (see below).
The United States and a handful of its allies carried out the air and naval strikes early Friday against more than a dozen targets in Yemen linked with the Houthi militia. The strikes were a sharp escalation of American action against Houthi drone and missile attacks in the crucial commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea, which the militia has said are in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
A spokesman for the Houthis, referring to the American-led strikes, told Al Jazeera: “It’s not possible for us not to respond to these operations.”
Iran called the U.S.-led strikes a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and of international laws, according to state media. Hamas, the armed Palestinian group that controls Gaza, denounced what it called “act of terrorism” and said the United States and Britain would be responsible for “repercussions on the security of the region.”
President Biden called the strikes a “clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes.”
Of course now the U.S. is being accused of widening the war. I guess they want the Houthis to completely shut down shipping traffic in the Red Sea and
*We have to keep track of Trump’s many trials, and this news is about his civil fraud bench trial in New York, in which he’s already been convicted of fraudulently overestimating his net worth to get bank loans. And, in court yesterday, Trump was out of control, impugning the judge and the state’s attorney and making a hash of everything:
Donald J. Trump on Thursday delivered abrupt remarks in his own defense on the final day of his civil fraud trial in Manhattan, attacking the New York attorney general, who brought the case, insulting the judge to his face and declaring himself “an innocent man.”
Mr. Trump’s remarks were chaotic and emotional and lasted only minutes, during which he impugned the attorney general, Letitia James, a Democrat, saying she “hates Trump and uses Trump to get elected.”
He also took aim at the judge, Arthur F. Engoron, remarking, “You have your own agenda, I certainly understand that.” He added, as the judge stared stonily at him, “You can’t listen for more than one minute.”
Justice Engoron instructed the former president’s lawyer to “control your client.” But Mr. Trump continued until the lunch break, at which point he stopped as suddenly as he had started.
The episode ushered in a dramatic conclusion to a monthslong trial that has enraged the former president and threatens his family business.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers had initially put forward his plan to speak in his own defense last week, but the judge imposed limits on his remarks. Justice Engoron ruled that the former president could not deliver “a campaign speech” or attack the judge, his staff or Ms. James. Mr. Trump’s legal team objected, apparently scuttling his plan to speak, until one of his lawyers renewed the request at the end of the defense’s closing arguments on Thursday and the judge permitted it.
But despite the judge’s objections and restrictions, the former president appeared to speak his mind exactly as he had planned, reiterating that he “did nothing wrong,” and arguing that the attorney general “should pay me” for what he’s gone through.
Ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, comrades, this may be the next President of the United States. He can’t even keep his yap shut in front of a judge who will help determine the penalties, which could include taking Trump’s company away from him.
*Oh boy, yet another body of water rendered dangerous for shipping, but this time not by the Houthis, but by Iran, which seized a Greek-registered oil tanker in the straits between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf yesterday.
The Iranian Navy said it had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that has been at the center of a dispute between Iran and the U.S., raising the stakes amid a spate of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels along Middle Eastern shipping routes and warnings of retaliation from Washington.
The seizure came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a weeklong tour of the region aimed at cooling tensions there, especially in the waters of the Middle East, where attacks have risen since the Israel-Hamas war began.
Houthi rebels from Yemen have repeatedly targeted commercial ships transiting through another key waterway, the Red Sea, in retaliation for Israeli actions in Gaza. Iran’s seizure of the vessel Thursday raises the specter of threats to shipping spreading to the Persian Gulf, another key trade route.
Since the start of the war in Gaza, America and its allies have pursued backchannel diplomacy to avoid directly confronting Iran and its proxies, who have continued to provoke the West, including with attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq by Shiite militias sponsored by Tehran. The threat of strikes on Yemen signals that the U.S. is close to drawing a line.
“The U.S. is failing to understand that with Iran you cannot solve problems using diplomacy,” said Jacob Nagel, a former Israeli national security adviser and senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. “There needs to be full economic pressure and a credible military threat.”
Iran’s Navy identified the boarded tanker as the Greek-managed St. Nikolas. The tanker was impounded “in retaliation for the theft of oil by the American regime,” the Iranian army said. Iranian state media showed Iranian commandos landing on the ship’s deck from a military helicopter.
The vessel, formerly known as the Suez Rajan, has a complicated past. Last year, the Suez Rajan’s charterers pleaded guilty to charges filed in a U.S. court that it carried sanctioned Iranian oil. The company was fined and its Iranian oil cargo was seized.
. . . “The Iranian Army’s seizure of the oil tanker does not constitute hijacking,” a spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations in New York told The Wall Street Journal. “Rather, it is a lawful undertaking sanctioned by a co
Here’s where the ship was seized:
Four new papers in Nature (too many to summarize, but subject to a single News item here),
More than 1,600 ancient genomes have helped to trace the roots of a host of genetic traits found in modern Europeans. The genomes suggest that many characteristics — including a heightened risk for multiple sclerosis — were carried to Europe by people who migrated to the continent in three distinct waves starting around 45,000 years ago.
These results and others were published today in four related papers in Nature.
The findings provide evidence that some of the regional variation in certain traits was caused by differences in migrants’ dispersal patterns. That contradicts the idea that genetic differences arose mainly as people adapted to conditions in specific locations in Europe.
“This is a tour de force,” says Lluís Quintana-Murci, a population geneticist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris who was not involved in the study. He says that the research provides unprecedented detail on how ancient ancestry can influence disease risk to this day. “It’s a beautiful example of how, by addressing very basic fundamental anthropological and genomic questions, you can inform medicine,” he says.
Well, I haven’t read the papers, so I can’t comment on the specific findings, but you can find them at the source. To me it’s not surprising that there were multiple migrations to Europe over a relatively short time (in this case, 40,000 years, since we know that there were earlier migrations out of Africa that didn’t leave any living descendants (well, a few of their genes). Here’s the assumption people were working on:
Europe was settled by anatomically modern humans in three main waves: hunter-gatherers reached Europe from Asia around 45,000 years ago; farmers arrived from the Middle East 11,000 years ago; and pastoralists — animal herders — came from the steppes of western Asia and eastern Europe 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists and historians had assumed that these groups mixed with one another throughout the continent, and that populations in particular places evolved distinct traits in response to their local environments.
Perhaps there’s a reason they thought that all the different waves of migrants mixed thoroughly, but my working assumption would be that they didn’t, for each group would consist of people who were from one area and were more socially coherent than they would be with the other groups.
The dispersal patterns mean that many modern Europeans carry some genetic ancestry from all three population waves, but the relative amount of each varies depending on the location, Willerslev says.
Next, the researchers compared the ancient genomes with those of 410,000 modern individuals whose genetic profiles are stored in the UK Biobank, a massive database of genetic and physical information. The data provided clear evidence that many traits trace back directly to one of the three migration waves.
For instance, modern northern Europeans are taller and lighter skinned than their southern counterparts because they have more ancestry from the steppe pastoralists. And those with the most hunter-gatherer ancestry, commonly found in northeastern Europe, have variants that put them at higher risk of diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.
In other words, the distribution of traits in Europe largely reflect the genes already differentially represented in populations as they moved from Africa to Europe, and are not solely the results of natural selection causing genetic differentiation in situ.
*Canada’s conservative National Post (who else would write such a piece) has a commentary called “Irwin Cotler: South Africa is inverting reality by accusing Israel of genocide” with the subtitle “It is Hamas that should go on trial at the International Court of Justice, not the Jewish state.”
In the wake of the Oct. 7 atrocities, apologists for Hamas — as if there could be any justification for mass murder — took the position that the events of Oct. 7 had to be understood, if not justified, in their “historical context.” The true historical context of the Oct. 7 invasion — the context that set the stage for those heinous acts — is the standing crime of incitement to genocide not only by Hamas, but by its patron, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and by Iran’s other terrorist proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Ansar Allah (the Houthis) in Yemen, all of whom have called for the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews. Indeed, Hamas’s founding charter openly declared its genocidal intentions, and since it took power in Gaza in 2006, it has engaged in a domestic campaign of antisemitic indoctrination, while its leaders have clearly and consistently incited genocide against Israelis and Jewish people worldwide. Since Oct. 7, Hamas leaders have continued to proudly declare their genocidal intentions, with senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad pledging to commit the Oct. 7 atrocities “again and again.”South Africa’s ICJ application inverts this reality, placing Israel — for its response to the Oct. 7 invasion, which genocide scholars have found to have likely constituted genocide — in the docket of the accused.
This is not to suggest, or to have it inferred, that what is happening in Gaza is not a human and humanitarian tragedy. Innocent Gazans have been killed, displaced and deprived, and have experienced terrible suffering.
At the same time, Israel’s actions in Gaza are impossible to reconcile with the intention to commit genocide — a necessary element of the crime. Israel consistently seeks to minimize harm to civilians using measures including leaflets, messages and phone calls to urge civilians to evacuate targeted areas, creating humanitarian zones and corridors, and facilitating humanitarian aid.
It goes on, but that’s pretty much all you need to say, except for the list of war crimes committed by Hamas. The author, by the way, is “the International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and was Canada’s first Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.”
*What the deuce? Yes, they discovered a tunnel under a famous Brooklyn synagogue, but clearly not for Hamas. I have in fact visited this synagogue, where they dragged me inside, slapped a kippah on my head, draped a tallis around my torso, placed tefillin on my head and arms, and fervently prayed over me (I told them I was a nonbeliever, but they said that was okay: my presence in that garb would be a mitzvah that would hasten the return of the Messiah!) But I digress:
Those supporting the tunnel said they were carrying out an “expansion” plan long envisioned by the former head of the movement, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. But that hasn’t stopped a proliferation of social media posts falsely suggesting the passage is proof of illicit activities such as child sex trafficking.
“This entire episode is immensely painful for us, the Jewish community at large and all decent people,” Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for Chabad, told The Associated Press. He also noted that sensationalism and errors in the media “have provided fodder to these individuals who are trolling online.”
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Inspectors with New York City’s building safety agency uncovered a tunnel that was 60 feet (18.3 meters) long and 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide beneath the Chabad-Lubavitch global headquarters in Crown Heights. It connected four buildings owned by the Hasidic group through openings cut into basement walls.
The excavation work was done without the approval of the Department of Buildings, agency spokesman Andrew Rudansky said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. He said the tunnel was empty except for dirt, tools and debris.
The findings came after a two-day investigation into the structural stability of the complex, an internationally revered Hasidic Jewish center that became the site of a brawl Monday between police and worshippers seeking to defend the tunnel.
WHY?
Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for Chabad, said the underground passage was built by a group of “young agitators” seeking unauthorized access to the synagogue. When Chabad officials attempted to seal the openings on Monday, worshippers inside the tunnel refused to leave until they were dragged out by police.
The Lubavitchers are a strange group. Many of them thought that their leader, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson was the Messiah, and when he died in 1994 a lot of them refused to accept that the Messiah was dead. This caused a schism among the Lubavitchers, but whether this has anything to do with the tunnel “agitators” is above my pay grade. But I doubt it has anything to do with terrorism or child trafficking, though people are already leveling that accusation at the Jews who build the tunnels. Go figure.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doesn’t trust that Spring is coming:
A: Days are a bit longer now.Hili: Allegedly.
Ja: Dni są już trochę dłuższe.Hili: Podobno.
*******************
This is unbelievable, and I had to retweet it. I weep for America, and this is “progressive” San Francisco (well, that may explain it). Nellie Bowles explains in The Free Press:
Across the country, a progressive San Francisco Jewish man testified against the official city resolution for a cease-fire, saying that five of his family members were killed by Hamas, while the crowd at City Hall loudly jeered him. Some made pig noises or stood behind him making horns with their fingers, a nod to the old conspiracy theory that Jews have horns (I check the mirror every morning). When someone else at the meeting read language that acknowledged the rape of Israeli women, the crowd shouted: “Liar.”
This is unbelievable. The guy is right; if he were a member of any minority group except Jews, they wouldn't be booing him and making pig noises. What is happening to our country? https://t.co/eglbdejjE9
— Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) January 11, 2024
From cesar; read the whole thread to see what happened:
NEW: Before becoming Harvard president, Claudine Gay watered down the school’s policy on research misconduct, making it harder to punish professors for plagiarism—and greenlighting the very rules the school invoked in a last-ditch effort to save her job.🧵https://t.co/Pca7Zv1qgH
— Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 10, 2024
From the Auschwitz Memorial, another family wiped out in the camp:
12 January 1894 | A Dutch Jew, Levi van Thijn, was born in Alkmaar.
In August 1943 he was deported to #Auschwitz together with his wife Leentje and their son Marcus. None of them survived. pic.twitter.com/dbQLHUYMxd
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 12, 2024
