I’m gratified that several readers have sent in photos, including new ones, like today’s contributor: James Parks of Tennessee. His notes are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. First, he sent some information:
I have been photographing different subjects for over 65 years and consider myself as an advance photography hobbyist (meaning I don’t do it professionally). I photograph nature, wildlife and birds, landscapes, architecture, abstract art, and people. I belong and participate in two area photography clubs, the Camera Club of Oak Ridge and the Southern Appalachian Nature Photographers in Knoxville. I regularly participate in their annual Salon competitions. CCOR just had their 75th annual salon. I am a retired physicist from the University of Tennessee.
Sandhill Crane (Grus canadensis) in flight at the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge in Birchwood, Tennessee photographed January 7, 2023..
Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius) photographed on tree in Oak Ridge, TN January 12, 2023:
Red-Shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus) photographed in woods near the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge, TN, January 21, 2023:
Osprey (Fish Hawk; Pandion haliaetus) photographed sitting on bridge between Hunting Island and Fripp Island in Beaufort County, SC, March 16, 2023:
Bald Eagle nestling (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) in a well established and long used nest in sight of Watts Bar Lake, near Kingston, TN, February 28, 2023:
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) with freshly caught fish taken from the tailwaters of Douglas Dam near Sevierville, TN, March 4, 2023:
Male Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) photographed near Wilson Creek, designated as a wild and scenic river, flowing through Edgemont, NC, April 14, 2023:
American Black Bear (Ursus americanus) while searching for blackberries photographed in Cades Cove of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN. June 15, 2023:
Coyote pup (Canis latrans) looking for food, photographed in Cades Cove of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, near Townsend,TN, August 7, 2023.
Black Bear Cub in cherry tree, looking for one of its favorite foods; Cades Cove of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, near Townsend,TN, August 14, 2023:
Osprey (Fish Hawk; Pandion haliaetus) while flying and searching for fish over Watts Bar Lake near Ten Mile, TN, February 28, 2023.
What a nice set! I am always impressed with birds-in-flight pictures—that’s not something that I know how to do.
Lovely photos leading to thoughts about official common names of birds. There is a fair amount of red on the shoulders of the red-shouldered hawk, but no yellow visible anywhere on the yellow-bellied sapsucker.
Beautiful wildlife photos! Thanks!
An excellent inaugural set– looking forward to more!
GCM
Excellent. Thank you, James. Some twenty years ago, a colleague and I did the five-mile Cades Cove one-lane road circuit on (very heavy one-speed) rented bicycles from the vendor there. We were able to leisurely ride and able to pass about a one-mile backup of cars that were stopped to take photos of bears. Bikes (even heavy one-speeds) are best at Cades Cove in my limited experience. You live in a beautiful area.
These are truly wonderful. That bald eagle shot is mesmerizing. And the cardinal really pops. Thank you.
Frank Booth (“Blue Velvet”) re the hawk: Goddamn he’s suave!
I like how the shadow of crane’s head is projected onto its wing as it flies.
Truly beautiful photos, thank you for posting.
Thank you James Parks, these photos are mesmerizing!
These are quite good! Very vivid colors.
Wonderful pictures, many thanks. The curl of the Osprey’s wingtip feathers in the last one is eye-catching.
Beautiful pictures. The Osprey picture is one for the ages.
Beautiful, beautiful photos. Osprey are my favorite bird of prey, and you provided us with two superb photos of them, among all the other superb photos. Thanks you.
I loved all the pictures particularly the Ospreys, we have them locally, would that I could photograph them as well as you have.
Beautiful photos! Thanks for sharing these!
These are great, thanks! I especially love the Osprey pics.
Fabulous! The color saturation is wonderful.
wow! These are incredible photographs!