I’m gratified that several readers have sent in photos, including new ones, like today’s contributor: James Parks of Tennessee. His notes are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. First, he sent some information:

I have been photographing different subjects for over 65 years and consider myself as an advance photography hobbyist (meaning I don’t do it professionally). I photograph nature, wildlife and birds, landscapes, architecture, abstract art, and people. I belong and participate in two area photography clubs, the Camera Club of Oak Ridge and the Southern Appalachian Nature Photographers in Knoxville. I regularly participate in their annual Salon competitions. CCOR just had their 75th annual salon. I am a retired physicist from the University of Tennessee. Sandhill Crane (Grus canadensis) in flight at the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge in Birchwood, Tennessee photographed January 7, 2023..

Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius) photographed on tree in Oak Ridge, TN January 12, 2023:

Red-Shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus) photographed in woods near the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge, TN, January 21, 2023:

Osprey (Fish Hawk; Pandion haliaetus) photographed sitting on bridge between Hunting Island and Fripp Island in Beaufort County, SC, March 16, 2023:

Bald Eagle nestling (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) in a well established and long used nest in sight of Watts Bar Lake, near Kingston, TN, February 28, 2023:

Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) with freshly caught fish taken from the tailwaters of Douglas Dam near Sevierville, TN, March 4, 2023:

Male Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) photographed near Wilson Creek, designated as a wild and scenic river, flowing through Edgemont, NC, April 14, 2023:

American Black Bear (Ursus americanus) while searching for blackberries photographed in Cades Cove of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN. June 15, 2023:

Coyote pup (Canis latrans) looking for food, photographed in Cades Cove of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, near Townsend,TN, August 7, 2023.

Black Bear Cub in cherry tree, looking for one of its favorite foods; Cades Cove of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, near Townsend,TN, August 14, 2023:

Osprey (Fish Hawk; Pandion haliaetus) while flying and searching for fish over Watts Bar Lake near Ten Mile, TN, February 28, 2023.