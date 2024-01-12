Colin Wright on sex and its distortion by the American Psychiatric Association

Reader Bryan sent me a link to the tweets by Colin Wright below (the first is most important) which is about the American Psychiatric Association’s (APA’s) new book on Gender Affirming Psychiatric Care. (For some reason I can’t download it.) The APA is the premier association of American psychiatrists, so this will carry a lot of clout.

Unfortunately, according to Colin, the book is flawed, especially in denying the existence of a sex binary. And yes, that is a serious flaw, and will give a lot of ammunition to the binary-deniers, who don’t like biological sex being binary—as it indeed is—because in the deniers’ twisted minds a binary somehow “erases the existence” of people of don’t identify as male or female, including people of diverse genders and trans people. Before I show you Colin’s tweet criticizing the APA take, let me say once again that biological sex is binary in animals and vascular plants, that’s simply a fact of nature.

In contrast, genders in humans are mostly social constructs, and it’s not surprising that there are people who don’t identify with one of the two sexes or feel that they’re members of a sex different from their natal one. But that says absolutely nothing about whether those people deserve respect, rights, and equality in nearly all senses of morality and the law. There are a few minor exceptions, mostly involving trans women trying to occupy women’s spaces, like participating in women’s sports or being incarcerated in women’s jails. Beyond that, I don’t think for a moment that trans people should be persecuted or mistreated, much less erased, denied, or even executed. as some gender activists impute to their opponents. To call people with views like mine, Colin’s, Carole Hooven’s “transphobic” is simply idiotic. But there are a lot of misguided ideologues in this world (examples here and here), and I suppose that I have to respond once again by giving the biological definition of sex, and why it’s held. I realize that such an exercise is largely futile, matter, because once you accept the sex binary, it become irrelevant what you think about trans- or differently-gendered people: you are seen as being on the “dark side” by the Manichaean gender activists who want to see their ideology mirrored in nature.

First, the tweet itself. The thread has only two tweets by Colin, and I’ve enlarged his longish take below, which is what you get when you expand the tweet.

I’ve expanded the tweet (apparently you can pay money so you can make longer tweets) so you can see what he said. I’ve put what I see as the crux of his argument in a red box:

Remember that the biological definition of “male” is “an individual with the biological equipment for producing small mobile gametes, or sperm”, while “female” is defined as “an individual with the biological equipment for producing large immobile gametes, or eggs”. You may not actually produce gametes, as when you’re pre-reproductive, post-reproductive, or sterile, but that doesn’t mean you don’t belong to one of the two sexes, for the binary is defined for “gametic equipment”, not the presence of gametes themselves. And given that gamete production is tightly linked to associated phenotypes (like a penis to deliver the mobile gametes in cases of internal fertilization), so one can usually identify with near-certainty the game type produced by individuals by examining sexually dimorphic traits like genitalia in mammals.

Why do we use a gametic definition of sex? Again, some misguided souls say we do this because we want a sex binary, but that’s not true. The gametic definition is used for several reasons:

It’s universal: all animals and plants have individuals belonging to one of these two classes, or, in some cases, have both kinds of gametes in one body, and are considered hermaphrodites, having functional reproductive systems of both males and females. In species where they exist, function hermaphrodites represent a third class of individuals, but not members of a third sex, for they don’t make a third type of gamete. Hermaphrodites can also be sequential, changing sex from one class to another, as in the infamous clownfish, touted by the ignorant as being members of a third sex. (In humans hermaphrodites are exceedingly rare, and there are no known cases in which a hermaphrodite has functional eggs and sperm.) Exceptions to the binary are almost nonexistent. Those would be intersex individuals, and you almost never see them. In humans their frequency is about 1 in 5600 or 0.018% of the population. (Anne Fausto-Sterling’s figure of about 2% of exceptions has been retracted by her and others, yet is still quoted.) But even intersexes are not a “third sex”. Defining sexes by the dichotomy of how they produce gametes is explanatory of a lot of biological phenomena. These include everything that results from sexual selection: biological sex differences in appearance (including secondary sex traits like facial and pubic hair) and, behavior, mate choice and so on. At bottom, all of these rest on parental investment, and that starts with gametes. (In some cases males can invest more than females in reproduction, as in seahorses, and in those cases it’s the males rather than the females who are more choosy about their mates. But even in seahorses there are still biological males and females; it’s just that their investment gets reversed because males do most of the egg incubation.) The whole mechanism of sexual selection and the evolution of sex differences makes no sense without the gametic definition of sex.

No other trait meets these criteria, and so it is meet and proper to define the sexes by the type of gametes they’ve evolved to produce. This view, however, is rejected by ideologues, which the APA has joined. It’s now fashionable to say that biological sex is a “spectrum”, aligning with how people see gender. But while people’s self-perceived gender can fall upon a spectrum, their biological sex doesn’t. As I said, only 1 person in 5600 is an “intersex”, or an exception to the rule that an individual has the equipment to make only one type of gamete (they may, for example, have reproductive structures of both sexes, or genitalia or chromosomes incongruent with their reproductive structures).

In contrast, this APA book rejects sex as representing a “class of individuals”, which is why actually it’s useful, especially in an evolutionary and developmental sense. A trait-based definition (which apparently includes “your mental attitude about what you are”) flouts all three advantages of the gamete-based definition, and adds nothing to our understanding of biology. As Colin emphasizes, the APA’s trait-based definition is there for one reason only: to satisfy ideologues.

There are only two sexes; live with it.

And condolences to Colin, whose beloved cat Squeakers recently died, though she had a good, long life:

