Saturday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*The U.S. said that its strikes (along with the UK) on the Houthi terrorists in Yemen were not meant to “spark a wider war“. But of course they will:

A White House spokesman said on Friday that the American-led military strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were not intended to ignite a wider regional war, even as Houthi leaders and their allies vowed to respond. “We’re not interested in a war with Yemen — we’re not interested in a conflict of any kind,” the spokesman, John Kirby, said. “In fact everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night.” Mr. Kirby said it would be “some hours” before analysts could assess how much damage was done in the latest round of strikes but that everything that the United States hit was a “valid, legitimate military target.” U.S. officials have said they fear that support from Iran has helped turn the Houthis into a sophisticated fighting force. The United States, Britain and a handful of other allies launched air and naval strikes early Friday against more than a dozen targets linked to the Houthi militia. Some American allies in the Arab world have expressed doubts that the attacks would deter the Houthis, but could further inflame a region seething over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Oman, a U.S. ally that has mediated talks with the Houthis, criticized the strikes and expressed its “deep concern.” The U.S.-led strikes were a sharp escalation of American action against Houthi drone and missile attacks in the crucial commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea, which the militia has said are in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza. A spokesman for the Houthis, referring to the American-led strikes, told Al Jazeera: “It’s not possible for us not to respond to these operations.” The Biden administration and some allies, which have sought to avert a wider conflict, had issued ultimatums to the Houthis warning of serious consequences if they did not stop firing at ships. Since the Houthis began their attacks in November, global shipping lines that use the Red Sea and the Suez Canal have diverted hundreds of vessels around Africa, adding around two weeks and costs to the journey.

Here’s a map from the NYT of where the U.S. and its allies attacked the Houthis; all the targets were military ones:

But of course the Houthis have vowed revenge:

The Houthis’ Supreme Political Committee said that the strikes had “violated all international laws” and warned that “all American and British interests have become legitimate targets” for the militia. That veiled threat might refer to American military installations in neighboring countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where the Houthis have launched successful attacks in the past.

. . . and from the WaPo:

Yemen’s Houthi militants vowed Friday to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea to protest Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, following U.S.- and British-led strikes on Yemen. A spokesman for the Iran-aligned group said the strikes would “not go unpunished.”

Once again I'm stealing three items from Nellie Bowles's weekly summary of the news on The Free Press, called this week "TGIF: This means war."

→ Shut down the Red Cross: I’m not saying every international organization is impossibly corrupt, but I am now operating on a guilty-until-proven-innocent basis. Here’s Jake Tapper on the Red Cross: “Family of female hostage being held in Gaza says when parents told the Red Cross that she needed daily medication for her health, a Red Cross worker told them they should focus their concerns on Gazans.” I wouldn’t be surprised if she told them to decenter their white tears. And here’s Hillel Neuer, a tireless, one-man UN watchdog: “The Red Cross just named its next director: Pierre Krähenbühl. When he was forced to quit UNRWA after an internal ethics report implicated him in abuse of power, corruption and an alleged sexual affair with a staffer, he blamed a US-Israel conspiracy.” That’s all in one week! Meanwhile, South Africa has taken Israel to the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide. On a related note, here is the former mayor of Johannesburg:

He seems like a viable peace partner, a real reach across the aisle type. Can’t wait to see him speak at Davos after Greta.

→ You may not suppress Douglas Murray: The United Kingdom has a terrorism problem. And that problem looks like Douglas Murray, our Sunday columnist. At King’s College in London, there was a course organized by the Center for Defense Studies, designed for professionals in counterterrorism, attended by members of the Foreign Office—and it was all about how Islamism is not the real threat at all. A lecturer spoke about Douglas Murray and, bizarrely, Joe Rogan. I’m getting all this from an essay published afterward by Anna Stanley, a whistleblower who writes: The lecturer further argued that Douglas Murray and Joe Rogan are both examples of the far right. ‘To what extent should Joe Rogan and Douglas Murray be suppressed?’ he asked. ‘They have millions of followers. To de-platform them would cause issues.’ Concluding his talk, the lecturer told a room full of government professionals, ‘so, society needs to find other ways to suppress them.’ Interesting. Now, I think I am reasonably smart and well-read, but I have spent entire dinners sitting next to Douglas, so I am forced to accept that I am low-IQ. And you know what? It’s not right. Suppress him please. It’s enough. → Taylor Swift is upset the NYT called her gay: The New York Times ran a whole 5,000-word opinion piece by an opinion section staffer saying that Taylor Swift is gay. If you’re unfamiliar with this genre of obsessive Taylor Swift fan culture, in which women turn into QAnon-level sleuths trying to parse Taylor Swift’s every move, well, you really should read this one. For our purposes today, here is the crux of the argument: Whether she is conscious of it or not, Ms. Swift signals to queer people—in the language we use to communicate with one another—that she has some affinity for queer identity. There are some queer people who would say that through this sort of signaling, she has already come out, at least to us. But what about coming out in a language the rest of the public will understand? Oh sweet writer, I’ve been down this road. I learned as a teenager, and you must learn now, as a grown adult at the paper of record, the pretty blonde girl is picking the football player. (Read Freddie deBoer for more.) Predictably, Taylor Swift didn’t like the 5,000-word investigation calling her gay, and through unnamed associates called it “inappropriate.” Which honestly is exactly what a lesbian would say.

*Yes it’s Faux News, but are you gonna see this in the NY Times? Of course not! The Johns Hopkins DEI office issued a list of those groups seen as “privileged”; see below. (h/t Bill)

A “privilege” list from the Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity (DEI) caused a backlash that quickly resulted in a retraction on Thursday. The @EndWokeness X account released an unearthed newsletter from Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Sherita H. Golden on the January 2024 issue of Monthly Diversity Digest. The message included “privilege” as the “Diversity Word of the Month” along with a series of descriptions considered “privileged.” “Privilege is an unearned benefit given to people who are in a specific social group. Privilege operates on personal, interpersonal, cultural and institutional levels, and it provides advantages and favors to members of dominant groups at the expense of members of other groups,” the newsletter read.

Here it is. The message wasn’t up long after people got wind of it:

John Hopkins just sent out this hit list of people automatically guilty of "privilege" whether they know it or not: -Males

-Whites

-Christians

-Mid-aged people

-Able-bodied people

-Middle & owning class

-English-speaking people This message was emailed directly to employees… pic.twitter.com/xor1wjo17B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

The privileged (why aren’t Jews in there?):

From the story:

. . . . After the message went viral, Golden sent out a new statement on Thursday retracting the newsletter and claimed it was not intended to offend anyone. “The newsletter included a definition of the word ‘privilege’ which, upon reflection, I deeply regret. The intent of the newsletter is to inform and support an inclusive community at Hopkins, but the language of this definition clearly did not meet that goal. In fact, because it was overly simplistic and poorly worded, it had the opposite effect of being exclusionary and hurtful to members of our community,” Golden wrote. “I retract and disavow the definition I shared, and I am sorry. I will work to ensure that future messages better reflect our organizational values.” In a statement to Deseret News, Johns Hopkins Medicine confirmed the accuracy of both messages. “The January edition of the monthly newsletter from the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity used language that contradicts the values of Johns Hopkins as an institution. Dr. Sherita Golden, Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Chief Diversity Officer, has sincerely acknowledged this mistake and retracted the language used in the message,” a spokesperson said.

If that’s the case, Hopkins should completely disband the DI(H)E office, pronto. For DEI without assertions of “privilege” is not DEI.

More from the Free Press, which is one Substack you must subscribe to: "NYT Public school wipes Israel off the map"

A New York City public school is being accused of “Jewish erasure” after a map from one of its classrooms surfaced showing all the countries of the Middle East except Israel, which is labeled “Palestine.” The Free Press was shown a photo of the map of the “Arab world,” hanging in the art classroom at PS 261, a public elementary school in Brooklyn. Rita Lahoud uses the classroom to give lessons to pre-K and elementary students in the “Arab Culture Arts” program, which is funded by Qatar Foundation International (QFI). QFI is the American wing of the Qatar Foundation, a nonprofit owned by the ruling family of the wealthy Arab state, which harbors leaders of the terrorist group Hamas. Tova Plaut, a New York City public school instructional coordinator for pre-K through fifth grade classrooms, said she found the map “concerning.” “It’s not just that we’re experiencing Jewish hate in NYC public schools, we’re actually experiencing Jewish erasure,” Plaut said. “And here is proof of that.” Rita Lahoud did not respond to an email seeking comment. The principal of PS 261 deferred comment to the Department of Education.

The map:

And the Department of Education isn’t admitting any problem:

After The Free Press emailed the Department of Education to ask if the map remains in the classroom after Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, a spokesperson wrote back: “Why would it not be?” Nathaniel Styer, the DOE spokesperson, added in his reply that “this is a map of countries that speak Arabic.” Around two million people living in Israel are Arab, which is just over 20 percent of the country’s population. Many of them speak Arabic. The emergence of the map comes after a Free Press investigation showed how educators in American public schools are increasingly teaching students to hate Jews. One curriculum—the Brown University Choices Program—which presents ideas of Israel being an “apartheid state” and “a military occupier” taught to one million public school students nationwide, has been distributed by QFI.

Shades of Representative Rashida Tlaib, who not only had a map in her office showing “Israel” as part of Palestine, but wore a tee-shirt to that effect. Notice her brandishing with approval Linda Sarsour’s book We Are Not Here to be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance. There’s also a keffieyeh shown on her tee shirt,

From The New Arab on January 6, 2019, three days after Tlaib took office:

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has made yet another mark of her heritage with a post-it note that marked Palestine on her world map in her office. Buzzfeed reporter Hannah Allam posted the sticky note on Twitter, “Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office.”

*Scientists decided that the largest ape that ever lived went extinct because they were too big and couldn’t climb trees to get food. The species has been known for some time, but according to Wikipedia, the size estimates may be off (as they say, “Total size estimates are highly speculative because only tooth and jaw elements are known, and molar size and total body weight do not always correlate.”).

From the AP:

An ancient species of great ape was likely driven to extinction hundreds of thousands of years ago when climate change put their favorite fruits out of reach during dry seasons, scientists reported Wednesday. The species Gigantopithecus blacki, which once lived in southern China, represents the largest great ape known to scientists — standing 10 feet tall (3 meters) and weighing up to 650 pounds (295 kilograms). But its size may also have been a weakness. “It’s just a massive animal – just really, really big,” said Renaud Joannes-Boyau, a researcher at Australia’s Southern Cross University and co-author of the study published in the journal Nature. “When food starts to be scarce, it’s so big it can’t climb trees to explore new food sources.” The giant apes, which likely resembled modern orangutans, survived for around 2 million years on the forested plains of China’s Guangxi region. They ate vegetarian diets, munching on fruits and flowers in tropical forests, until the environment began to change. The researchers analyzed pollen and sediment samples preserved in Guangxi’s caves, as well as fossil teeth, to unravel how forests produced fewer fruits starting around 600,000 years ago, as the region experienced more dry seasons. The giant apes didn’t vanish quickly, but likely went extinct sometime between 215,000 and 295,000 years ago, the researchers found. While smaller apes may have been able to climb trees to search for different food, the researchers’ analysis shows the giant apes ate more tree bark, reeds and other non-nutritious food. “When the forest changed, there was not enough food preferred by the species,” said co-author Zhang Yingqi of China’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology.

Here’s a size reconstruction from Prehistoric Wildlife (1.8 meters is about 6 feet tall). And it was likely a knuckle walker:

Here’s the Nature paper; click to read:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili uses big words to describe her nap:

Hili: Sybaritism is demanding. A: How so? Hili: It forces me to constantly look for the best position.

In Polish:

Hili: Sybarytyzm jest wymagający. Ja:To znaczy? Hili: Zmusza do ciągłego poszukiwania najlepszej pozycji.

And Paulina’s picture of Baby Kulka frolicking in the snow:

From Masih, another brave Iranian woman arrested, jailed, and tortured, solely for not covering her hair. Rashno’s story is here.

Despite enduring torture during her arrest, Sepideh Rashno refuses to cover her hair. She's been sentenced to four years in prison. Today, she shared a picture and reiterated the three words symbolizing her struggle and that of millions of Iranian women: #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/y7SoydejLC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2024

Ilhan Omar, one of several antisemitic Representative, gets a reply. Remember, there WAS a two-state solution, and one of the states was Gaza. Look what the Palestinians did to it! (The Israeli "blockade" certainly didn't impoverish Gaza, for Israel left in 2005 and imposed the blockade, along with Egypt, only in 2007. That was after Hamas defeated Fatah and began firing rockets into Israel. The blocked was imposed later only to prevent weapons and material used to make rockets from being brought into Gaza.

From the Auschwitz Memorial, and eight-year-old boy gassed upon arrival:

13 January 1935 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Willem de Koning, was born in The Hague. In January 1943 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in the gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/q7WNFcbzQE — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 13, 2024

