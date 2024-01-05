Science-Based Medicine goes down the drain

Lordy, how many of us used to love the Science-Based Medicine (SBM) site? I did! It was the go-to place for enjoying the debunking of medical quackery and the scrutiny of dubious medical claims. Started in 2008 by Steve Novella and David Gorski (“Orac”), SBM is affiliated with the Society for Science-Based Medicine.

Sadly, it’s now going down the tubes, having bought heavily, like the ACLU and FFRF, into gender activism. It started with an incident I reported here, involving Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage and a positive review by SBM editor, skeptic, and physician Harriet Hall. Let’s let Wikipedia sum it up:

On June 15, 2021, Science-Based Medicine published a book review of Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage written by founding editor Harriet Hall. In her review, Hall wrote that Shrier’s book had raised legitimate concerns about the science surrounding drug treatments for gender dysphoria in children and that there was a lack of quality scientific studies on the subject. Several days after the review was published, Novella and Gorski replaced the review with a retraction notice and responded with a review of their own, the first of six SBM posts rejecting Shrier’s claims and addressing the retraction. Skeptic magazine republished Hall’s review, and she remained one of three editors at SBM along with Novella and Gorski after the retraction until her death in 2023.

That SIX articles were needed to defend the retraction of Hall’s review and criticize Shrier’s book was not only a sign of trouble at SBM, but an almost obsessive act. And this obsessiveness is very evident in the piece below, written by A. J. Eckert, a doctor of osteopathy. Here’s some information about the author from Anchor Health:

AJ Eckert, DO, is Connecticut’s first out nonbinary trans doctor and serves as the Medical Director of our Gender & Life-Affirming Medicine (GLAM) Program. Dr. Eckert has over 17 years’ experience in LGBTQ health care, with 9 years as a provider of primary care and gender-affirming services.

As a nonbinary trans doctor, he has written several articles for SBM on trans and gender issues, including two pieces defending SBM’s removal of Hall’s review of Shrier’s book, and has written on these issues elsewhere.

What the sweating author is trying to do in this tremendously long piece is express dismay about a book by Helen Joyce, a book shortlisted for the John Maddox Prize in 2023. I wasn’t aware, and can’t find on the web, that Joyce had a book in 2023, but her own site notes that it must have been a 2003 edition of a book she’s already written (and one that I’ve read): Trans.

I’m also an author: my first book, ‘Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality’, was published by OneWorld in July 2021. It was reissued in 2023 under a new title: ‘Trans: Gender Identity and the New Battle for Women’s Rights’.

Although Joyce was shortlisted, she didn’t win; the winner was Nancy Olivieri. What really bothered Eckert was that the reissue of Joyce’s book was even considered for a prize given to “individuals who have shown courage and integrity in standing up for sound science and evidence.” That really rankled Eckert, who, as a gender activist, doesn’t think that Joyce has in any way stood up for sound science and evidence. I’ll give Eckert’s intro, as it gives Luana and me a shout-out for contributing to last year’s “hit” on science by “scaremongering”:

If you’ve read Joyce’s book, like I have, you’ll be baffled at Eckert’s claim that it’s “fiction”. In fact, the piece is a 17-page (as I print it out in 9-point type) defense of affirmative therapy, and an attack on the idea that there are two biological sexes, which Eckert considers “transphobic”. As #4 above notes, Eckert thinks that legal sex designations should be the same as gender identity (which of course can change). But there are obvious problems with that, the most obvious being the existence of “women’s spaces” like women’s sports, jails, or rape treatment. In such cases biological sex does matter, for trans women should not compete athletically against women or be put in women’s prisons; and rape victims should have the option to be treated or counseled by a biological woman.

I’ll give just a few quotes from Eckert as I don’t want to make this too long. Quotes from the article are indented, while, as always, my responses are flush left:

[Joyce] thinks men are infiltrating female spaces, both in restrooms and in sports, and that this is a vast and dangerous issue despite a lack of evidence and a predominance of evidence that sports participation on the correct team is vital to both mental and physical health, especially for trans youth.

The prohibition of trans women in female sports is to assure fair competition for women, not “mental and physical health”.

Joyce is no scientist. Joyce’s Twitter bio includes the line “show me the 3rd gamete & we can talk.” Joyce considers the term “TERF” a slur. It is evident throughout the painstaking reading of her online footprint and book that she labors under confusion, ignorance, and lack of scientific knowledge. And, of course, Joyce believes that trans activists are suppressing research.

I like the third gamete quote because it is indeed the presence of only two types of gametes that is the definition of sex: men have small mobile ones and women large immobile ones. And yes, “TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) is indeed a slur by gender activists against “gender-critical feminists” like Joyce. Here’s the very first result I got when I googled TERF. DEROGATORY!

Another quote:

Joyce doesn’t understand why she’s seen as transphobic; in one interview, she claims, “So according to them, I’m transphobic for just saying human beings come in two types, male and female…that’s transphobic.” No, Helen. That’s not why you’re transphobic. Asserting two sexes is just incorrect. You’re transphobic because you claim that individuals cannot ever change biological sex, and anyone who disagrees with that statement is just frightened of activists. Your analogy is:

Again, Eckert is wrong here. There are two sexes and no, you cannot change your biological sex—not unless you can change your developmental system so that it can make gametes different from those produced by your natal sex.

There’s a lot of guilt by association; here’s one case, combined with a false statement:

Natasha Loder was a judge [of the Maddox prize] both this year and in 2018 and, like Joyce, works for The Economist. According to her Twitter, Loder believes that campaigning for women’s rights means restricting trans rights, that the European consensus on treating trans youth is shifting due to weak evidence, and that gender-affirming care is experimental (false on all counts).

In fact, in nearly all European countries at present, the use of puberty blockers in children or adolescents—part of “gender-affirming care”—is indeed considered an experimental treatment, used in only very rare situations.

Two more bits of juvenilia. Eckert loves to give pejorative middle names to the people Eckert doesn’t like. To wit:

Joyce’s anti-trans origin story is not original (unoriginality is her ongoing theme). Like Abigail “I made the term ‘irreversible’ popular to use in trans medicine even though it’s nonsense” Shrier—Joyce wrote her book a favorable blurb, prominent on the back cover—and Lisa “I created a new Satanic panic with rapid-onset gender dysphoria, which despite all efforts, still doesn’t exist” Littman, Joyce became randomly aware of transgender issues with no prior knowledge of our community and became concerned about it/this/that, whatever that means.

Finally, here’s a labeled photo to show Eckert’s guilty-by-association trope:

Professor Kathleen Stock, philosophy don who quit Sussex University amid gender row. Author of Material Girls: Why Reality Matters For Feminism Maya Forstater, co-founder of the Sex Matters campaign group Alison Bailey, co-founder of the LGB Alliance Helen Joyce, journalist, author of Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality and activist with Sex Matters Liane Timmermann, activist with Get The L Out– Lesbian Not Queer campaign group Angela C Wild, businesswoman and creator of Wild Womyn JK Rowling Suzanne Moore Julie Bindel, journalist and women’s rights campaigner, author of Feminism for Women

This is Helen Joyce, the person short-listed for a prestigious science award.

What a bunch of TERFs! Joyce is right behind J. K. Rowling, so clearly some of the TERFiness has rubbed off.

I won’t go on further; you can look at Eckert’s piece (but beware of their references, which are cherry-picked), and judge for yourself. Eckert’s article is an unholy gemisch of false accusations, misrepresentations, and almost unhinged fulmination—all because Joyce’s book was short-listed for a science prize (and didn’t win)! This is not an evenhanded or even-tempered review, but a way-too-long rant against those people who are simply calling for caution in “gender affirming care”. What a shame that Science-Based Medicine has sunk so low!

ADDENDUM FROM READER JOOLZ (given with permission):

Eckert: “[Joyce] thinks men are infiltrating female spaces, […] despite a lack of evidence”.

Joolz:

There IS evidence. Plenty. I attach an image with some names. They can all be googled, eg: Shawn Hallet or Jacob Guerro. This information has been shared with activists many, many times. But they ignore it and continue with the same false assertions. It’s frustrating. It’s like fighting fog. They insist TW [trans women] are safe, and that ‘you are trans if you say you are’, but when I mention the 436 TW prosecuted for rape over a 7-year period in England and Wales, they say ‘those men weren’t trans’. How convenient 🤦‍♀️