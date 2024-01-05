Best-camouflaged animals

Here’s some Friday “gee whiz” evolution. A video showing what the maker, who speaks in what I think is Hindi) considers the “Top Ten Invisible Animals in the World”. But you don’t have to understand Hindi to marvel at how evolution has led to crypsis (camouflage). Note that it involves a combination of evolution of both morphology and behavior.

The list given:

Video Summary:- 1. Oak Leaf Butterfly

2. The Right Eyed Flounder

3. The Buff-Tip Moth

4. The Devil Scarpion Fish

5. Dacorator Crab

6. Eastern Screech Owl

7. Pygmy SeaHorse

8. Leaf Tailed Geeko

9. Leaf Insect

10. Leptocephalus