Saturday: Hili dialogue

A king cake, also known as a three kings cake, is a cake associated in many countries with Epiphany. Its form and ingredients are variable, but in most cases a fève ( lit. ’fava bean‘) such as a figurine, often said to represent the Christ Child, is hidden inside. After the cake is cut, whoever gets the fève wins a prize.

In the US, the Baby Jesus is usually a plastic figure like the one below, and if you find it in your slice, you win (the “prize” is often having to buy next year’s King Cake!). I always wonder if anybody chokes or breaks their teeth by biting Baby Jesus. Here’s a King Cake with the prize:

It’s also Apple Tree Day, National Bean Day, Cuddle Up Day (especially to kitties), National Shortbread Day, and National Smith Day, celebrating all people named “Smith”. It’s also christmas in the Eastern Orthodox Church, including: Christmas (Armenian Apostolic Church), Christmas Eve (Russia), Christmas Eve (Ukraine) Christmas Eve (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Christmas Eve (North Macedonia). Finally, it’s Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day (in Western Christianity) or Theophany (in Eastern Christianity), and its related observances: Befana Day (Italy), Little Christmas (Ireland), and Þrettándinn in Iceland. A big day all around!

*First, the Supreme Court is going to take up the case of Trump’s being banned from the Colorado GOP primary ballot because he fomented an insurrection. And they’re doing it soon, because whether or not he can run is something that will be decided for all states at once—and primary season is on us:

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to decide whether former President Donald J. Trump is eligible for Colorado’s Republican primary ballot, thrusting the justices into a pivotal role that could alter the course of this year’s presidential election. The sweep of the court’s ruling is likely to be broad. It will probably resolve not only whether Mr. Trump may appear on the Colorado primary ballot after the state’s top court declared that he had engaged in insurrection in his efforts to subvert the 2020 election, but it will most likely also determine his eligibility to run in the general election and to hold office at all. Not since Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision that handed the presidency to George W. Bush, has the Supreme Court taken such a central role in an election for the nation’s highest office. The case will be argued on Feb. 8, and the court will probably decide it quickly. The Colorado Republican Party had urged the justices to rule by March 5, when many states, including Colorado, hold primaries.

I predict the court will rule that Trump can indeed be on all primary ballots, probably because he hasn’t yet been convicted of any insurrection-related crimes yet.

*This is something we didn’t anticipate. According to the Washington Post, the dispute between Republicans and the Biden Administration could actually lead to a partial shutdown of the national government.

Far-right Republicans in the House are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Congress enacts strict new changes to immigration law, imperiling crucial government services — and U.S. aid to Ukraine — over a long-fraught issue that could be critical in this year’s elections. Dozens of GOP lawmakers toured a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Tex., on Wednesday to push House-passed legislation that would significantly limit migrants’ ability to claim asylum, restart construction of a border wall and cut into President Biden’s power to grant humanitarian parole to migrants. Members of the Republican conference’s most conservative flank demanded that legislation become law in exchange for their votes to approve federal spending for the rest of the 2024 fiscal year, though the GOP-led House already rejected such a trade in September. “H. R. 2 needs to be the unflinching House policy because all of it’s important to securing the border,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), chair of the archconservative House Freedom Caucus, told The Washington Post. “The president and Senate majority leader have no interest in securing the border, and so therefore, we as a House majority should say, ‘We’re not going to fund a government that is going to continue to facilitate this border invasion.’” Federal agents recorded nearly 250,000 illegal crossings along the southern border in December, the highest total ever in one month, according to preliminary Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Post. That crisis is complicating efforts in Washington to head off a partial shutdown. Funding for roughly 20 percent of the federal government — including for essential programs such as some veterans assistance and food and drug safety services — expires on Jan. 19, and money for the rest of the government runs out shortly after that, on Feb. 2. But lawmakers have not yet agreed on how to pass full-year spending bills or more temporary funding. Without action by the first deadline, a partial government shutdown would begin. Congress returns next week with little time to work out the details. The White House’s top budget official told reporters Friday that the GOP tactic significantly increased the risk of a shutdown.

Now I have to say that I’m largely with the Republicans on this one, for if the Democrats don’t get off their kiesters and enact some sensible immigration legislation, the Republicans will have to force the issue. It’s not just a principle, for everyone admits that there’s a serious crisis at the border, and we all know that many immigrants are getting in illegally because their reasons for coming are economic, not fear of persecution. And potential immigrants all know they can get in if they just cross the border. I would much prefer that the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats enact some bipartisan legislation, and for two reasons. One is this crisis; the other is that Americans want it solved and will blame Biden for it they go to the polls this fall. The only thing I’m not sure about is what “humanitarian parole” entails.

*The Hill has an article called “Nearly 17,000 people may have died from hydroxychloroquine: study.” Remember, that’s the antimalaria drug that quacks recommended be used to prevent and treat covid:

Nearly 17,000 people across six countries may have died because they took hydroxychloroquine (HQC) during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, according to a new analysis published by French researchers. Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug that was prescribed off-label to treat COVID-19 in the early stage of the pandemic, as researchers and physicians scrambled to find a way to combat the disease. It was also proposed as a preventative measure. In February and March 2020, the use of this treatment was widely promoted based on preliminary reports suggesting a potential efficacy against COVID-19. However, subsequent studies showed that not only did the drug have no benefit, it also resulted in a significant increase in risk of death. According to the researchers from Lyon, France, and Quebec, Canada, providers still prescribed hydroxychloroquine to some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 “despite the absence of evidence documenting its clinical benefits.” The analysis found an estimated 16,990 excess deaths across six countries — Turkey, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy and the U.S. — were likely attributed to hydroxychloroquine use. The researchers analyzed other studies that tracked hospitalizations, exposure to hydroxychloroquine and the relative risk of death from the drug. The toxicity of hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19 was partially due to cardiac side effects, such as abnormal heart rhythms.

Quackery kills! The article notes that the number is likely an undercount, but there are reasons it could also be an overcount.

Reader Jimbo, who sent the link, has this to say, quoted with permission:

Yes, this is the problem with just taking approved drugs with ‘almost no side effects’ for indications they are not approved for and “off-label” whether prescribed by a physician (and hopefully monitored) or not. No side effect in which patients again? Worse, the best clinical research on HCQ showed it was NOT efficacious against COVID, so worthless at best. And isn’t the Hippocratic Oath “to do no harm”? Well, causing death in normal people who took HCQ prophylactically (or even COVID-infected people to prevent a mortality rate of ~0.1%) would be harm!

*Once again I’m stealing three items from Nellie Bowles’s weekly news summary at the Free Press, called this week “TGIF: Where’s the Veritas?” It’s a good one, this week and there’s simply too much for me to even choose the best nuggets, so you really should subscribe to the FP.

First, GayGate:

→ What sinister force could be behind this? Could it be a sinister, secret plot?Times columnist Charles Blow described the force that ousted Gay as a bloodthirsty demon: “And unfortunately, Gay’s resignation will be like blood that further chums the water. As [Kimberlé] Crenshaw put it, this thing will not be satisfied.” So, a shark? A Jewish shark? Just say it! At least Cornel West will: “The same figures and forces enabling the ethnic cleansing and genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza—Ackman, Blum, Summers and others—push out the first Black woman president of Harvard!” But as it were, the water-churning force here is not Jewish at all. Because the man behind much of this is one Christopher Rufo, probably the most effective conservative activist working today. A polite man from Washington State who once made nice documentaries for PBS, he now wields a Twitter account like the sword of Damocles over institutional leaders. → Trans boxers allowed to compete against women: The governing board that runs competitive boxing policy has announced that biological males, who fit certain hormonal and surgical criteria, will be able to box against biological females. So a person who went through male puberty, whose bones and muscles grew to the size of an adult male, need simply take estrogen for a few months and then all those advantages apparently wash away. And what a fair fight it will be! Sure, the average male punch is 162 percent stronger than the average female punch, but that’s not the point. Anyway, it’s just boxing. What could go wrong? I will only add that I spent half an hour trying to open a jar last week and started crying.

I’m sure Science-Based Medicine will approve of this’ It’s exactly what they’re advocating: women getting beat up and knocked out by men.

→ Masks off this week: [about antisemitism; I’ve omitted the first item in the interest of space] . . . . Also going strong this week is famed Silicon Valley investor Paul Graham, who is coming to us with this one about “America’s most powerful lobby.” Here’s the whole take: “This UN vote shows how completely isolated we are from world opinion. Is it because only America is smart enough to understand the Israeli point of view? Or because America’s most powerful lobby has dragged us onto the wrong side of history? The answer to that is obvious.” Paul’s British, and I am but a simple American. But still, I know that if you find yourself positively citing the United Nations, you done got lost, Paul. In other news, a professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco, said this week that Zionist doctors need to be rooted out and fired. Dr. Rupa Marya wrote: “The presence of Zionism in US medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity. Zionism is a supremacist, racist ideology and we see Zionist doctors justifying the genocide of Palestinians. How does their outlook/position impact priorities in US medicine?” Doctors plot much? Really dark situation.

*Andrew Sullivan’s Weekly Dish has an 88-minute podcast with one of my friends: “Carole Hooven on Harvard’s Existential Crisis“, as well as a sub-article inspired by that discussion, “The woke panic over Gay’s resignation“. I’ll quote from the latter since it’s written.

The most salutary aspect of this whole affair is that it has really helped expose the core disagreement in our current culture war. One side believes, as I do, that individual merit exists, and should be the core criterion for admission to a great university, regardless of an individual’s racial or sexual identity, and so on. The other side believes that merit doesn’t exist at all outside the oppressive paradigm of racial and sexual identity, and that membership in a designated “marginalized” group should therefore be the core criterion for advancement in academia. For a very long time, many people have assumed you could keep these two ideas on campus at the same time, and somehow muddle through. But you cannot. When push comes to shove, when there is a finite number of places available, you’re in a zero-sum predicament. You have to pick between a smarter student of the wrong race and a weaker student of the right race. In the end at Harvard, being in the right race — not merit — determines your chances. For example: If you are black and in the fourth lowest decile of SATs and GPAs among Harvard applicants, you have a higher chance of getting into Harvard (12.8 percent admitted) than an Asian-American in the very top decile (12.7 admitted). It’s rigged, which is why it was shut down by SCOTUS. When you look at these cold, hard stats — which Harvard, of course, did all it could to conceal — there is no debate. There’s a trade-off. But once you make identity a core qualification, you’re opening up a whole world of racist anti-racism. This is the nub of it. Most Americans believe in individual merit, and advancement regardless of identity. Harvard and our new elite believe that our society is so structured as an enduring “white supremacy” that merit can only be considered after you have accounted for the effects of “intersectional oppression.” And so they discriminate against individuals on the grounds of their race before they consider merit. We know this. Everyone in the university knows it. It was proven in the discovery documents in the SCOTUS case that exposed the systemic anti-Asian bias in Harvard admissions. And the only way to cover it all up, of course, is to abolish testing students entirely (which is what so many elite colleges and universities are now doing) or to give all students an A or an A-, making any distinctions of excellence irrelevant. That’s how you can claim, as Gay does, that “diversity” and “excellence” go hand in hand, when obviously, at some point they can and do conflict. And let’s be honest: we can all see with our own eyes that subordinating merit to race and sex is how Gay got her position. Her work, beyond the sloppy dime-store plagiarism, would be underwhelming for an average member of any faculty in the country. But for a Harvard president, it’s astonishingly mid. When you look instead at what she has done as an administrator, which is where she has been focused more recently, you see it has almost all been about hiring on the basis of sex and race, persecuting heretical members of racial minorities, and removing paintings of dead white dudes. She is, at least, consistent.

*The New York Times asked two of its movie critics, Manohla Dargis and Alissa Wilkinson, to give their top nominations for the eight “big” categories, and then noted which nominees the two critics agreed on. And here are the agreed-on “bests” in the top categories:

Best picture: Three agreements: “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “May December”, and “Oppenheimer.” I’ve seen “Oppenheimer”, and thought it was a very good but not great movie. Since I had already read the bio on which it was based, I found the film too forced to conform to the book, but showed too little of what shaped Oppenheimer’s personality. Still, I find it worthy of a nomination. Best director: They agree on one nominee: Christopher Nolen for “Oppenheimer” Best actor: One nominee agreed on, Coleman Domingo for “Rustin” Best actress: Two agreements, Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Sandru Hüller for “Anatomy of a Fall” Best supporting actor: One agreement: Charles Melton in “May December” Best supporting actress: Two agreements: Daneille Brooks in “The Color Purple” and Devine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” Best original screenplay: Three agreements: “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Asteroid City,” and “May December”. Best adapted screenplay: Two agreements: “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer”.

My first job now is to see “Killers of the Flower Moon” and then “May December”.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doesn’t like the snow

A: Are you not going any further? Hili: Somehow the snow is not enticing.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie idziesz dalej? Hili: Coś ten śnieg mnie nie zachęca.

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy. Yes, we’re pretty much alone on this 1/6/2024. But it’s how we write out the date!

From Merilee: note the bunny’s passport specs, which match its description:

From Thomas. a Dave Coverly “Speedbump” cartoon (I’m not sure about the scientific accuracy):

From Masih. Read the whole tweet about the woman’s own account of being lashed. This is no small punishment, for it hurts a lot. And for showing her hair! Only religion could lead to something like that. . .

Iranian woman lashed 74 times yesterday for the crime of removing her hijab in public. This is shocking and barbaric. A young woman named Roya Heshmati shared her horrific ordeal of receiving lashes.

Oh dear, it appears that “Science”-Based Medicine is unhappy with my critique of their unhinged article about, well, it seems to be about Helen Joyce’s 2023 book being shortlisted for the Maddox award. (It did not win.) Whatever will they do? I suggested on Twitter that they publish pieces that are evenhanded rather than an unhinged and erroneous rant? LOL! Show me that third gamete!

Oh, dear. It appears that Jerry Coyne is unhappy with Science-Based Medicine (and me as editor) because we don't echo his "gender critical" pseudoscience and conspiracy theories.

From Luana, with one guy playing both parts:

From Malcolm, an exceedingly flexible cat:

A Cat do what a Cat have to do.

From Dom, the famous “Ames Window” illusion. Watch the whole thing:

Scientist Adelbert Ames created the mind boggling 'Ames Window' (1951)

From David. I think these are the rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza on New Year’s Eve. People keep forgetting that launching rockets deliberately at civilians is a war crime, and Gaza does this every day. A substantial proportion of the rockets—at least 20% of those launched— fall on Gaza, killing or injuring civilians:

A NYE gift from Hamas for the Israeli people to welcome 2024. This is what Israel is dealing with.

From the Auschwitz Memorial: four women hanged for helping in a prisoner revolt (which failed, of course)

6 January 1945 | Four female Jewish prisoners were hanged at the Lagererweiterung of Auschwitz: Ella Gartner, Róża Robota, Regina Safir & Estera Wajsblum. They were condemned to death for assisting the Sonderkommando in the revolt that broke out on 7 October 1944 in Birkenau.

Two tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first he calls a “key question”. (Answer: It’s an enzyme in gut microbes called bilirubin reductase.)

What makes urine yellow? The answer is here:

Matthew says this is “crazy”, and it is. It exemplifies the dictum: “Evolution is cleverer than you are.” See the quote below:

TIL that some single-celled dinoflagellates have eyes built from endosymbiotic organelles. Nature never ceases to amaze

Here’s a quote from the paper:

Here we show, using a combination of electron microscopy, tomography, isolated-organelle genomics, and single-cell genomics, that ocelloids are built from pre-existing organelles, including a cornea-like layer made of mitochondria and a retinal body made of anastomosing plastids. We find that the retinal body forms the central core of a network of peridinin-type plastids, which in dinoflagellates and their relatives originated through an ancient endosymbiosis with a red alga. As such, the ocelloid is a chimaeric structure, incorporating organelles with different endosymbiotic histories.