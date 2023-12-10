John Avise is back with his last installment of Panamanian bird photos. His words and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Panama Birds, Part 5 This is the fifth and final in a WEIT mini-series of birds I photographed in Panama during a seminar trip in 2008. [JAC: Part 1 is here, Part 2 here, Part 3 here, and Part 4 here] Birds there were plentiful and diverse, but very hard to photograph due to the high humidity and poor lighting conditions of the dappled rainforest habitat. Ruddy Ground Dove (Columbina talpacoti):

Rufescent Tiger Heron, juvenile:

Snowy-bellied Hummingbird (Saucerottia edward):

Gartered trogon (Trogon caligatus), (Trogon violaceus):