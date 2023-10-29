Biologist John Avise continues his series on birds he’s photographed outside America. His text and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Panama Birds, Part 1

In 2008, I visited Panama for several weeks, delivering a series of lectures to scientists at the Panama City headquarters and several field stations of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI). In-between lectures, I had lots of time for natural history walks and bird photography. This week’s post shows about a dozen Panamanian bird species that I photographed on this trip. This is part 1 of what will be a five-part mini-series on Panamanian birds. In general, as you will see, I found the humid and dark rainforest to be an extremely difficult environment in which to get good photographs. But I tried my best.

Barred Antshrike (Thamnophilus doliatus), male: