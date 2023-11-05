Today we’ll have the last wildlife photos for about ten days, and they come, as always on Sunday, from John Avise. John’s notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Panama Birds, Part 2 Last week’s WEIT post showcased a dozen bird species that I managed to photograph on a seminar trip to Panama in 2008. This week’s post shows another dozen or so avian species that I photographed during that same several-week excursion. As I mentioned before, I found the dark and rainy forest understory to be an extremely difficult environment in which to get good bird photographs. Chestnut-mandibled Toucan (Ramphastos swainsonii):