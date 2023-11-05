Antisemitic hatred in Palestinian schoolbooks

From time to time I mention the incitement of hatred of Israel and Jews that pervades Palestinian textbooks (and texts from other Arab countries as well) and give some examples. The reason this is important is that it provokes hatred in children—hatred that carries over into adulthood. It’s brainwashing.

Thus, even if Hamas is eliminated in the current war, another cohort of Palestinians will grow up indoctrinated to hate Jews and Israel. It’s hopeless until they eliminate this stuff from textbooks, which are also used in textbooks at UN-run schools (see below):

As the song from Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s South Pacific goes (written by a Jew and another a man of Jewish ancestry; see the song from the movie here). I wish more people knew about this song, which is now 80 years old.

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear,

You’ve got to be taught from year to year,

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear—

You’ve got to be carefully taught! You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a different shade—

You’ve got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate—

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

Here’s a series of photoshots of Palestinian textbooks used by children; the original with the translation. Click the screenshot to read, and then the photos below to read the textbooks. Note that some of these are from textbooks provided by the UNRWA.

An introduction from the site (bolding is mine):

With anti-Israel and antisemitic protests spreading throughout the world, many are asking where could this hate come from. A look into Arabic textbooks is a place to start finding answers to the spread of anti-Israel and Jewish protesters being filled with the fuel of jihad. Arik Aggasi, COO and head of global partnerships for IMPACT-se (The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education,) presented compelling evidence undermining UNWRA’s credibility to international journalists. From over 1,000 textbooks published since 2016, the evidence shows a shocking promotion of hate among young children and a deterioration in content, falling far short of UNESCO standards. Some examples included the removal of content discussing peace agreements, negotiations, and the Two-State Solution, as well as the encouragement of violence and demonization of Israel across all grades and subjects, even infiltrating math and science. IMPACT-se has been diligently monitoring and analyzing education worldwide since 1998. Their aim is to ensure that education complies with international standards of peace, tolerance, and non-violence, as derived from UNESCO declarations and resolutions. They note UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudia Arabia have removed some of the hate material. IMPACT-se’s findings have had a significant impact, such as the European Parliament’s decision to freeze parts of Palestinian Authority funding until their curricula align with international standards. A joint report by IMPACT-se and United Nations Watch, presented to Congress, shed light on 47 new cases of incitement to hate and violence by UNRWA teachers and schools, in clear violation of the agency’s policies. This report revealed a disturbing pattern of calling for the murder of Jews, glorifying terrorism, and inciting antisemitism within UNRWA’s education system. Norway’s decision to cut funding over textbook incitement in December 2020 was met with a defiant response from Palestinian PM Shtayyeh, who declared that the “curriculum will not be surrendered.” This resistance to reforming the curriculum, even in exchange for the release of frozen EU funds, was reiterated by PA Foreign Minister Al-Maliki in March 2022.

As I said, some of these books are used in schools run by the UNRWA, or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The books are distributed and paid for by the United Nations, which means that the U.N. and the U.S. helps fund the UNRWA. Yes, your money is going to foment hatred and terrorism.

