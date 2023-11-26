Today we have another installment of photos of Panamanian birds, all taken by biologist John Avise. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Panama Birds, Part 4
This is the fourth in a mini-series of birds I photographed in Panama during a seminar trip in 2008. So, here’s another dozen Panamanian bird species. [JAC: Part 1 is here, Part 2 here, and Part 3 here]
Long-tailed Hermit (Phaethornis superciliosus):
White-whiskered Puffbird (Malacoptila panamensis):
Masked Tityra (Tityra semifasciata):
Northern Jacana (Jacana spinosa):
Northern Scrub Flycatcher (Sublegatus arenarum):
Plain-colored Tanager (Tangara inornata):
Red-and Green Macaw (Ara chloropterus):
Red-billed Tropicbird (Phaethon aethereus):
Red-capped Manakin (Ceratopipra mentalis):
Red-crowned Woodpecker (Melanerpes rubricapillus):
Red-legged Honeycreeper (Cyanerpes cyaneus) male:
Red-lored Parrots (Amizona autumnalis):
Tropical Mockingbird (Mimus gilvus):
Remarkable birds – the Jacana has interesting sort of points on its wings – and the beautiful shading –
Plus some good ‘ol favorites – delightful set!