Today we have another installment of photos of Panamanian birds, all taken by biologist John Avise. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Panama Birds, Part 4 This is the fourth in a mini-series of birds I photographed in Panama during a seminar trip in 2008. So, here’s another dozen Panamanian bird species. [JAC: Part 1 is here, Part 2 here, and Part 3 here] Long-tailed Hermit (Phaethornis superciliosus):