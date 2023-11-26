Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Sunday, November 26, 2023, shabbos for goyische cats and National Cake Day. Here’s a cake shaped like a rubber duck, apparently with a ruffled potat0-chip bill:

It’s also The Day of the Covenant in the Baháʼí faith, Good Grief Day, celebrating the birth of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz on this day in 1922, and Constitution Day in India, celebrating the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. Here’s the preamble of India’s constitution. It’s the world’s largest democracy:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the November 26 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*After a glitch in which Hamas apparently reneged on the release of the second batch of hostages that it kidnapped, the exchange now occurred:

Hamas released a second group of Israeli and foreign hostages on Saturday night in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, the Israeli authorities said Sunday morning, after an hourslong delay raised fears that a fragile truce in Gaza could collapse altogether. Qatar, which helped broker the deal alongside Egypt, said that two mediators had managed to overcome an impasse between Israel and Hamas. In the end, Israel confirmed that Hamas had handed 13 Israelis — eight children and five women — to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza. They were taken in a convoy across the Rafah crossing to Egypt, then transported to Israel, where they were delivered to hospitals, the Israeli authorities said. Four Thai nationals were also released. Within hours, 39 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel, Israel’s prison service said early on Sunday. There was a similar swap on Friday. The prisoners affairs commission of the Palestinian Authority confirmed that Red Cross buses with detainees had left Ofer prison, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, to take them to Al-Bireh Municipality. The resumption of the deal late Saturday came after a tense day in which it appeared the fragile temporary cease-fire agreement might crumble. Hamas had threatened to postpone the second hostages-for-prisoners trade, claiming Israel had reneged on parts of the agreement. The armed group, which controls Gaza, said Israel had not allowed enough aid to reach northern Gaza and had not released Palestinian prisoners according to agreed-upon terms.

No Americans are slated to be released in the next round of this unequal exchange. I wonder how the pro-Hamas activists can justify this 3:1 ratio. At any rate, my view is that both Biden and Netanyahu are being played, successfully, by Hamas, which is trying to turn these “pauses” into permanent cease-fires. If that happens, Israel will not only have lost credibility, but the war itself, and have emboldened other forces, like Iran or Hezbollah (much less a revitalized Hamas) to start terrorizing them. Biden is folding under pressure from both the American public and the extreme left wing of the Democratic Party, which hates Israel. In truth, Hamas is playing both Netanyahu and Biden, and both of them are biting.

*The NYT has weighed in, in an editorial-board op-ed, for an end to the Israel/Hamas war. So, if there is no more fighting, what does the sweating Gray Lady say should be done? A two-state solution, of course, but the paper blames Israel as much as Palestine that there isn’t one. That’s a gross historical inaccuracy:

In fact, what peace might look like is not a mystery: The shape of a Palestinian state has been explored in minute detail by successive peace conferences, meetings, negotiations and private initiatives, collectively known — or derided, in their apparent futility — as the peace process. The Oslo Accords of the 1990s were a major breakthrough in bringing hardened Palestinian and Israeli commanders to the table and establishing basic principles of coexistence. In 2000, Ehud Barak, Israel’s prime minister at the time, put a significant offer on the table to the Palestinian leader Yasir Arafat for a two-state solution, which he rejected as insufficient and failed to meet with any serious counteroffer. Several years later, Mr. Barak’s successor Ehud Olmert and the Palestinian Authority leader, Mahmoud Abbas, met 36 times over nearly two years to hammer out a detailed plan that involved swapping some land, sharing Jerusalem, creating a free passage between the West Bank and Gaza and cooperating on business and resources. That initiative foundered, as they all did, through violence, politics and circumstance: the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, a clash with Hamas in Gaza, Mr. Olmert’s resignation and Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory, the ouster of the Palestinian Authority from Gaza. Extremists — be it Palestinian Islamists determined to destroy the Jewish state or Israeli settlers determined to push Palestinians out of the West Bank — knew they could undermine any effort toward peace through provocation or terrorism.

No mention that Israel offered the Palestinians this solution five times, and five times it was rejected—by the Palestinians. They do not WANT a two-state solution; they want the extirpation of Israel. The mention of Netanyahu and “settlers” is a red herring.

So who will govern the new Palestinian state? Well, it can’t be Hamas, but the NYT thinks Hamas will somehow give up its power, and—get this—the corrupt Palestinian Authority (PA), now lead by President for Life Mahmoud Abbass, will fix things! The aged Abbas will go eventually (biology will assure that), but who will take his place? How will the corruption of the PA be rooted out?

If one outcome of this war is a still moderate Palestinian Authority with better leadership, the natural partnership between it and the Arab states can be renewed. This could, in turn, revive a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as widening normalization between Israel and Arab or Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Indonesia.

Earth to the NYT: the Palestinian Authority is NOT moderate! Of course Netanyahu must step down (I agree), but how on earth will Hamas give up its power, which even the NYT says is necessary for a two-state solution?

But we have no illusions: Through its use of terrorism, Hamas has destroyed whatever legitimacy it had as a governing force. For these negotiations to be meaningful, the Palestinian Authority has to be overhauled. It needs new leadership and institutional reform. To generate and maintain any stable peace with Israel, the authority needs to be able to demonstrate that, in comparison with Hamas, it is more capable of governing Gaza and the West Bank effectively. In its present condition, it cannot.

And how is that supposed to happen? PLEASE tell us, O New York Times!

At the same time, Israel and its supporters must accept that this is not an equal contest. Israel is the dominant power here, and in the current conflict, Israel will once again need to be first to move toward the establishment of a Palestinian state. For many Israelis, their primary concern is finding security, or bitachon, a Hebrew word that also encompasses trust and faith, and it requires a leap of both to believe that this will come from an independent Palestinian state. But the alternatives — continuing the occupation and incorporating occupied territories into Israel — are demonstrably worse.

So the Palestinian Authority, whose rule Gaza (and Hamas) rejected and surely still does, must somehow be deposed, get new and conciliatory leadership, and the PA must take over Gaza and get rid of Hamas. (The NYT , of course, doesn’t tell us how we’re supposed to get rid of Hamas, or make them lay out their arms). Then the “moderate” PA can broker peace with a Netanyahu-free Israel. Taking the situation as it is and how it has been, this sounds good in principle but is utterly stupid and unworkable. Of course I have no better solution, but what the NYT suggests is simply a recipe for the continuing erosion of Israel. They don’t even say whether they want Israel to fulfill its aims of eliminating Hamas, but it’s clear that they think the price for that will be too high. In the end, they simply offer us a huge slice of Pie in the Sky:

The critical qualification is for each side to understand the yearnings and fears of the other and to accept that the other has a right to live in peace. How that can work is clear. The urgent challenge, as soon as the guns fall silent, is for Israel, the Palestinians, the Arab states, the United States and all other parties with an interest in a settlement to get to work.

I always wanted a two-state solution, but it’s become clear that while Netanyahu doesn’t want it, he can be replaced by an honest Israeli broker of peace. But there is absolutely no sign that Palestine has any interest in a Palestinian state that doesn’t aim at destroying Israel. They don’t want a two-state solution: they want a single state from the river to the sea. The New York Times sees fit to lecture two states on how to end the war, and proffers a solution that is impossible. Why don’t they tackle North and South Korea next, or Ukraine and Russia? The editors know SO much about how to broker peace. What a pompous and risible editorial we have here!

*The announcement below is amazing—if true. I can find no verification of this on the Internet, and maybe readers can lend a hand. Perhaps this is “fake news.” The only evidence I find is one article in the Times of Israel that says this:

The hospitals have arranged for female doctors, nurses and other medical staff to treat the hostages to be released in this first deal. Doctors will sensitively do full physical exams of the women and children and order any necessary blood or imaging tests.

But all of the hostages were women and children, so this only makes sense. As for flying planes and such, I saw one woman driving hostages out, but that’s all. Will this hold when male hostages are released? And was it even true?

*Derek Chauvin, a cop convicted in the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed in prison, something that I expected would happen. (If anybody has a target on their backs when entering prison, it’s pedophiles or ex-cops.)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd during a 2020 arrest that set off a wave of protests, was stabbed at a federal prison in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at the Tucson prison was stabbed at 12:30 p.m., though the agency’s statement did not identify Mr. Chauvin, 47, by name. No other inmates or prison staff were injured, and the situation was quickly contained, according to the people familiar with the situation. Emergency medical technicians “initiated lifesaving measures” before transporting the inmate to a local hospital “for further treatment and evaluation,” bureau officials wrote. No details were immediately available on his condition, but one of the people with knowledge of the incident said that Mr. Chauvin survived the attack. Mr. Chauvin was serving a sentence of just over two decades in federal prison after he was convicted of state murder charges and a federal charge of violating the constitutional rights of Mr. Floyd. Mr. Chauvin’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment. . . .Part of Mr. Chauvin’s plea deal with prosecutors in his federal case was that he would be allowed to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is generally considered safer than a state prison. Before that, Mr. Chauvin had been serving his state sentence in solitary confinement for 23 hours each day in Minnesota. A spokeswoman for the state prison system said at the time that Mr. Chauvin had been isolated because of concerns for his safety.

If I were him and wanted to live, I’d do my time in solitary, but that’s extra hard time.

*Here’s an article whose content could just be one word: “nothing”. The piece in the Washington Post is called “What we actually know about aliens, according to science.” SCIENCE!

Aliens are having a moment. Fascination with the concept of extraterrestrial visitors isn’t new, but it has enjoyed a 21st-century efflorescence. Military pilots have seen things that look otherworldly. The Pentagon has established an office to look into the sightings. Congress has held hearings. Even NASA got into the game, training the cool logic of science onto a scorching-hot cultural topic. . . .For SETI researchers, the hypothetical existence of aliens is foundational. Nestled in the remote mountain town of Green Bank, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory has a role in one of the most ambitious SETI projects, called Breakthrough Listen. The project buys time on the towering Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, which has a steerable dish 300 feet in diameter. If there are aliens transmitting radio signals anywhere near us in the galaxy, that big dish is all ear. Confirming an alien radio signal would be possibly the most consequential and disruptive scientific discovery of all time. SETI scientists have no doubt that the search is worth the effort. . . .That’s why the Breakthrough Listen team pointed the big telescope at the mystery object ‘Oumuamua, listening for signs of intelligent life. “It was absolutely silent,” reports Matt Lebofsky, lead engineer on the project. Silence: That is all astronomers have heard since the first SETI search was conducted at Green Bank in 1960. Only a small fraction of our galaxy has been studied. Absence of evidence, as everyone knows, is not evidence of absence. Aliens may not consider radio waves to be a useful or dignified way to communicate. They could be pathologically shy. Or, at least with the kind of technology we have today, they could be just a little bit out of range. For whatever reason, SETI has not found anyone out there, and at some point the silence could get deafening.

And there’s the answer to the headline question: BUPKES!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili mocks American identitarianism:

Hili: I belong to the privileged cats. A: But you are only partly white. Hili: Yes, it’s easier to accept.

In Polish:

Hili: Należę do kotów uprzywilejowanych. Ja: Ale tylko częściowo białych. Hili: Tak, to trochę ratuje sytuację.

*******************

From Richard, and absolutely true:

From the Not Another Science Cat Page on FB:

From BuzzFeed:

From Masih, another courageous young Iranian protestor who lost an eye. Look at his response!

At the age of 18, Zaniar, a victim of the apartheid Islamic regime's brutality, suffered a direct eye injury amid the suppression of the #WomanLifeFreedom protests last year. Today he underwent eye removal, asserting, "One eye is ample to witness the dictator's demise." @z_tondro pic.twitter.com/iB8f2VSbMo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 24, 2023

From Israeli actress/activist Noa Tishby. I can’t believe this is true, but there’s some evidence that it is. Noa is right: there should be no vote, for crying out loud!

Tishby is right about BDS, though, which began and is still permeated by antisemitism.

Next week, the University of Michigan (@UMich) is forcing its entire student body to vote on an anti-Israel BDS referendum. They’re essentially making students pick if they are pro-Israel or pro-Palestine. BDS activity on campus has led to a rise in antisemitism on campus. It… pic.twitter.com/uzeQYQpVJ7 — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) November 24, 2023

A push-it kitten toy (from my “home” feed):

pic.twitter.com/qOB9xy2sIN — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 24, 2023

From the President of the Ontario Association of Radiologists: a recipe for more sickness and death.

Warning ⚠️ EDI can be bad for your health! In this internal document from the @Royal_College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, there is a proposal from the EDI group to prioritize social justice over medical expertise. This is bonkers.#Cdnpoli @fordnation #Onhealth pic.twitter.com/9e98ZynbJo — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) November 24, 2023

From Barry, the cats are officially our masters, making us play:

. . . and from Jez:

This is the deal Israel got: Israel released: pic.twitter.com/v0IdWyKV6x — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 25, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a woman sent to the camp at 20, and didn’t survive:

26 November 1921 | A Dutch Jewish woman, Bertha van den Berg, was born in Padang in Indonesia (then Dutch East Indies). In September 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/90B84cYSgn — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 26, 2023

From Dr. Cobb, only one tweet today—a quiz. In a quick scan, I found nine.

An observation test for your inner 8-year-old.

Spot the 12 deliberate mistakes. (From Treasure magazine, 1963)

Official answers coming soon pic.twitter.com/jq78NtA3jc — Helen Day (@LBFlyawayhome) November 25, 2023