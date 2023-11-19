Please send in your wildlife photos. Now that I’ve resumed this feature, I’m hoping for some good submissions. Thanks!

Today we have more photos of tropical birds from biologist John Avise. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.



Panama Birds, Part 3 This is the third in a five-part WEIT mini-series of birds I photographed in Panama during a seminar trip in 2008. [JAC: Part 1 is here and Part 2 here.] Golden-hooded Tanager (Tangara larvata):

Gray-breasted Martin flying: