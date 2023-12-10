Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to December 11, 2023, and National “Have A Bagel” Day. But why the scare quotes? Are you only supposed to pretend you had a bagel?

If you buy one, and you’re not in Montreal, you’re likely going to get a donut made of Wonder Bread, soft and puffy. I’m not even sure that genuine bagels are available in the U.S. today, but here’s one I ate in Montreal 7 years ago: dense, chewy, and, after boiling in water with a bit of honey, baked in a wood-fired oven. Yes, it’s from the Fairmount, one of the city’s two famous bagel bakeries. This one has a schmear. DO NOT ACCEPT PUFFY BAGELS!

Note: due to a dating error on my part, a few of of the holidays below (including National Tango Day) are for tomorrow, December 11, but I have no time to correct them. Just enjoy. Most, however, are correct.

It’s also Dewey Decimal System Day (remember that?), National Lager Day, Nobel Prize Day (the first probably won’t be conferred until tomorrow), Human Rights Day, Indiana Day, marking the day that the Hoosier State was admitted to the Union in 1816, International Mountain Day, and, in Argentina, National Tango Day.

Here are two couples sharing the World Cup of Tango last year, with scenes of the tango. It’s a pretty salacious dance!

Finally, it’s the third full day of Hanukkah (it began at sundown on Thursday), and there are only 16 days until the yearly festival of Coynzaa, extending from Christmas until your host’s birthday (December 30)

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 11 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*After making a poor showing after being bullied about antisemitism by Congressional Republicans, Penn’s President, Elizabeth Magill, has resigned, along with the chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania, M. Elizabeth Magill, resigned on Saturday, four days after she appeared before Congress and appeared to evade the question of whether students who called for the genocide of Jews should be punished. Support for Ms. Magill, already shaken in recent months over her approach to a Palestinian literary conference and the university’s initial response to the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, unraveled after her testimony. Influential graduates questioned her leadership, wealthy contributors moved to withdraw donations, and public officials besieged the university to oust its president. By Saturday evening, a day before Penn’s board of trustees was expected to meet, Ms. Magill said that she would quit. Scott L. Bok, the board’s chairman, said in an email to the Penn community that Ms. Magill had “voluntarily tendered her resignation.” Less than an hour later, Mr. Bok announced that he, too, had resigned, deepening the turmoil at one of the nation’s most prestigious universities.

None of this would have happened had these universities adopted Chicago’s Principle of Free Expression and our Kalven Report on Institutional Neutrality. In FIRE’s college free-speech rankings, Harvard was at the bottom at #248 (rated “abysmal”), Penn was next to it at #247, and MIT had a mediocre 136. I don’t think the Presidents of Harvard and MIT should resign, but they need to adopt our free-speech principles NOW. The U of C has had none of this kerfuffle, and we have lost no donors.

*CosMc’s. a new spinoff of McDonald’s, opened its first restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Barrington. It is drive-in only, and some cars lined up for four hours. CosMc specializes in fancy coffee, aiming to undercut Starbucks, and there are tons of speciality coffees—but only a few food items. Here’s a local news report.

Four more CosMc’s will open soon. I hope they’re cheaper than Starbucks, as I don’t like the Seattle coffee ripoff joint.

*On Friday the UN Security Council voted on a resolution to demand a cease-fire in the Israel/Hamas war. That, of course, would be the precursor of a permanent cease-fire, the resurrection of Hamas, and the weakening and, ultimately, the destruction of Israel. Only the U.S. vote saved the resolution from passing.

The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution Friday backed by almost all other Security Council members and dozens of other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. Supporters called it a terrible day and warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war goes into its third month. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining. The United States’ isolated stand reflected a growing fracture between Washington and some of its closest allies over Israel’s monthslong bombardment of Gaza. France and Japan were among those supporting the call for a cease-fire. In a vain effort to press the Biden administration to drop its opposition to calling for a halt to the fighting, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey were all in Washington on Friday. But their meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place only after the U.N. vote. Along with the vote, the Arab diplomats’ mission served to shift responsibility more squarely onto the United States for protecting Israel from growing demands to stop the airstrikes that are killing thousands of Palestinian civilians. . . . . The council called the emergency meeting to hear from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who for the first time invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter, which enables a U.N. chief to raise threats he sees to international peace and security. He warned of an “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza and urged the council to demand a humanitarian cease-fire. Guterres said he raised Article 99 — which hadn’t been used at the U.N. since 1971 — because “there is a high risk of the total collapse of the humanitarian support system in Gaza.” The U.N. anticipates this would result in “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt,” he warned.

Only the five permanent members of the Security Council—the U.S., Great Britain (which abstained), France (ceasefire), China (ceasefire) and Russia (ceasefire)—have veto power, so it’s the U.S. that permitted the war to continue. I’m quite glad, as a ceasefire presages the end of Israel. (Britain probably abstained because of its large Muslim population.) The other eight rolling members—Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghanba, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates—all voted for the ceasefire.

Here’s a photo of the sole “no” vote on the resolution; the caption is from the Times of Israel:

*There is a huge fracas in Texas about abortion, in which a no-brainer case goes back and forth between courts. Like many states in the South, after the recent Supreme Court decision Texas clamped down on abortion, allowing it only before a fetal heartbeat is detectable (about six weeks), with exemptions allowed when pregnancy endangers the life of the mother or her normal bodily functions. And there is now such a case. As CNN reports:

Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, had learned that the child she was carrying had full trisomy 18, a rare genetic condition that is almost always fatal. Her physicians have warned that continuing the pregnancy could put her at risk for life-threatening complications. Cox, who wants to have a third child, might also lose her ability to do so if forced to carry the pregnancy to term. The judge granted Cox’s request on Thursday, but the state will almost certainly appeal to what is a Texas Supreme Court with nine Republican members. Late Friday, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the lower court’s ruling. But regardless of what happens next, Cox’s suit will shape the abortion debate going forward — not least because it is historic. , a rare genetic condition that is almost always fatal. Her physicians have warned that continuing the pregnancy could put her at risk for life-threatening complications. Cox, who wants to have a third child, might also lose her ability to do so if forced to carry the pregnancy to term. The judge granted Cox’s request on Thursday, but the state will almost certainly appeal to what is a Texas Supreme Court with nine Republican members. Late Friday, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the lower court’s ruling. But regardless of what happens next, Cox’s suit will shape the abortion debate going forward — not least because it is historic.

Why would she have to go to a judge if her abortion was legal in Texas? Well, with three copies of chromosome 18 (“Edwards Syndrome”) most babies are severely malformed and half die before they’re born.This, of course, endangers the mother. (Those babies who live usually die within a few weeks.) So yes, according to Texas law the woman is entitled to an abortion. But doctors are afraid to even comply with this provision for fear that they could still be prosecuted. Therefore Cox sought official legal permission that she could abort the fetus. As the NYT notes,

While the Texas bans allow for exceptions to protect the health and life of a pregnant woman, doctors have said that vague legal language created fear of prosecution and an unwillingness to perform abortions.

Cox won her suit in a lower court, assuring her of a a save-one’s life abortion, and—do you believe it?—the state of Texas appealed that decision!

The Texas Supreme Court late Friday temporarily halted a lower court order allowing a Dallas woman to obtain an abortion in spite of the state’s strict bans, after she learned her fetus has a fatal condition. The state court’s ruling was in response to an appeal from Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, who opposed the woman’s abortion. The Supreme Court said that, “without regard to the merits” of the arguments on either side, it had issued an administrative stay in the case, to give itself more time to issue a final ruling. The stay meant that, for the moment, the order from a judge in Travis County district court permitting the abortion was on hold. That order allowed the woman, Kate Cox, to obtain an abortion and protected her doctor from civil or criminal liability under Texas’s overlapping abortion bans. “We fear that justice delayed will be justice denied,” said Molly Duane, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Ms. Cox.

Justice? What kind of justice is it to risk and mother’s life for a fetus that will suffer and die even if it’s born? This is appalling. What possible reason could there be to keep this pregnancy on hold? I can think of only two things: misogyny or a misguided belief that the doomed fetus has a soul that somehow must be preserved until it’s born. But can’t a soul go to heaven before its bearer exists the womb?

*Kate Spicer, a lesbian in London, describes her travails around “womanhood” in a Free Press article called “TERF wars at lesbian speed dating“. The issue is that a trans woman insisted in being allowed at a lesbian speed dating event, and yet lesbians are not interested in dating trans women (they are attracted to people of their own sex). This caused big trouble since trans women insist that they’re fully equivalent to biological women:

On a recent evening in London, I met a slight and unassuming young woman named Jenny Watson at a pub called The College Arms. She looks like one of the many studious graduate students who walk the nearby streets. But to hear some people tell it, she’s a monster. That’s because Watson, who for seven years has hosted lesbian speed-dating events in the British capital, declared this past summer that transwomen would be barred from her events. “We’re tired of lesbian events where men invade and make us uncomfortable,” she stated in an email to her mailing list of “nearly 17,000 people.” From now on, “only lesbians (adult human females)” are welcome. “Enough is enough. A man with a penis is not a lesbian. Being a woman is not a feeling.” Her declaration drove activists to smear her on social media, attempt to cancel her speed-dating business, and get her into hot water with her full-time employer. Before she knew it, Jenny Watson had become a national story in Britain. . . .on July 7, a transwoman showed up at one of her events and “grinded up against another guest in an isolated female bathroom,” according to Watson. The alleged victim complained the next day, declaring she’d never return. Though Watson had grown increasingly disturbed by the tensions created by having transwomen at her events, the alleged assault made her take action. “In all my time doing this, I have never, ever had a woman assault another woman,” she says. Watson says she has long considered herself a trans ally and spent her college years petitioning for trans rights, but she’s noticed lately that lesbians have felt under threat by the transgender agenda and how it has overwhelmed the gay rights movement.

Watson was of course excoriated by gender activists and lost her venue, as well as being warned by her boss at work and having to take sensitivity training. But in the end all came out well: she was saved by the intervention of the LGB Alliance (LGBA), “a nonprofit advocacy group founded in 2019 by two lesbians to help gay and bisexual individuals—’especially those confused by the new emphasis on ‘gender identity’—by defending and promoting the rights of people with same-sex sexual orientation.” Here’s one more women-only space that deserves to be defended.

*From Tom Gross’s newsletter:

An Egyptian Muslim journalist explains to ignorant westerners: Hamas’ interpretation of Koran commands the rape of the most beautiful Jewish women Moataz Khalil implores The Guardian columnist Owen Jones and others to stop casting doubt on the rape of Jewish women (and also of some Jewish men and kids) (Extracted with permission from the new podcast “Peace Talk with Jonathan Sacerdoti and Moataz Khalil” Episode 2 – The full video is here.

Khalil’s opening statement is directed at Owen Jones: “Owen: this is message from me—Habibi—journalist, Egyptian journalist, a Muslim, to you.” Then he explains why rape of captives is, pardon the phrase, kosher according to the Qur’an. (Khalil, of course, doesn’t approve of it!)

*As if we need more bad news, the WSJ News section reports on a poll with the distressing headline, “Trump takes 2024 lead as Biden approval hits new low, WSJ poll finds.” Read and weep:

President Biden’s political standing is at its weakest point of his presidency, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds, with voters giving him his lowest job-performance marks and favoring Donald Trump for the first time in a head-to-head test of the likely 2024 presidential matchup. Biden lags behind Trump by 4 percentage points, 47% to 43%, on a hypothetical ballot with only those two candidates. Trump’s lead expands to 6 points, 37% to 31%, when five potential third-party and independent candidates are added to the mix. They take a combined 17% support, with Democrat-turned-independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drawing the most, at 8%. Unhappiness with Biden is pervasive in the new survey, though much of it appears among Democratic-leaning groups who might still back the president on Election Day. Only 23% of voters say Biden’s policies have helped them personally, while 53% say they have been hurt by the president’s agenda. By contrast, about half of voters say Trump’s policies when he was president helped them personally, more than the 37% who say they were hurt. . . . Some 37% approve of Biden’s job performance, a low in Journal polling during his presidency, while 61% see his overall image in an unfavorable light, a record high. “Bidenomics,” the president’s signature economic platform, is viewed favorably by less than 30% of voters and unfavorably by more than half.

Here’s the question and the results from November 2021 until now:

I keep getting more and more pessimistic about the next election, and though I know it’s early days yet, my only hope rests on Trump getting convicted within a year. But even with appeals he could still be elected if convicted. Oy!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders the distortion of truth by progressives:

Hili: If two plus two equals four, it is a very inconvenient truth. A: Why? Hili: Everybody wants it to be more.

From Phil (see MTG’s book here):

I presume this new book is selling like hotcakes:

And from somewhere I can’t recall; false advertising:

From Masih; the family of a dead Iranian protestor, killed by the government, is not allowed to leave the country to attend the awarding of Sakharov Prize, given for promoting freedom of thought. This year it will be given to the Iranian “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, started after the killing of Mahsa Amini by Iranian security police for showing too much hair in public.

Tonight, Islamic regime agents confiscated the passports of Mahsa Jina Amini’s father, mother, and brother at the airport, preventing their travel to France. This act of fear by the regime underscores their dread of the international recognition of Iran’s #WomanLifeFreedom… pic.twitter.com/D8wFTqzo4G — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 9, 2023

The world seems to be outraged by this photo of IDF soldiers stripping suspected terrorists to their underwear, but I thought that it was completely justifiable as a way to see if they had concealed weapons. And they’re not naked; they’re wearing their skivvies. Imagine what Hamas would do with suspected IDF soldiers in their civvies! They wouldn’t even survive, or might be taken hostage. They are not being humiliated but being checked, or so I think.

Yes Western values. Capture your enemy. Don’t just execute them, along with children. Yes strip your enemy to make sure they have no hidden weapons. It’s humane military treatment vs terrorist behavior &/or a fantasy ideal of how armchair fools think war should be managed. https://t.co/UISxloMvQR — Zetetic Advocate (@ZeteticAdvocate) December 8, 2023

Here AOC advocates the participation of transwomen in women’s sports as “invasion of privacy”. Does she think that whoever claims to be a woman can participate in women’s sports, even if they have a penis? Besides, she argues, there aren’t many transgender women anyway.

Targeting trans children for playing sports makes all women, whether trans or cisgender, less safe. Sex testing is regressive, invasive, discriminatory, and a fundamental violation of our privacy as women and as Americans. This is shameful. pic.twitter.com/ikrdhBMfpj — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) December 6, 2023

From Simon: the reason for the season:

So I guess there won’t be a kitten. . .

I was debating whether to get a kitten. The debate is over. pic.twitter.com/z1Lo1JNA3E — Jeff 🌊 ☕ (@wellsy57) December 6, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who died in the camp at 23.

10 December 1920 | A Czech Jewish woman, Edita Kummermannová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 4 October 1944. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/1QVnzYIDJf — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 10, 2023

