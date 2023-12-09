The University of Chicago’s Students for Justice in Palestine justify the terrorism and barbarity of Hamas on October 7, tout other forms of antisemitism

The campus climate of hate and divisiveness is not limited to MIT, Harvard, Princeton, or Columbia; it’s now metastasized to the University of Chicago. It’s largely promoted by the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and UChicago United for Palestine (UCUP), who are constantly demonstrating on campus and have had its members arrested for trespassing in the admissions office. They also confront groups of prospective students and their parents touring the campus, telling them that the University they’re considering is complicit in the genocide of Palestinians (the administration has deemed these confrontations to be okay so long as they do not interfere with “university activities”) . In contrast, demonstrations of Jewish students are few, legal, not raucous, and don’t violate campus regulations.

While a lot of the demonstrations constitute legal free speech, something I defend, some are not, like demonstrating without a permit, blocking university entrances, sitting-in in university buildings, and disturbing classes with loud chants through a megaphone.

Regardless of the legality issue, the student newspaper, the Chicago Maroon, is being dominated by letters from the SJP, news reports on the SJP written by a member of that organization, and other reportage about anti-Jewish and anti-Israel activities. Since the Jewish students at Chicago are largely fearful and intimidated, I thought I’d give some brief pushback here about the SJP’s self-promotion in the student newspaper. Curiously, the paper, the Chicago Maroon, publishes very long SJP op-eds, and “news articles” by SJP members, running to thousands of words—lengths that regular news article don’t get. One might almost think that the newspaper itself is promoting the kind of hatred and divisiveness purveyed by SJP.

The most odious instance of this is the 2453-word op-ed below, a new reprint of a piece written by UChicago’s SJP on October 11 (there’s an update at the end which is just as biased and hateful as the article iteself). Click to read:

The article begins with the usual accusations of Israel for defending itself, but also includes a justificaiton of Hamas’s butchery of October 7. Here are the first two paragraphs, with my emphasis in bold (there’s a postscript of more recent events that doesn’t correct any of the article’s lies and misstatements):

The events of the past week have been historic and unprecedented by all measures. Last Saturday, for the first time in history, Palestinian resistance groups broke out of Gaza, reclaimed land from the Israeli occupation, and seized control of numerous Israeli military posts. Scrambling to recover from this humiliation and collectively punish Palestine’s population for the accompanying violence inflicted on Israeli soldiers, settlers, and civilians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has—predictably—resorted to openly genocidal tactics. In addition to bombing Gaza’s population centers with white phosphorus and systematically targeting its hospitals and shelters, Israel has announced a “total blockade” on the besieged enclave, endeavoring to starve the 2.3 million Palestinians held captive within it into submission—or worse. Israel’s war minister made the occupation’s exterminationist aims explicit yesterday, declaring that “there will be no electricity, no food, no water, no fuel. We are fighting against human animals, and we are acting accordingly.” In the face of these alarming developments—not to mention the escalating involvement of the U.S. military and the wholly inadequate and unacceptable statement issued this week by the University—it is necessary to underscore a number of crucial facts that have been consistently and deliberately obscured by mainstream media coverage and Zionist propaganda. These forces continually attempt to frame the conversation around condemnation of individual atrocities while ignoring the structural causes of violence. It will not be possible to address the root causes of this situation or bring a just peace to the land until these basic realities are acknowledged, confronted, and addressed directly.

This is simply shameful justification of barbarism as a simple “breaking out of Gaza and “reclaiming land from the Israeli occupation”. There is no mention that the land wasn’t reclaimed, but hundreds of innocent Israelis were killed, raped, and tortured. The SJP doesn’t mention this. There were also about 240 hostages taken, a huge war crime that also isn’t mentioned in the SJP’s letter. The white phosphorus claims have been rejected by the IDF (there’s no good evidence for them) and of course hospitals and shelters are targeted by the IDF because Hamas uses them as command and weapons centers. Note that the only allusion to the horrific attack of Hamas on October 7 is a mention of “individual atrocities” that are outshined by “structural causes of violence.”

The tenor is that the Israelis brought this attack on themselves, an inversion of morality that completely discredits the SJP—as if it needed discrediting.

The rest of the article is full of the usual lies and exaggerations, and I’ll give one example. Readers should be savvy enough to see through this, as I’ve discussed these claims before:

First, Gaza is a concentration camp. This is not hyperbole. The Israeli occupation has herded millions of Palestinians into a strip of land just 25 miles long and six miles wide. More than two-thirds of these Palestinian hostages are refugees, more than half of them children. Since 2007, Israel has subjected Gaza to a merciless blockade by air, sea, and land, deliberately denying its inhabitants access to food, water, electricity, and life-saving medical treatment. On top of these structural violences, Israel has subjected Gaza to a series of massacres and military assaults over the last two decades in an effort to “punish, humiliate, and terrorize” its captive civilian population into submission.

They don’t mention terrorist attacks by Hamas and other Palestinians on Israel over the years, the thousands of rockets fired at Israeli civilians from Gaza (another war crime) or the fact that Gaza was given to the Palestinians by Israel in 2005, that Hamas takes huge amounts of money meant as aid for Palestinian civilians, and that tghe “merciless blockade” is used only to prevent weapons and other aid to terrorism from entering Israel.

One of the biggest deceptions in the article is the display of the top half of the map below, with a caption saying, ” The apt historical analogy here would not be the war between Russia and Ukraine, in other words, but the project of Westward Expansion and Native Genocide perpetrated by Western powers on Turtle Island.”

Anybody who knows anything about the history of Israel and the claims about “Palestinian land” can see right through this map, but rather than go through it, I’ve put a video below showing why every panel in the upper map is a lie (I can’t speak to the lower map, but it’s certainly true that Native Americans were displaced by white settlers from Europe and other places. )

Here’s an explanation of why the top part of the map is bogus; the narrator is Kiki Hausdorff, Assistant Parliamentary Counsel at City of London Corporation.

If you want to see another explanation of why the top row of maps are misleading, go here. The fact is that this representation of the shrinking of “Palestine” is grossly wrong, but has been embraced by many people ignorant of what the green and white areas really represent. The Maroon op-ed of course ignores the repeated Palestinian rejections of Israeli offers of peace. This confected map is in fact an up-to-date version of the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion“, a forgery written by Tsarists to show a fictional plan for Jews to take over the world. The “Protocols” are mentioned prominently Hamas’s founding document, its Covenant of 1988. Hamas, it seems, will swallow and perpetuate every lie that furthers its aims, which is the erasure of Israel followed by further Islamism meant to swallow the world.

The update at the end of the op-ed concentrates on the IDF’s attack on Gaza and civilian deaths, deeming these, falsely, to be a “genocide”. And the University of Chicago is said to be complicit in this genocide:

What is still more disheartening is the fact that neither the U.S. government nor the University of Chicago has been willing to take the most basic of moral stances in the face of this unfolding genocide: divesting from Israel’s military and calling for an immediate ceasefire. Instead, the Biden administration has deployed U.S. troops and shipped U.S. weaponry to the genocide’s perpetrators, while the University has spent weeks refusing even to meet publicly and transparently with its students about its investments in Israeli arms suppliers. We encourage students to follow UChicago United for Palestine’s ongoing campaigns against the University’s complicity in this atrocity and to follow news outlets that report on Palestine with the factual credibility and moral consistency so often lacking in corporatized U.S. media. We particularly recommend Middle East Eye, The Intercept, Electronic Intifada, Jewish Currents, Mondoweiss, Peoples Dispatch, Al-Jazeera, +972 Magazine, and Al-Mayadeen.

The article below, published in the Grey City section, “The Maroon’s features and investigative journalism section”, is largely pro-Hamas propaganda. Click the headling to read. It’s 4126 words long, and the “investigation” is only the regurgitation of SJP’s lies by a reporter who is in fact part of SJP. So much for objectivity!

‘

The “objective” reporter:



I’m not going through it in detail (it’s a day-to-day report on the activities of SJP), except to recount a few of many lies (this was written on November 28):

As chants continue during the next passing time, around 12:30 p.m., a somber moment falls over the crowd. An SJP organizer’s voice chokes up as he announces the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital, where many displaced Gazans were seeking refuge and medical treatment from Israeli bombardment. According to Palestinian officials, the strike killed close to 500. Organizers call for a moment of silence. Grief-stricken, several protesters begin crying. Many embrace each other for comfort. Others don’t seem to know what to do with their hands. Some begin to channel their grief and outrage into chalking. One message on the sidewalk reads: “Never forget Oct. 17: Israel killed 500 in a Gaza hospital.” The source of the strike is still contested. The Gaza Health Ministry blames an Israeli strike. US intelligence forces and the Israeli military blame a misfired rocket from militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which has denied these claims. Israeli airstrikes have targeted several Gazan hospitals since October 17. The Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas in tunnels under these hospitals.

No, the strike’s source is not contested by those who have investigated it: it was, as the evidence shows, caused by a rocket launched towards Israel by the terrorist group Islamic Jihad, a rocket that landed in the hospital’s parking lot and killed far fewer than 500 people (see here, here, here, and here). And of course the IDF has now issued proof of the existence of both Hamas tunnels under hospitals and weapons in them. That’s not mentioned, either.

But the fact that the Maroon‘s investigative unit used a “reporter” who was part of the SJP’s protests discredits the narrative completely. The paper promises an upcoming piece written by a Jewish student, and we’ll see if it appears.

Finally, the third piece of SJP news in this week’s Maroon describes members of the organization putting up “art installation” on the quad that were removed every night by the university. That’s because those installations violate university regulations for where protests can take place, not because they violate our free expression laws. Click to read:

At least the paper notes that the “installations,” one of which is pictured below, were violations of University regulations. This is civil disobedience, but not of the type that is going to change people’s minds—in contrast to the marches of Martin Luther King and his followers. Those who created the installations should be subject to university discipline, but of course they won’t be. At least the University of Chicago administration didn’t buy burritos for the protestors! (That happened at Harvard.)

Nevertheless, instead of admitting that their installation violated university regulations, the SJP complains bitterly that its removal is inhumane:

Art installed by students from UChicago United for Palestine (UCUP) during an “emergency art build” on the main quad on Wednesday were removed overnight. The previous installation was removed over Thanksgiving break. “UCUP condemns this removal of art as both a deeply disturbing act of disrespect against the martyrs in Palestine and a sinister message to Palestinian students everywhere who are increasingly targeted in hate crimes,” read a statement from UCUP to The Maroon. According to the Student Manual, the installation of any structure on campus must be approved by the Director of the Student Centers or a someone designated by the director. UCUP confirmed that their recent installation was not registered.

Note the use of the word “martyrs”, which can refer to terrorists killed in the act of killing Jews. And of course hate crimes against Jews are far more numerous than those against Palestinians and Muslims, but the article don’t mention that. Doesn’t the paper do fact-checking?

Here is the group beavering away with their installation. Caption from the Maroon:

I want to emphasize that the hatred and divisiveness on American campuses is fomented not by Jewish students, who by and large engage in peaceful demonstrations, but by terrorist-supporting organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine. Their modus operandi include disrupting of campus events, intimidating Jewish students, yelling at prospective students and their parents, and having sit-ins in University offices and buildings. Some of this is illegal both under the law and under university regulations, so one can see it as civil disobedience. But the difference between this and the disobedience of, say, civil rights activists in the 1960s, is that the latter won over hearts and minds because their cause was just, and those arrested voluntarily took their punishment, including being attacked by police dogs and squirted with hoses. They did not beef about being arrested. In contrast, Students for Justice in Palestine is not changing hearts and minds because it abandoned the moral high ground. As you saw above, the group is morally bereft, having justified the deliberate killing of Israeli civilians on October 7. The group is reprehensible. And although some of its activities are both legal and consonant with campus regulations, SJP and UCUP have created an atmosphere here in which Jewish students have become fearful and intimidated. It is an atmosphere inimical to learning.

Solving this problem while adhering to our Principles of Free Expression is a very hard task for the administration. I have no solutions save that SJP stop purveying lies and disrupting campus. But this won’t happen. And the problem is all over America, as we saw from last week’s House hearings (I object to how they were conducted, but they did highlight the hypocrisy of universities when dealing with free-speech issues). Since up to now Jewish students here have been largely in the background (but see here), I’ve written this to give them support and to show that their opponents are morally bankrupt.

SJP proudly supports the Hamas butchery of October 7. That’s all you need to know about the organization.