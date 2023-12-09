Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is recovering from travelling, so posting will be light.

Meanwhile, in Dobrzyn, Hili has been travelling, too:

Hili: Travels are educational. A: Where are you travelling? Hili: To the kitchen.

In Polish

Hili: Podróże kształcą.

Ja: Gdzie się wybierasz?

Hili: Do kuchni.

Feel free to post below. You could discuss, for example: Which is better, tea or coffee? Why are there no freshwater cephalopods (squid, octopus, cuttlefish)? Could you take a photo of Saturn *during the day*? Or anything else that tickles your fancy.