Why liberals are calling for college presidents to resign

After the Presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn (Claudine Gay, Sally Kornbluth, and Liz Magill, respectively) were grilled by Republican Representatives last week, calls arose from both Right and Left for all the Presidents to resign, and donors began reneging on giving money to these schools.

The fracas centered largely on whether their campus speech codes forbid calling for genocide of the Jewish people. And those codes may indeed forbid such statements as forms of “hate speech”. But they shouldn’t, for campus speech codes should adhere to the First Amendment. This must be the case for public universities, but Penn, MIT, and Harvard are private universities and can enforce their own regulations.

Nevertheless, all universities, save perhaps religious ones, should have speech codes that conform to the courts’ construal of the First Amendment. The University of Chicago, a private college, has done so for decades. The Chicago Principles of Free Expression, embodying that commitment, have been adopted by over 100 universities. Sadly, Penn, Harvard, and MIT are not among them. Had our statement been adopted, there would be no question about whether campus speech codes allow calls for genocide of the Jews: they would have because campus speech codes are simply the First Amendment. And according to that amendment, says reader and lawyer Ken, such calls are allowed “unless the statements were specifically directed at an individual, or a small group of individuals, or unless the group making the threats were following the Jewish students around (either physically or in cyberspace) repeatedly subjecting them to such threats.” The correct answer of the professors would then be “It depends.” But that’s how they answered!

If their answer was correct, why did some Representatives, and many on both the Right and Left, still call for the Presidents to resign? There are three reasons.

1.) The Presidents answered in a robotic and noncompassionate way, as if they didn’t expect to have to answer such questions. It didn’t help that the Republican questioners were bullying, demanding simple “yes or no” answers to a complex question. As we see above, sometimes it is against the First Amendment to call for genocide. But the college presidents’ empathy for the slaughtered Jews wasn’t on tap that day. 2.) None of the universities represented by Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth actually adhere to First-Amendment-based speech codes. It thus appears too convenient, and almost antisemitic, for them to suddenly invoke that Amendment when doing so permits calls for Jewish genocide. You simply can’t put a policy in place right when it’s politically convenient to do so. 3.) All three Universities had a history of punishing more trivial speech, making them look like hypocrites when they allow for speech promoting genocide. Here’s what the NYT says about this issue:

Yet for many on the right, the careful, evasive answers from three college presidents at Tuesday’s hearing — Ms. Magill, Claudine Gay of Harvard and Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — were in stark contrast to those institutions’ long indulgence of left-wing sensitivities around race and gender. All three institutions have in recent years punished or censored speech or conduct that drew anger from the left. In 2019, Harvard revoked a deanship held by Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., a Black law professor, after students protested his joining the legal team of the former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In 2021, M.I.T. canceled a planned scientific lecture by the star geophysicist Dorian Abbot, pointing to his criticism of affirmative action. The University of Pennsylvania’s law school is seeking to impose sanctions on a tenured professor there, Amy Wax, citing student complaints about her remarks regarding the academic performance of students of color, among other provocations. . . . “The same administrators now cloaking themselves in the mantle of free speech have been all too willing to censor all kinds of unpopular stuff on their campuses,” said Alex Morey, the foundation’s [The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression] director of campus rights advocacy. “It is such utter hypocrisy.”

That said, I didn’t think that the responses at the hearings were sufficient to raise calls for Gay, Kornbluth, and Magill to resign. Rather, the hearing could serve as a teaching moment, getting the Presidents to ditch their own speech codes and adopt one like Chicago’s. And it should prompt them to further adopt principles of institutional neutrality, like Chicago’s Kalven Report, which prohibits our university from making any ideological, political, or moral pronouncements except in the rare instances that they further the mission of the University to teach and produce knowledge.

My view that the Presidents’ answers weren’t sufficient to call for their resignations was tempered when, shortly after her testimony, Penn’s Liz Magill walked back her adherence to the First Amendment, pronouncing that calls for genocide were “threatening,” as well as constituting “harassment and intimidation”, and should be banned on her campus. Constitutional principles. she said, should be “clarified and evaluated.” This is abandonment of free speech, and any President committed to curbing free speech shouldn’t be allowed to run a university.

Magill ends her apology above by saying, “we can and we will get this right.” But the solution is simple. Adopt the Chicago Principles of Free Expression and the Kalven Report, and enforce all violations of them. The University of Chicago hasn’t had the kinds of trouble that Penn, MIT, and Harvard had, and we’ve also lost no donors.

The only other thing I recommend is that, before testifying in Congress, college presidents should undergo mock vetting to ensure that they answer eloquently and properly. This is something that defendants often do with their lawyers before they appear in court.

UPDATE: What’s even worse is that, in fact, as reader Wayne informs me (and which is reported in the NYT), all three Presidents were either prepared by or met with the law firm WilmerHale before the hearings. A lot of University money was wasted in that effort!

But in the end, if the Presidents had stuck to the mantra that so enraged everyone—asserting that calls for genocide of Jews can indeed be legal on campus in certain circumstances (the Presidents even mentioned some of those circumstances, which were distorted by the Representatives)—they shouldn’t be given pink slips. Yes, the answer does depend on context, and a “yes or no” answer is simply inappropriate, like asking someone “Are you still beating your wife?”

Sadly, Liz Magill crumpled under the pressure and has resigned. I predict that neither Gay nor Kornbluth will resign. But they need to get their act together. The solution is simple: just adopt the two Chicago principles and enforce them.