Here’s a good opening segment from Bill Maher’s latest show: a piece about how even philanthropy that saves lives can be and is criticized by the Purity Police these days. The benefactor in question is a YouTuber named “MrBeast“, who according to Wikipedia is a 25 year old man whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson. As the site notes, “With over 210 million subscribers, he is the most-subscribed individual on the platform and the second-most-subscribed channel overall.” He rakes in gazillions of dollars, has a team of 250 people, and gives a gazillion dollars away. (His channel is here.)
It’s the fact that a white man gives money away, and directs it to good causes, that has inspired “progressive” critics to deem him simply a “white savior”. As Maher notes, there’s nothing so good for the world that some idiots won’t kvetch about it, and MrBeast is the object of that kvetching. Maher ably defends him in his usual humorous way, getting in some licks against the woke who argue that physical handicaps shouldn’t be fixed.
3 thoughts on “MrBeast excoriated by the Purity Police as a “white savior””
It makes me wonder if the Critical Social Justice/Identity Synthesis advocates would be happier with a tradeoff.
When the Covid vaccine came out, every country but the US decided to give priority to the group most likely to die from Covid: the elderly. This was not only easy to administer, but would cut down on the total number of deaths. The US used a different metric.
The 65+ group contained more white people than black. But the group of “essential workers” had a high proportion of people of color. This category wasn’t clear cut and involved a lot of decisions on what jobs did or didn’t qualify, but it presumably helped compensate for past racial injustices so it was originally given higher priority (after health care workers.)
The administration did this even though they knew it would result in more deaths —including more black deaths, given that elderly black people were very vulnerable. The idea seemed to be that, from the broad perspective of Critical Social Justice, saving lives wasn’t the point. The means were more important than the ends because anti-racism was the goal.
Is that what’s going on here? Is it better that Africans die than get saved the “wrong way?” Ideology often trumps common sense. Lives and/or happy lives may be the tradeoff.
Maher’s on fire there -but don’t “piss on his ass”, I’m sure there’s a whole mob ready to take issue with him for the excellent points he made so clearly. What a world.