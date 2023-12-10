MrBeast excoriated by the Purity Police as a “white savior”

Here’s a good opening segment from Bill Maher’s latest show: a piece about how even philanthropy that saves lives can be and is criticized by the Purity Police these days. The benefactor in question is a YouTuber named “MrBeast“, who according to Wikipedia is a 25 year old man whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson. As the site notes, “With over 210 million subscribers, he is the most-subscribed individual on the platform and the second-most-subscribed channel overall.” He rakes in gazillions of dollars, has a team of 250 people, and gives a gazillion dollars away. (His channel is here.)

It’s the fact that a white man gives money away, and directs it to good causes, that has inspired “progressive” critics to deem him simply a “white savior”. As Maher notes, there’s nothing so good for the world that some idiots won’t kvetch about it, and MrBeast is the object of that kvetching. Maher ably defends him in his usual humorous way, getting in some licks against the woke who argue that physical handicaps shouldn’t be fixed.