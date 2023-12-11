Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning at the top of a long work week: it’s Monday, to December 11, 2023, and National Noodle Ring Day: noodles baked into a round casserole. This dish went out of style in the Fifties, but here’s one with creamed chicken (I’d eat it):

*Yesterday the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded this year to imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, was handed to her children in Oslo. First, a brief note about Mohammadi from Wikipedia:

[She] is the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC), headed by her fellow Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Shirin Ebadi. Mohammadi has been a vocal proponent of mass feminist civil disobedience against the hijab in Iran and a vocal critic of the hijab and chastity program of 2023. In May 2016, she was sentenced in Tehran to 16 years’ imprisonment for establishing and running “a human rights movement that campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty.” She was released in 2020 but sent back to prison in 2021, where she has since given reports of the abuse and solitary confinement of detained women.

That’s a tough life, and she can’t even receive her own prize. From the BBC:

The teenage twins of jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi have accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf. Ms Mohammadi – who is serving a 10-year jail term in Tehran – won this year’s prize for her work fighting against the oppression of women in Iran. In a speech smuggled from prison and read out by her children, she denounced Iran’s “tyrannical” government. “The Iranian people, with perseverance, will overcome repression and authoritarianism,” she said. “Have no doubt, this is certain.” Ms Mohammadi has for years been a prominent human rights figure in Iran. The 51-year-old has been in jail almost continuously since 2010 – and in total has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison. She is currently in jail for “spreading propaganda”. Her husband, political activist Taghi Rahmani, lives in exile in Paris with their two children and they have not seen one another for years.

That is doubly sad, and what makes it triply sad is that the damn Iranians won’t let her go into exile to join her family, even though she has a Nobel Prize. But that would be admitting that the Nobel Committee has a point.

Here are her fraternal twins in Oslo, with an empty chair for mom between them:

*Andrew Sullivan analyzes the Congressional grilling of three college Presidents in a piece called “The day the Empress’ clothes fell off.” Sullivan pulls no punches about Gay and Harvard:

The mediocrities smirked, finessed, condescended, and stonewalled. Take a good look at them. These are the people who now select our elites. And they select them, as they select every single member of the faculty, and every student, by actively discriminating against members of certain “privileged” groups and aggressively favoring other “marginalized” ones. They were themselves appointed in exactly the same way, from DEI-approved pools of candidates. As a Harvard dean, Claudine Gay’s top priority was “making more progress on diversity,” i.e. intensifying the already systemic race, sex and gender discrimination that defines the place.

That’s true, but it’s not something that everybody would be willing to say. Gay, for example, seems to have published not one book and only eleven papers in a reasonably-long career as a political scientist. She’s spent most of that career, though, as an administrator.

Sullivan:

Thanks to the recent Supreme Court case, the energetic discrimination against Asian-American candidates for admission at Harvard is no longer in doubt. But countless other candidates for admission have little to no chance, regardless of their grades, or extracurriculars, because they belong to the wrong race, sex, sexual orientation, and “gender identity.” As soon as students are admitted under this identity framework, they are taught its core precepts: that the “truth” — or, in Harvard’s now-ironic motto, “Veritas” — is a function not of logic or reason or of open, free, robust debate and dialogue, let alone of Western civilization, but of inimical and evil “power structures” rooted in identity that need to be dismantled first. Identity first; truth second — because truth is rooted in identity and cannot exist outside of it. In the hearings, President Gay actually said, with a straight face, that “we embrace a commitment to free expression even of views that are objectionable, offensive, hateful.” This is the president whose university mandates all students attend a Title IX training session where they are told that “fatphobia” and “cisheterosexism” are forms of “violence,” and that “using the wrong pronouns” constitutes “abuse.” This is the same president who engineered the ouster of a law professor, Ronald Sullivan, simply because he represented a client, of whom Gay and students (rightly but irrelevantly) disapproved, Harvey Weinstein. This is the same president who watched a brilliant and popular professor, Carole Hooven, be effectively hounded out of her position after a public shaming campaign by one of her department’s DEI enforcers, and a mob of teaching fellows, because Hooven dared to state on television that biological sex is binary. This is the president of a university where a grand total of 1.46 percent of faculty call themselves “conservative” and 82 percent call themselves “liberal” or “very liberal.” This is the president of a university which ranked 248th out of 248 colleges this year on free speech (and Penn was the 247th), according to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. Harvard is a place where free expression goes to die.

I’m not going to contest any of that, nor Sullivan’s important point: that it is the oppressor/victim narrative that dominates colleges these days, and that itself has led the Jews, considered the ultimate oppressor, to be the victims of antisemitism without any attempt by Harvard (or many other colleges) to defend them. Jews should certainly not let themselves be folded into the “oppressed” class now, but should reject the ministrations of DEI, which has become a malign force in American higher education.

*What does theology have to contribute to resolving the Middle East war? A lot, if you believe the NYT columnist Esau McCaulley, also a an associate professor of New Testament at Wheaton College. His essay, “The theological truth we must press during war,” is a mess starting with its title. Theology gives us no truth! So what’s the “lesson” we can draw from Biblical fiction? Nothing that we can’t find in secular humanism:

A central teaching of Christianity arising from Genesis, a text it shares with its Jewish neighbors, maintains that every person, regardless of country of origin, is made in the image of God and deserving of respect. We are not alone in this belief. Other religious and secular traditions have articulated a similar idea. This provides an opportunity for cooperation. The belief in the inestimable worth of human beings can be a moral anchor in the turbulent seas of conflicting concerns. There is no more crucial time to press this basic truth than in times of war, when the humanity of one’s opponents gets tossed to the side. Contending for the dignity of Palestinian and Israeli civilians is a theological act when the goals of victory and of the protection of the innocent struggle with each other for supremacy. Giving equal value to human beings on both sides of the conflict does not entail making moral equivalences between Israel and Hamas. It requires considering the lives of noncombatants in Israel and Gaza as equally sacred.

So what do we do? (And we don’t need the word “sacred” here.)

After the horrible events of Oct. 7, over 2,000 evangelical leaders issued a statement correctly condemning the actions of Hamas. They asserted Israel’s right to self-defense and affirmed that the people of the Middle East had “dignity and personhood,” but that statement did not speak explicitly about how that personhood ought to affect the conduct of the war. I would have liked to see the group outline how the humanity of all those involved places moral limits on military actions during wartime. A statement released by the National African American Clergy Network, on the other hand, condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas but also directly addressed the suffering of the people of Gaza. It called for “humanitarian pathways and aid,” including food, shelter and medical help for civilians. The evangelical and Black church statements evoked the just-war tradition and the right to self-defense, but only the latter tied that tradition directly to the protection and rescue of the innocent.

The sweating columnist winds up saying that we should go to church more, for there we’ll learn that “God values the lives of all civilians.” But that still gives us no hint about how Israel should defend itself Just one more example of how theology offers us nothing beyond what we can derive from rationality and secular humanism. Humans can be valuable without being “sacred.”

*Kasha Patel reveals, in the WaPo, “The other explosive theory for the demise of the dinosaurs.” The theory involves global cooling due to volcanic activity (not connected with the famous asteroid strike 66 million years ago) and is based on a paper from October in Science Advances. But volcanic activity has never gone out of style as at least a contributor to the demise of the dinosaurs. It’s just that this theory proposes that the volcanoes made the world colder rather than, as assumed previously, warming it up by producing greenhouse gases. The activity, occurring before, during, and after the asteroid strike, took place in an area called the Deccan Traps, now in India. As Wikipedia notes:

The Deccan Traps could have caused extinction through several mechanisms, including the release of dust and sulfuric aerosols into the air, which might have blocked sunlight and thereby reduced photosynthesis in plants. In addition, the latest Cretaceous saw a rise in global temperatures; Deccan Traps volcanism might have resulted in carbon dioxide emissions that increased the greenhouse effect when the dust and aerosols cleared from the atmosphere. The increased carbon dioxide emissions also caused acid rain, evidenced by increased mercury deposition due to increased solubility of mercury compounds in more acidic water.

Here’s where the Deccan traps are:

And a bit of the Post piece:

Sixty-six million years ago, an almost nine-mile-wide meteor crashed into Earth and triggered a mass extinction of dinosaurs. But what if that’s not the whole story? A series of enormous volcanic eruptions — occurring before, during and after the meteor collision — were also complicating life for the reptiles. Gases emitted from the eruptions shielded sunlight and likely significantly cooled the atmosphere beyond the dinosaurs’ comfort for centuries, recent research shows. “This cooling changed the climate so much that it made it difficult for the dinosaurs, and the meteorite was the coup de grâce,” said Don Baker, study co-author and geochemist at McGill University. “That was the final extinction event, but they were not in good shape before the time of that meteorite impact.”

The data consists of high amounts of sulfur (and fluorine, which can also affect climate) in some of the Deccan lava, which leads to the following conclusion (quoted from the origina paper):

“Our data suggest that volcanic sulfur degassing from such activity could have caused repeated short-lived global drops in temperature, stressing the ecosystems long before the bolide impact delivered its final blow at the end of the Cretaceous.”

The final word is not in on whether it was global heating or cooling that led to the dinosaurs’ demise.

*In these days of $5 per carton eggs and $4 gas, the Wall Street Journal tells us “Here’s where prices are actually coming down.”

Supply-chain constraints have eased and manufacturers’ staffing has improved, executives and economists say, helping get production lines humming again and helping push down prices. At Famous Tate, which sells appliances and other goods across 11 stores in the Tampa, Fla., area, marketing director Jason Horst said that shoppers these days find midrange washing-machine models about $50 to $100 cheaper than they were a year ago. Some manufacturers overproduced during the pandemic-driven demand surge, he said, and the glut led to price drops this fall. . . . Overall, prices for durable goods—long-lasting items such as consumer electronics—have fallen on a year-over-year basis for five straight months, according to the Commerce Department. For some product categories such as televisions, prices are lower now than before the pandemic, according to Circana, a firm that tracks consumer goods. Grocery and clothing prices have continued to move higher, the Commerce Department data show. . . . The consumer-price index for airfares has declined in five of the past seven months, and in October the index was 13% lower than it was a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of early December, fare deals for trips over the Christmas holiday averaged around $350 round trip—up 3% from this time last year but down 2% from 2019, according to data from Hopper, a flight-booking app. . . .Deals are gradually returning on auto-dealership lots, as vehicle inventory rebounds from the supply chain-driven shortages that led many new car buyers to pay thousands of dollars above the sticker price. The average price paid for a new vehicle at retail was about $45,300 in November, according to research firm J.D. Power, down from $47,000 in December of 2022. The current average price remains more than $10,000 higher than what it was before the pandemic.

And don’t expect your grocery bill to get lower, either:

Prices for most foods are still rising or staying high, though some have declined over the past year. Average unit prices of avocados have decreased by double digits, while oranges, lobster and tilapia have declined by single digits, according to data by research firm NIQ. U.S. supermarket prices overall were up 2.1% in October from a year before, the Labor Department said last month.

I don’t eat many avocados so I’m screwed. All this news is not very heartening, I have to say. At least my 2000 Honda Civic is in good running order.

A: What are you doing? Hili: I'm posing for a passport photograph.

