Readers’ wildlife videos

I live in a small Spanish bungalow by the beach in Southern California. This property has a fairly large patio where I’m able to keep a garden of succulent around the borders and various pots containing fruit trees, flowers, herbs, and seasonal vegetables. Since starting this small garden a few years back, I’ve been impressed not only with the variety of fauna it attracts, but in the beauty of even the smallest plants that thrive in this somewhat harsh beach environment. I love experimenting with different plants every year, and I grow almost everything from seed.