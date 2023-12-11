We have a lovely five-minute wildlife video submitted by reader Jim. I’ve indented his commentary:
You might remember me from my photo submissions of Allen’s Hummingbirds last year. . . This time I have a video submission of the “wildlife” in my little garden. I hope you enjoy.
I live in a small Spanish bungalow by the beach in Southern California. This property has a fairly large patio where I’m able to keep a garden of succulent around the borders and various pots containing fruit trees, flowers, herbs, and seasonal vegetables. Since starting this small garden a few years back, I’ve been impressed not only with the variety of fauna it attracts, but in the beauty of even the smallest plants that thrive in this somewhat harsh beach environment. I love experimenting with different plants every year, and I grow almost everything from seed.
Click to watch (there are lots of flora and fauna along with lovely music). See how many species you can identify.
11 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife videos”
Beautiful! Thanks!
Magnificent video and the music was a perfect match. Thank you.
From one Jim B to another: absolutely beautiful. Thanks. Until recently I lived in a harsh marine environment where the James river runs into the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean with an infinite northeasterly fetch; so I know some of the difficulties you face in gardening. But I bet Southern California is still a bit more inviting than Southern Virginia!
Thanks for putting this together. Flora, fauna, and music were outstanding.
That was beautiful. Thank you for sharing.
The video won’t work for me😿
Try a different device or a different browser. The internet works in mysterious ways!
Played it full-screen on my 21″ iMac, for the cats.
Very relaxing for all us. Thank you!
Very nice Jim.
How lovely! Many thanks!
Gorgeous and soothing. Thanks, Jim!
Beautiful. A lot of work went into that video. “Name the species” would make a great exam question for a biological systematics class. Fun, too!