McWhorter and Loury and a new film: George Floyd wasn’t murdered

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd had a run-in with the Minneapolis police over his passing counterfeit bills, and the result was Floyd’s death. Four officers were involved in the altercation, and one, Derek Chauvin, was subsequently charged and convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter (with a sentence of 22.5 years) for apparently kneeling on Floyd’s neck, causing him to suffocate. Three other officers were also convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights, and were given sentences between 3 and 4.75 years. In a civil suit, the city of Minneapolis settled with Floyd’s family for $27 million. Recently and unsurprisingly, Chauvin was stabbed 22 times in prison, coming close to death but surviving.
After Floyd’s death, there were not only violent riots in Minneapolis (downplayed by the mayor and the media), but, importantly, the “racial reckoning” began that continues to this day. Floyd’s death could be considered the pivotal act of not only this reckoning, but the spread of DEI activities throughout America. The man has become somewhat of a hero: a latter-day Martin Luther King.
A new 142-minute crowdfunded movie, “The Fall of Minneapolis,” takes issue with the Floyd narrative, and for the first time shows the bodycam video of the arrested Minneapolis police officers. It argues the following points:
- Floyd was not murdered by the police: he had serious heart problems, hypertension, artherosclerosis, COVID, and was high on near-lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine during his arrest. He was also complaining about not being able to breathe well before he was brought to the ground by the police. Difficulty in breathing could easily be explained by both his heath condition and ingestion of serious drugs.
- The official autopsy found drugs in Floyd’s system, confirms the health problems mentioned above, and found no evidence from examining his neck that he died from asphyxiation.
- The bodycam videos were not allowed to be shown to jurors by the judge. They show that Floyd might have been restrained simply by having a knee on his shoulder, not on his neck. This method of restraint, called “MRT” (maximal restraint technique) is taught to all Minneapolis police recruits as a way to subdue resisting suspects. (There is no doubt from the bodycam videos that Floyd insistently resisted arrest and fought the officers.)
- The judge did not allow mention or a photo of MRT in the Minneapolis police manual to be shown to the jury. Further, the police captain, lying, denied that MRT was taught to all police officers.
- The police called for medical assistance within minutes of Floyd having a medical emergency when he was on the ground. They also tried to resuscitate him via CPR. This is inconsistent with the narrative that the officers were trying to kill Floyd.
- The judge, mayor, city council and police hierarchy all “conspired” to convict Chauvin and the other authors, buttressing into an official narrative that was likely wrong.
There’s a lot more—the movie is tendentious and doesn’t try to pretend it’s impartial—but there’s surely enough there to disturb the viewer about both the narrative around Floyd’s death and its aftermath±both the immediate rioting and the “racial reckoning” that still pervades America.
I watched the movie, and think that every reader should, too. Just make the time to watch it (it’s at the bottom as well as on YouTube). for you won’t be sorry. Now I wasn’t on the jury, but after watching the bodycam videos and the movie’s interviews and courtroom scenes, I think that at the very least George Floyd wasn’t obviously murdered by police. The point that Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s shoulder as per MRT, and not on his neck, deserves serious consideration, and the “murder” scenario is thus not beyond reasonable doubt. That makes Chauvin and the other officers innocent.
The movie was fairly successful in convincing me that there was no good ground to initially bring charges against Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. It also suggests how corrupt and duplicitous the mayor, judge, and city officials of Minneapolis were in ignoring facts to further a convenient narrative.
But I’m not the only one to react this way to the movie. Both John McWhorter and Glenn Loury watched the movie, too, and came to the same conclusion. Their 48-minute conversation about “The Fall of Minneapolis” is below, and some of it is transcribed in Loury’s Substack post given below that.
I suggest watching the original video (at bottom) first, and then listening to the conversation between McWhorter and Loury. But I’ve put them in reverse order if you don’t have time to watch the movie but want the précis. Seriously, though, given the impact of the Floyd death and the counternarrative of the movie, all Americans should watch “The Fall of Minneapolis” and come to their own conclusions.
Some people, of course, are impervious to fact, but there are enough facts documented in the movie, including nearly complete bodycam videos from the police officers, to raise serious doubts about The Narrative. I should add that the attacks on all Minneapolis police officers after Floyd’s death are frightening as hell. The mayor, who comes off as a subservient jerk, actually closed one police station and allowed it to be destroyed by the rioters.
The conversation:
Loury’s Substack article; click to read:
What is most striking about the Loury/McWhorter video conversation is the conviction of both men that Chauvin was not guilty of murder and that all the cops were unjustly punished. While Loury tends to be excitable, McWhorter is quieter and often more thoughtful, and yet both men arrive at the same conclusion. In fact, McWhorter blames the rise of Ibram Kendi and his antiracist philosophy, which McWhorter denigrates, on the death of Floyd. And he doesn’t see Floyd as any kind of hero; McWhorter argues that the “racial reckoning” was “the excesses of a woke moral panic around racial issues that converted a miscreant. . . this is not a heroic figure; this is a flaky motherfucker.” McWhorter rarely makes a statement that forthright and strong. But that is how convincing the movie is, regardless of the fact that it is tendentious and aims to further its own counternarrative. But it is not a “conspiracy movie”; it’s a serious examination of the Floyd incident and the trial of the officers.
Other quotes from McWhorter:
“The idea of [Floyd] as a hero is revolting. . . absolutely revolting. . . the man was an utter and complete mess.”
“This evidence is clear, but it will not be accepted. . . It will not be allowed that Derek Chauvin got a bad rap.”
“People are not going to listen to the facts. George Floyd is going to be seen as this crucial moment on the civil rights timeline when America woke up to certain realities because of the murder of this man. And nothing we say, nothing that documentary says, will change anyone’s mind.”
“It’s difficult to make the case for black equality when there is this kind of know-nothing denialism now. . it shouldn’t take people twenty years to admit that those riots were about something that didn’t happen.”
And a McWhorter quote from Loury’s transcript:
You know, Glenn, also, if you want to push it, if you think about what happened in the first half of 2020, also the whole racial reckoning and the grievous excesses that it’s led to that make people write books like Woke Racism, et cetera. I mean, frankly, we have to do it, we have to say it, and then we’re going to move quickly on. The elevation of Ibram Kendi really was sparked in large part by George Floyd. He was known before that, but him being a phenom whose counsel is attended to by people cowering in their boots becoming amoral people if they don’t follow it, that happens in the wake of George Floyd. And it was a lie. It was a lie.
I am still trying to grapple with the meaning of this. And so what it comes down to is George Floyd. He had serious heart disease. He wasn’t an old man, but he had serious heart disease, untreated. He had serious atherosclerosis, untreated. He was very high on both fentanyl and meth, which is a lethal combination. Very high on them, probably taking more while he was in the car to hide it from the cops. He opens his mouth in the footage, and you see he’s got something on his tongue. It’s not a Chiclet. He’s really, really high. He tested positively for COVID then. He had COVID. He smoked. He’s a very sick man.
And then all of this happens. He’s frankly out of his mind because of all of this. He couldn’t help it, but he was. And you know, he was upset. He was agitated, his heartbeat probably pumping harder. Now I’m going into a medical expertise I don’t have. But he was very agitated at being detained by the cops. And remember, they had a reason for detaining him. He was trying to pass counterfeit money. They were detaining him, and it got worse and worse. He couldn’t understand that he needed to just calm down, despite being told to by his friends. “Stop resisting, Floyd,” one of his friends said. And so, it got the best of him and his heart stopped.
But it wasn’t because he was asphyxiated. And the other thing is, there was no evidence in the autopsy report, which has not been shared with us until now—not the autopsy report that was suggested by George Floyd’s relatives, but the first one. There was no evidence of asphyxiation of any kind.
I find the autopsy report, which is shown in the movie below, to be pretty exculpatory. NO evidence of asphyxiation!
“[Floyd] had serious heart problems, hypertension, artherosclerosis, COVID, and was high on near-lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine during his arrest.”
But that’s all from white supremacy dictating what:
• “near-lethal” is
• medicine is “drugs” or “legal”
• “problems” are
• “hypertension” is
• COVID is and how to cure it
• police do
… and preventing access, and insurance for, to any cures to only the privileged few, and when those things are supposed to work.
To say the least.
[ Robin DiAngelo, how’d I do?]
I haven’t had time to watch the documentary, or even the full Loury/McWhorter podcast, but I did read the Loury Substack piece the other day, and watch the associated clip. It certainly sounds like Chauvin was railroaded. At the very least one has to conclude that he didn’t get a fair trial and deserves a new one. The fact that the knee-on-the-shoulder was in training manual, that the defense wasn’t allowed to bring the manual in as evidence, and that a representative of the department lied about this being an approved tactic is absurd. That officer needs to be charged with perjury. It would have been a tragedy if Chauvin had been killed when recently stabbed (twenty-two times) in prison.
Once for each year of his sentence.
Thank you for drawing attention to this, PCC(E). You’re a good man.
Any chance The Innocence Project might be interested in this? And before anyone says, “Wrong race”, recall that Ex-officer Keung is black.
A couple of days ago I referred to a CNN interview with some of Derek Chauvin’s jurors. One described the lightbulb moment when they decided to convict Mr. Chauvin on the basis of his actions after Mr. Floyd stopped resisting. Was this also contradicted? Did they make that conclusion from the stories circulating pre-trial that “everyone knew”, or from the evidence presented to him?
Focusing out for international import, no one can be in favour of capital punishment after even hearing this story.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2021/10/29/don-lemon-derek-chauvin-trial-jurors-ctn-sot-vpx.cnn
Unfortunately this case gets even worse than mentioned because the one who heads up the Minnesota Innocence project endorsed Attorney General Keith Ellison’s book Beyond The Wheel about the murder of George Floyd and racial issues. You have to apply pressure to the front of the neck to choke a person, Dr. Tobin’s animated video in the court room shows George’s trachea (wind pipe) was not compromised in any way, he died of pulmonary edema but the dispute was how it happened, it takes twenty seconds to asphyxiate so why was it 7 minutes and 46 seconds, high does of opiates cause pulmonary edema, and wasn’t there sit ins in every major USA city of people on their stomach’s for 7 minutes 48 seconds to honor George and none of them died of positional asphyxia? One medical witness at trial said a healthy person would have died and George would have gotten up if the knee was removed and that is a lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie. Most people have formed their opinion based on the deliberately deceptive video and it only. Every public figure in the USA said George was murdered but there is never consensus in a trial like this so you know many legislators were afraid of the mob and rightly so. There was also clear witness tampering and its a clear case of malicious prosecution which many public figures should be sent to jail for.
I watched the documentary and also Glenn and John’s discussion. They say it should take 20 years to admit this murder didn’t happen. Will it?
“And he doesn’t see Floyd as any kind of hero; McWhorter argues that the “racial reckoning” was “the excesses of a woke moral panic around racial issues that converted a miscreant. . . this is not a heroic figure; this is a flaky motherfucker.” McWhorter rarely makes a statement that forthright and strong.”
I think that was Loury speaking, rather than McWhorter. But agreed that McWhorter did get more impassioned than usual on this episode.
So, yet another one of the myths out of which the BLM narrative is woven turns put to be a lie. Is anyone surprised, really? Is anyone going to flip sides?
And even if Chauvin had been as guilty as many believed, it still wouldn’t have been more than one instance of “unfortunate petty criminal runs into ruthless cop,”, and it wouldn’t turn the claim of “racist cops are hunting and killing innocent blacks for sport” true overall.
I predict that even if it becomes widely recognised that Chauvin was railroaded *some* people will still assert that even if there was no crime it was still a ‘noble crime’. It was too good an opportunity to pass up.
Agreed. It will be grudgingly admitted that perhaps Chauvin wasn’t guilty, BUT….as a white cop, he certainly is representative of a group that did commit heinous crimes against innocent black men. In that case, he is the payback for decades of mistreatment that was never prosecuted.
Problem with that is..that’s not how our legal system works! We prosecute individuals for the actual crimes they commit. Individuals are not fungible tokens that are to be used interchangeably for crimes that other members of their “group” committed.
Well said. By the way, how is Mr. Stevens, the head of catering?
And the other problem is that Roland Fryer (black economist at Harvard shafted by Claudine Gay’s cabal) and others have shown that white cops don’t, as a group, commit heinous crimes against innocent black men. That’s a lie, too. There is nothing to pay back.
I think you might have been reporting ironically on the views of the advocacy community. I don’t mean to be criticizing your own logic.
In every grappling between a cop and a unarmed (but often drunk or high and therefore un-Tase-able) suspect who thinks there is some payoff in going rebarbative, there is still a gun in the picture: the cop’s. If the suspect manages to get the officer’s gun (which is often the motive for the struggle in the first place, as in Ferguson, Missouri), either the cop is dead or there is another gun loose on the streets. He’s got to protect his gun first, subdue the suspect second. In extremis, the suspect gets shot, but only if the cop can retain the advantage long enough to draw his gun. And here is the bitter truth: if he is able to get an arm free and put enough distance between himself and the suspect to draw, the activists will say that proves his life wasn’t in danger. Another “unarmed black man” killed by the police.
Loury : “What was this for?”
Answer : the Revolution.
2) also, where is ANY evidence that Mr. Chauvin and the other officers were motivated by bigotry (aka “racism.”)?
This is relevant, considering the incident was seized upon by Woke to wage a race war.
Not only that, but one of the four cops was black and the other Asian!
Acting white, then.
It looked to me like George Floyd was trying to get rid of drugs when the cops approached. He was moving around and throwing out all kinds of verbiage to try and confuse and bs the police. Keep in mind while this is going on for all the cops knew he could have pulled out a gun and those officers could have been dead in a split second. And the left made that guy a martyr? Same with Michael Brown, remember him? I thought for sure after this crap that Donald Trump would be reelected in 2020. And who knows, maybe there were irregularities in the vote count in Atlanta, etc.. The illiberal left has proven that they can’t be trusted. And neither can Trump. That throwing out all kinds of verbiage I mentioned is something he does as well. He uses it to keep questioners off balance, just like George Floyd.
Your mention of Trump made me wonder what he might do with this wrenching film. He might try to use it to rile up his base. He might use it to climb back into power. Errrr…
Re “The idea of [Floyd] as a hero is revolting. . . absolutely revolting. . . the man was an utter and complete mess.”
Without (until now) doubting the basics of the accepted narrative, I’ve still chafed at turning Floyd into a hero and icon. It’s just so transparent and false.
It’s one of the problems of our current era, it seems: Making heroes and villains of the wrong people, just because it fits someone’s political narrative.
I am shocked, shocked! that viewing of this film about the George Floyd incident has not been banned by the innumerable DEI offices and committees we enjoy
in academia, public agencies, and private companies. Since the great moral reckoning of 2020 helped empower these virtuous offices, this film does the obvious harm of making DEI officials feel unsafe. Why, we Progressives in the Northwest might even have to scrap our plan to rename the former Huxley College of the Environment; we had hoped to name it the George Floyd College, but now we may have to just name it after Robin DiAngelo instead.
Watched the video, it was pretty damning. The body cam footage, the official autopsy, and the police training material is set against a strong public desire for a different story.
Seeing the riots regularly referred to as “righteous anger” even by people in authority makes the excuses given to Hamas’ conduct on October 7th more comprehensible. It fits together.
Were the cops intentionally sacrificed by the judge, mayor and chief of police to prevent further rioting in Minneapolis?
From day 1 of this tragedy I’ve maintained that Derek Chauvin did nothing wrong. For me, even from the witness footage it was plainly obvious that Chauvin couldn’t have put enough weight on Floyd to cause damage, let alone to actually kill. Floyd’s health issues and drug problems where just the cherry on top that proved Derek Chauvin’s innocence to me. Then there was also the trial, where they didn’t even try to find a jury that wouldn’t be biased against the man, and the autopsy report.
I wasn’t aware of this movie. Thanks for letting us know. From your review, it sounds like I’m aware of most of the information in it, but I still want to watch it. See how different people interpret things.
We need better heroes than George Floyd, and more culpable “criminals” than Derek Chauvin. I’ll try to watch the movie, though am hesitant, this is upsetting stuff.
Megyn Kelly (Devil May Care Media) had a segment dedicated to this movie and the movie makers, I believe the latter were ‘cancelled’; the interview with the movie makers was interesting.
“Why Megyn Kelly Says This New George Floyd Doc Will Completely Change How You Think About The Case”
Here:
https://youtu.be/WGIVkzQq9bk?si=3s6a8Q09KzAoWOUp
DEI is a curse.