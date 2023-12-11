Fareed Zakaria decries the movement to make academic merit less important than identity and diversity

Not too long ago, a large group of us published an article in Peter Singer’s Journal of Controversial Ideas, “In defense of merit in science“. The point was that both science and scientists should be judged by merit alone rather than by identity, equity, or other ideological considerations. To publicize the piece and defend it against the inevitable pushback, Anna Krylov and I also wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, “The ‘hurtful’ idea of scientific merit.” (I quite like that op-ed, by the way.)

Now our cudgels have been taken up by none other than respected journalist Fareed Zakaria, and at CNN, of all places! I’m flabbergasted! (Zakaria, by the way, identifies as a secular Muslim, violating my claim that the only religion that has a credible secular version is Judaism.)

Click below to read, or watch the six-minute video at the site:

After mentioning Professorgate in Congress and then giving statistics on the effects of wokeness—the continuing decline in respect for higher education and smaller proportion of high-school students going to classes—Zakaria decries the emphasis on “other agendas”, namely DEI ones, over emphasis on merit. In fact, as Zakaria recognizes, it is DEI itself that has led to the idea that Jews are at the top of the oppressor heap, leading to their unequal treatment in free-speech issues that became evident in the Congressional fracas. After all, it’s only when the Jews come under fire do many universities suddenly raise the flag of free speech. While it may be okay to call for gassing the Jews, it’s not okay to call for lynching African-Americans (I hasten to add that I consider both calls odious but still forms of allowable speech so long as they conform to the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment).

Zakaria:

American universities have been neglecting excellence in order to pursue a variety of agendas — many of them clustered around diversity and inclusion. It started with the best of intentions. Colleges wanted to make sure young people of all backgrounds had access to higher education and felt comfortable on campus. But those good intentions have morphed into a dogmatic ideology and turned these universities into places where the pervasive goals are political and social engineering, not academic merit. As the evidence produced for the recent Supreme Court case on affirmative action showed, universities have systematically downplayed the merit-based criteria for admissions in favor of racial quotas. Some universities’ response to this ruling seems to be that they will go further down this path, eliminating the requirement for any standardized test like the SAT. That move would allow them to take students with little reference to objective criteria. (Those who will suffer most will be bright students from poor backgrounds, who normally use tests like the SAT to demonstrate their qualifications.) In the humanities, hiring for new academic positions now appears to center on the race and gender of the applicant, as well as the subject matter, which needs to be about marginalized groups. Based on conversations with dozens of academics, my impression is that today a White man studying the US presidency does not have a prayer of getting tenure at a major history department in America. Grade inflation in the humanities is rampant. At Yale College, the median grade is now an A. New subjects crop up that are really political agendas, not academic fields. You can now major in diversity, equity and inclusion at some colleges. The ever-growing bureaucracy devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion naturally recommends that more time and energy be spent on these issues. The most obvious lack of diversity at universities, political diversity, which clearly affects their ability to analyze many issues, is not addressed, showing that these goals are not centrally related to achieving, building or sustaining excellence. Out of this culture of diversity has grown the collection of ideas and practices that we have all now heard of — safe spaces, trigger warnings, and micro aggressions. As authors Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff have discussed, many of these colleges have instituted speech codes that make it a violation of university rules to say things that some groups might find offensive. Universities advise students not to speak, act, even dress in ways that might cause offense to minority groups.

I always considered CNN irredeemably woke, but this certainly is not that: it would be considered “hate speech” by many!

And this is the salient point, one that I hope people recognize:

With this culture of virtue signaling growing, the George Floyd protests erupted, and many universities latched on and issued statements, effectively aligning their institutions with these protests. By my memory, few took such steps even after 9/11 or during the Iraq War. In this context, it is understandable that Jewish groups would wonder, why do safe spaces, micro aggressions, and hate speech not apply to us? If universities can take positions against free speech to make some groups feel safe, why not us? Having coddled so many student groups for so long, university administrators found themselves squirming, unable to explain why certain groups (Jews, Asians) don’t seem to count in these conversations.

Zakaria concludes, with Van Jones (watch the video), that “the point of college is to keep you physically safe but intellectually unsafe, to force you to confront ideas that you disagree with passionately.”

He then proffers gives a remedy, but it’s a bit weak on specifics:

What we saw in the House hearing this week was the inevitable result of decades of the politicization of universities. America’s top colleges are no longer seen as bastions of excellence but as partisan outfits, which means they will keep getting buffeted by these political storms as they emerge. They should abandon this long misadventure into politics, retrain their gaze on their core strengths and rebuild their reputations as centers of research and learning.

But what does that involve? Well, here are solutions I’ve given, and I add Zakaria’s call for more political and intellectual diversity (you don’t need DEI groups to produce that, and they couldn’t anyway):

a.) Colleges should adopt the two Chicago Principles of free expression and institutional neutrality—and enforce them. b.) Colleges should spell out where First-Amendment freedom of speech ends (e.g., no violence, no obstruction of the University’s mission, and so on). That is, there should be clear “codes of conduct” that are compatible with the courts’ interpretation of free speech and with what universities are designed for: teaching, learning, and finding the truth. This may occasionally clip the wings of free speech very slightly, as when colleges enact bans on shouting down speakers. That’s legal in public but should be banned in colleges. c.) And I add a new principle: dismantle all DEI bureaucracy at colleges. As far as I can see, it has done no good, sucked up a lot of time and money, and created a lot of bad stuff, setting student against student and group against group. Now that affirmative action is illegal, DEI no longer has a clear mission. Complaints of bias and harassment can be handled by the normal college procedures.