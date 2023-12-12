Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and National Ambrosia Day, a dish from the Fifties that is a form of degraded fruit salad; as Wikipedia notes:

Most ambrosia recipes contain canned (often sweetened) or fresh pineapple, canned mandarin orange slices or fresh orange sections, miniature marshmallows, and coconut. Other ingredients might include various fruits and nuts: maraschino cherries, bananas, strawberries, peeled grapes, or crushed pecans. Ambrosia can also include mayonnaise or dairy ingredients: whipped cream (or whipped topping), sour cream, cream cheese, pudding, yogurt, or cottage cheese.

My mom used to make it with fake whipped cream.

It's also Gingerbread House Day, and National Poinsettia Day, the fourth day of Hanukkah

And there's a Google Doodle today

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 12 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The Texas Supreme Court finally ruled, damn their hides, and decided that the woman who sought an abortion to save her own life wasn’t entitled to one. Although the woman, Kate Cox, was entitled to one given that her fetus had trisomy 18, invariably fatal either in utero or very soon after death, she sought assurance that she and her doctors would not be prosecuted. A lower court affirmed her right to an abortion, but the *()&%^E$*&} top court in Texas overruled that order.

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court order allowing an abortion for a pregnant woman whose fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition, hours after her lawyers said she had decided to leave Texas for the procedure in the face of the state’s abortion bans. The court ruled that the lower court made a mistake in ruling that the woman, Kate Cox, who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, was entitled to a medical exception. In its seven-page ruling, the Supreme Court found that Ms. Cox’s doctor, Damla Karsan, “asked a court to pre-authorize the abortion yet she could not, or at least did not, attest to the court that Ms. Cox’s condition poses the risks the exception requires.” Texas’ overlapping bans allow for abortions only when a pregnancy seriously threatens the health or life of the woman. . . . Ms. Cox asked the lower court for approval after she learned that her fetus had a fatal condition, and after several trips to the emergency room. Her lawyers and her doctor argued that carrying the pregnancy to term risked her health and her future ability to have children. . . .The case was believed to be the first to seek a court-ordered exception since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, clearing the way for Republican-controlled states like Texas to enact near-total bans on abortions. It marked a new chapter in the legal history of abortion in the United States, with pregnant women now going to court seeking permission for their doctors to do what they determine to be medically necessary without fear of severe criminal or civil penalties

I still wonder what the basis is for ruling that she has to carry a doomed fetus to term, and that there’s no guarantee the fetus won’t die before it’s born. Did the Court play doctor, deciding that the fetus wasn’t really a danger to her life or future health?

*It’s no surprise that hate crime incidents and bias incidents have skyrocketed in the last few years, and I take no pride in noting that the biggest increase occurred in Jews. The WSJ has the story, and I give some excerpts and a figure:

Police in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco have seen a rise in reports of hateful events, including hate crimes, after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the nation’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza. Jews are often on the receiving end, according to cities that have broken down data, while reported attacks on Muslims—which include some of the most violent instances reported recently—are also on the rise. Preliminary data from major cities show that in the 32-year-history of tracking these numbers, the U.S. this year will likely top the prior national record for reported antisemitic incidents, 1,140 in 1993, said Brian Levin, founder of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. And hate crimes against Muslims are on track to hit their highest level since 2016, when there were 310, he said. That marked the second worst year, behind 2001. “What I think we’re seeing here is a tectonic shift in what’s going on with hate crime, and it’s not going to get better,” Levin said. Many cities are showing increases both from a year ago and since the period immediately before the Hamas attack in Israel. Jumps around big events like the Middle East conflict are common, as are seasonal bumps around religious holidays or celebrations such as Pride Week. . . .The number of hate-motivated incidents is almost always worse than official statistics reflect because such attacks often go unreported, said Brendan Lantz, director of the Hate Crime Research and Policy Institute at Florida State University. This is particularly true when attacks are perpetrated against members of already marginalized groups who are less likely to call police. The hate crimes reported to police since the start of October, many of which are still under investigation, include property vandalism, aggravated harassment, physical assault and murder.

The figure below is from the WSJ. To put it in perspective Jews constitute between 1 and 2.2% of the American population, depending on how one defines “Jew.” Muslims, easier to census, constitute around 1.1% of the popuation. Blacks are about 13.6%, and Asians about 7%. The data below show that, on a per capita basis, Jews are clearly the targets of both NYC hate crimes and bias incidents way more often than other groups, religious or ethnic, though Asians are, surprisingly disproportionately represeted among hate crimes (but not more so than Jews). I’m not sure there should be a separate kind of crime called a “hate crime,” but one thing’s for sure: there’s way too much bigotry in America.

*Here’s a curious WaPo op-ed by Claire Finkelstein: “To fight antisemitism on campuses, we must restrict free speech.” Finkelstein is identified as “Algernon Biddle professor of law and professor of philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the school’s Open Expression Committee and chair of the law school’s committee on academic freedom.”

And she doesn’t understand free speech. Or rather, she thinks it’s overrated:

This [the answers of the MIT, Harvard, and Penn Presidents in a House hearing] is because the value of free speech has been elevated to a near-sacred level on university campuses. As a result, universities have had to tolerate hate speech — even hate speech calling for violence against ethnic or religious minorities. With the dramatic rise in antisemitism, we are discovering that this is a mistake: Antisemitism — and other forms of hate — cannot be fought on university campuses without restricting poisonous speech that targets Jews and other minorities.

No, restricting speech will not curb antisemitism; it will still be there, and perhaps in even greater measure, but will just be hidden. How do you know who your enemies are if they’re forbidden from speaking? Finkelstein goes on:

Countering speech with more speech might just mean adding to the hateful rhetoric on campus and would not solve the problem. And university presidents can set up all the task forces, study groups and educational modules they like, but what kind of educational effort could possibly bring together warring groups that are busy calling for one another’s violent demise?

Umm. . . . clearly banning “hate speech”? That will bring the Jewish students together with Students for Justice in Palestine, won’t it? NO! I have no good solution (yet) except to enforce the First Amendment’s restrictions (no speech targeted at individuals or small groups), hold civil debates under the auspices of the University, and enforce University regulations about illegal sit-ins and demonstrations. But we need to realize that some comities are just not reachable. And then she calls for what is already in place, at least here: enforcement of the First Amendment as it’s been interpreted by the courts:

Second, even public universities that are bound by the First Amendment are not helpless in the face of hate speech. They do not have to stand idly by and wait for such speech to turn into “conduct.” Public institutions can restrict the “time, place and manner” of demonstrations; they can restrict speech that incites violence, that involves threats of violence against specific individuals or that involves the targeted harassment of members of the community.

Yep, we have to ban hate speech, because it intimidates students. But who is going to determine which speech is allowable? This sounds good, but remember that Muslim students called for banning depictions of Muhammad because it created an unsafe climate for them. The same with any number of “unsafe” remarks about black people.

And have calls of “from the river to the sea” really produced palpable violence on campus. I know of one or two incidents that might qualify, but it’s not a huge problem, not compared to putting regulations on speech. When Finkelstein says something like this, it sounds good, but she forgets that it’s not just Jews that are involved and can potentially restrict speech; it’s any identity group:

That underscores the point: With or without the First Amendment, calls for genocide against Jews — or even proxies for such sentiments, such as calling for intifada against Jews or the elimination of Israel by chanting “from the river to the sea” — are, in the present context, calls for violence against a discrete ethnic or religious group. Such speech arguably incites violence, frequently inspires harassment of Jewish students and, without question, creates a hostile environment that can impair the equal educational opportunities of Jewish students.

Words are now “violence”, so the distinction between physical and psychic violence has all but vanished.

*From the Free Press we have a piece by Bari Weiss (citing other articles) called “How to really fix American education“. The whole short piece:

On Saturday, less than a week after the most sordid congressional testimony in recent memory, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and chairman of the board of trustees Scott Bok resigned. Already, many are making the case that their resignations aren’t a moment of victory, but rather another sorry example of cancellation. That’s the debate some editors at The Free Press are having right now in Slack. Our own Peter Savodnik believes that Magill’s resignation is lamentable: “Her resignation is a blow to academic freedom. It amounts to little more than a cave—yet another prominent American institution succumbing to the angry mob.” For Jewish students, he argues, “it will make it worse by making an already illiberal academic environment even more illiberal.”(Read Peter’s essay here.) I agree with Peter that being a good steward of the university’s brand and mission—and furthering that brand and mission through fundraising—is the main job of a university president. But Magill didn’t lose her job because she was canceled; she lost her job because she revealed in front of the country that she was not up to the task. She embarrassed Penn. And in the process of that hearing she exposed the grotesque hypocrisy not just at her university, but inside modern American higher education. A quick thought experiment: imagine if large numbers of students and professors had marched through the campus of Penn over the past two months saying that all black people should go back to Africa and whoever remains should be subjected to genocide. Should the president of Penn defend those people merely as exercising their rights to free speech? I think that it would be monstrous to do so.

Yet that’s what happened when the ACLU defended (and the courts approved) a Nazi march through the Jewish suburb of Skokie, Illinois in 1978, including a display of swastikas. (The march never took place.)

It doesn’t mean that students wouldn’t have the legal right to scream for a violent uprising against Jews or anyone else. Indeed, as the good lawyers at white-shoe law firm WilmerHale clearly pointed out to Magill and the other presidents who appeared before Congress, legally, of course they do. But the job of a university president is not merely to highlight basic constitutional rights. It’s also to form and lead a community with a singular aim: the pursuit of truth.

Here Weiss is starting down the slippery slope of distinguishing legal rights from what should be done on campus. For freedom of speech, I disagree with her. There are other ways to mitigate tension than to prohibit the utterance of words that adhere to the First Amendment.

My main point here is that Magill’s resignation, by itself, doesn’t solve anything. But it—along with the turmoil at Harvard—marks an important moment. Now everyone can see how deeply academia is broken. And you can’t fix something until you look, carefully and realistically, at the thing itself.

Yes, academia is broken. But it’s not broken because of too-strict adherence to the First Amendment. It’s broken because DEI has too much power, that there’s hypocrisy in treating different identity groups, and that colleges have bought into critical social justice.

Weiss also touts two new pieces from the paper as must-reads:

The first, a searing essay by Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, argues that “all parents in the world who want to see their children grow up in a free society marked by tolerance and humanity should recommend their children not study at these places of shame.” The second, by historian Niall Ferguson, looks back at how Germany’s universities became the handmaidens to Hitler. “Anyone who has a naive belief in the power of higher education to instill morality,” he writes, “has not studied the history of German universities in the Third Reich.”

*The pessimistic Elder of Ziyon, an anonymous Jewish writer, quotes an Economist/You Gov poll and gives his summary this title: “The haters have won. Young Americans are becoming more Antisemitic. US Jewry may be doomed.” Emphasis is in the article.

A new survey by The Economist/YouGov of Americans confirms, and goes beyond, other recent polls that point to a frightening future for American Jews. The big news from this poll is that a large number of Americans aged 18-29 are ignorant, anti-Zionist and antisemitic. Less than half of Americans under 30 – 46% – feel that denying the Holocaust is antisemitic. The rest said either it wasn’t (17%) or they weren’t sure (37%.) That’s incredible ignorance. And that ignorance follows throughout the poll. Only 38% felt that it was antisemitic to say that American Jews are more loyal to Israel than the US. 20% of young Americans themselves say the Holocaust was a myth, the highest percentage of all demographic groups surveyed (liberal/conservative, Republican/Democrat, male/female). One in five Americans under 30 say it was a myth! What will the percentage be in the next generation? For all the following results, young Americans had the highest poll results across all demographics: 23% of them felt that the Holocaust was “exaggerated.” 28% say Jews have too much influence in America. 36% say Israel exploits Holocaust victimhood for its own purposes. 33% support boycotting Israeli products. 31% say Israel has too much control over global affairs. 30% say the interests of Israelis are at odds with the interests of the rest of the world. 19% say Israel has no right to exist. 32% say Israel is an apartheid state, behind only liberals (36%), 40% say Israel is deliberately trying to wipe out the Palestinian population, behind only liberals (48%.) That is a truly astonishing and troubling percentage of young Americans who cannot distinguish reality from lies. And in general, the younger people are, the more unmoored they are from basic facts.

Yes, that’s true, and antisemitism is coming to the fore, but I’m not sure it’s increasing rather than just becoming more evident. Surely it’s higher than most of us want, but I’m not yet prophesying doom, nor planning a move to Israel.

*Although Harvard President Claudine Gay has substantial support from her faculty, the NYT reports that her future is still not certain, and one Harvard professor gave her odds of 50/50 if staying on. I consider her not that competent, but it would be much harder to get rid of her because she’s Harvard’s first black woman president, and the “optics wouldn’t be good.”

The future of Harvard University’s president, Claudine Gay, was on the line on Monday as the school’s governing body met amid calls for her removal following the widely criticized comments she made last week about antisemitism on campus. As donors ratcheted up a pressure campaign to oust Dr. Gay, about 700 members of Harvard’s faculty came to her defense in several open letters. One, from Black faculty members, called the attacks on the president “specious and politically motivated.” The letter, which was drafted and signed by some of Harvard’s most prominent professors, said that Dr. Gay “should be given the chance to fulfill her term to demonstrate her vision for Harvard.” Dr. Gay, who assumed the university’s top job in July, is Harvard’s first Black president. Critics of Dr. Gay, too, pressed their case publicly. One of the most outspoken, William A. Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, wrote on the social media site X on Sunday evening that “President Gay’s mishandling of October 7th and its aftermath on campus have led to the metastasis of antisemitism to other universities and institutions around the world.” A letter expressing “no confidence” in Dr. Gay was also gaining support on Monday. Signed by Harvard students and alumni, it urged her to resign or be relieved of her position. “It is not appropriate for Claudine Gay to serve as President of Harvard, as she does not represent our collective values or the Harvard that we have come to know,” that letter said.

I don’t think that donors or social media should decide Gay’s fate, or influence the Board of Overseers should let themselves be influenced by it. I don’t think that Gay should be fired for what she said before Congress. I just don’t think she should have been hired in the first place, as she didn’t have a particularly distinguished career in either her academic field (political science) or in administration. It’s pretty clear that she was an affirmative-action choice, and that’s what will make it nearly impossible for Harvard to push her out—even if they decide to do that. There are also accusations of her plagiarizing in both her doctoral thesis and subsequent papers. I initially dismissed these, but after having seen the examples they see pretty damning.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is plumping for you know what:

Hili: Are you interrupting your writing? A: Yes, I’m going to make myself a cup of coffee. Hili: I’m going with you.

In Polish:

Hili: Przerywasz pisanie? Ja: Tak, idę zrobić sobie kawę. Hili: Idę z tobą.

From Stacy; this is on the Obvious Plant Instagram site but I’m sure this is a one-off:

A duck meme from Killian, with a real quote (my emphasis):

Another duplicitous product from I can’t remember where:

From Masih, a suspect beat up like crazy, apparently before being arrested:

Shocking display of brutality by Islamic agents: a suspect, merely live on Instagram from home, faces harsh treatment. The exact accusation remains unclear, yet it’s a grim reflection of a regime relying on beatings, torture, and execution. A grim testament to the mullahs’… pic.twitter.com/c1Bww9cKkE — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2023

A good answer to a question everyone on the liberal MSM is asking:

Israelis don't have the luxury of not fighting Hamas. Because if we don't bring the Hamas October 7 monsters to justice, they'll do this all over again. @CNN pic.twitter.com/Kkp36i0NFr — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) December 9, 2023

Indolent snow art, sent by Jez:

From Barry, who calls this “what the hell was I thinking?”

From Luana. Is self-segregation like this okay?

“Our students affiliate voluntarily with whichever dorm they want to. It’s not exclusionary, it’s actually positive selection by students.”@MIT President Kornbluth when @RepBurgessOwens asks about “Chocolate City,” a Blacks-only dorm, and whether a whites-only dorm would be OK. pic.twitter.com/zaGHdmVlLW — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 5, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Scot who lived but three weeks in the camp:

12 December 1892 | John Fletcher was born in Dundee in Scotland. In 1921 he became a French citizen and changed his name to Jean. In #Auschwitz from 8 July 1942.

No. 45544

He perished in the camp on 29 July 1942. pic.twitter.com/z1CCzIgdUc — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 12, 2023

Two tweets from Matthew. First, a rare shot of the world’s only marine lizard, the Galápagos marine iguana, having some underwater noms:

And a beautiful stag. I’ll put the clip of him roaring below:

ROAR!