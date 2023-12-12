From Mark Richardson

The first set is a flock of bushtits, Parus minimus. Flocks of these birds come and go for about a day or two (we’re lucky to see them when we do). They come in like a flutter of butterflies, do their business and are gone- POOF. Amazing when you can capture their fleeting moments And these little interlopers understand what suet is- a fact that needs looking into (so many species grok the block).

Next is a Northern Hepatic-Tanager, Piranga hepatica (not positive) with arthropod snack. I love photos like these…I didn’t even know it had a morsel until viewing on-screen:

I’ve found that feeding birds in these parts inevitably attracts the local American black bears, Ursus americanus. Regular readers will know we’ve had the bear “Sheila” (her official name) roaming around these parts for a few years and she had two cubs last spring. Here she is after dismantling and “eating” the finch feeder’s food. She’s grappling the empty feeder and has the look: “What? Wasn’t me. I don’t even like this stuff.” Soon after she bails over the fence (last photo). LOL! I really love bears (at least the ones I know), but they make it hard if you also love birds and have dogs who go crazy at bears.

Finally, some beetles from reader Bryan Lepore. I’ve either lost the notes on these, or they weren’t supplied (this is what happens when I go traveling). Readers’ help identifying them would be appreciated: