Harvard retains President Claudine Gay despite alleged plagiarism on her part

I’ve posted several times that I don’t think Harvard President Claudine Gay should be fired, as she is new and should be given the chance to reform the University along free-speech lines, even after her less than sterling performance at the House hearings. Then I became aware that she was subject to accusations of plagiarism in her Ph.D. thesis and published papers. Here are are some examples of purported plagiarism. I’m not questioning that the text is okay, and I have no idea what standards Harvard has for plagiarism, but these are at least somewhat disturbing.

Here are two examples from her Ph.D. thesis as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

In four papers published between 1993 and 2017, including her doctoral dissertation, Gay, a political scientist, paraphrased or quoted nearly 20 authors—including two of her colleagues in Harvard University’s department of government—without proper attribution, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis. Other examples of possible plagiarism, all from Gay’s dissertation, were publicized Sunday by the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo and Karlstack’s Chris Brunet. The Free Beacon worked with nearly a dozen scholars to analyze 29 potential cases of plagiarism. Most of them said that Gay had violated a core principle of academic integrity as well as Harvard’s own anti-plagiarism policies, which state that “it’s not enough to change a few words here and there.” . . . In her 1997 thesis, for example, she borrowed a full paragraph from a paper by the scholars Bradley Palmquist, then a political science professor at Harvard, and Stephen Voss, one of Gay’s classmates in her Ph.D. program at Harvard, while making only a couple alterations, including changing their “decrease” to “increase” because she was studying a different set of data.

The sections said to have been lifted by Gay are (as below) given in red:

More from the article:

Some of the most clear-cut cases come in Gay’s 1997 dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Politics,” which copied two paragraphs almost verbatim from Palmquist and Voss. The paragraphs—from a paper Palmquist and Voss had presented a year earlier, in 1996—do not appear in quotation marks. One is unmodified but for a handful of words, and Gay does not cite Palmquist or Voss anywhere in her dissertation . . .”This is definitely plagiarism,” said Lee Jussim, a social psychologist at Rutgers University, who reviewed 10 side-by-side comparisons provided by the Free Beacon, including the paragraphs from Gay’s dissertation, which received a prize from Harvard for “exceptional merit.” “The longer passages are the most egregious,” he added.

Gay’s 1993 essay, “Between Black and White: The Complexity of Brazilian Race Relations,” lifts sentences and historical details from two scholars, David Covin and George Reid Andrews, with just a few words dropped or modified. Covin is not cited anywhere in the essay.

The 1993 essay “concerns me less,” [Bucknell sociologist Alexander] Riley said, given how early it was in Gay’s career. “However, it shows a quantity of plagiarism so egregious that minimally Dr. Gay should stop putting it on her CV.” The two peer-reviewed papers, by contrast, are “much more serious,” Riley said.

In “Moving To Opportunity: the Political Effects of a Housing Mobility Experiment,” Gay borrowed language from a 2003 report by eight researchers—three of them Harvard economists—prepared for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

There are more examples an article from the City Journal (click headling to read):

From the article:

Gay published her dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Politics,” in 1997, as part of her doctorate in political science from Harvard. The paper deals with white-black political representation and racial attitudes. As evaluated under the university’s plagiarism policy, the paper contains at least three problematic patterns of usage and citation. First, Gay lifts an entire paragraph nearly verbatim from Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam’s paper, “Race, Sociopolitical Participation, and Black Empowerment,” while passing it off as her own paraphrase and language. Here is the original, from Bobo and Gilliam: Using 1987 national sample survey data . . . the results show that blacks in high-black-empowerment areas—as indicated by control of the mayor’s office—are more active than either blacks living in low-empowerment areas or their white counterparts of comparable socioeconomic status. Furthermore, the results show that empowerment influences black participation by contributing to a more trusting and efficacious orientation to politics and by greatly increasing black attentiveness to political affairs. And here is the language from Gay’s work: Using 1987 survey data, Bobo and Gilliam found that African-Americans in “high black-empowerment” areas—as indicated by control of the mayor’s office—are more active than either African-Americans in low empowerment areas or their white counterparts of comparable socioeconomic status. Empowerment, they conclude, influences black participation by contributing to a more trusting and efficacious orientation towards politics and by greatly increasing black attentiveness to political affairs. Though Gay does provide a reference to the original authors, she uses their verbatim language, with a few trivial synonym substitutions, without providing quotation marks. This constitutes a clear violation of Harvard’s policy, which states: “When you paraphrase, your task is to distill the source’s ideas in your own words. It’s not enough to change a few words here and there and leave the rest; instead, you must completely restate the ideas in the passage in your own words. If your own language is too close to the original, then you are plagiarizing, even if you do provide a citation.” . . .Second, Gay appears to lift material from scholar Carol Swain in at least two instances. In one passage, summarizing the distinction between “descriptive representation” and “substantive representation,” she copies the phrasing and language nearly verbatim from Swain’s book Black Faces, Black Interests, without providing a citation of any kind. Swain writes: phic characteristics . . . and more “substantive representation,” the correspondence between representatives’ goals and those of their constituents. Gay’s version is virtually the same, with slight modifications to the diction and punctuation: Social scientists have concentrated . . . between descriptive representation (the statistical correspondence of demographic characteristics) and substantive representation (the correspondence of legislative goals and priorities). Gay’s use of Swain’s material is a straightforward violation of the university’s rule on “verbatim plagiarism,” which states that one “must give credit to the author of the source material, either by placing the source material in quotation marks and providing a clear citation, or by paraphrasing the source material and providing a clear citation”—neither of which Gay followed. Later in the paper, Gay also uses identical language to Swain, without adding quotation marks, as required.

Now these are in her thesis, but a thesis, considered a publication of sorts, is subject to the same standards of plagiarism as is a term paper—or perhaps even higher standards. And there are accusations of plagiarism in other essays and published papers. To me, these rise to a level of plagiarism that, if true, would merit a sanction or downgrading in an undergraduate paper. In a graduate thesis or published scholarly paper, the copying is more serious. And both articles say that Gay’s copying violates Harvard’s standards of plagiarism. The Harvard Board of Overseers, however, feels differently (see below).

The matter is reported in today’s Harvard Crimson.

The Harvard Corporation expressed concerns about allegations of plagiarism in University President Claudine Gay’s academic work Tuesday morning, even as the board declared its unanimous support for Harvard’s embattled president, providing Gay with a path forward to remain in office. “As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” the board wrote in a University-wide statement on Tuesday. “In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay.” The Corporation — the University’s highest governing body — finally broke its silence one week after Gay’s controversial congressional testimony, giving Gay some immediate job security while raising new questions about the integrity of her scholarly work and bringing into doubt whether her tenure will be safe in the long term. While the Corporation said it did not believe that the allegations amount to misconduct, it announced that Gay agreed to amend two publications. “On December 9, the Fellows reviewed the results, which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation,” the Fellows wrote. “While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications.”

These accusations, given with examples, make the case for Gay’s retention less certain, and moved me from s “don’t fire her” stand to being on the fence. However, as noted above, the Harvard board of overseers, even considering the plagiarism, dismissed it in a letter today shown below (the highlighting was added by a colleague). That letter, affirming that Gay will stay on, does note that Gay is going to correct four instances of accused plagiarism. This is a tacit admission that she did vi0late academic publishing rules, but also says that her copying doesn’t rise to Harvard’s standards of plagiarism. But Gay’s promise to correct four instances of what looks like plagiarism is not to repent for any accademic sin, but presumably to quiet the accusers. Finally, although the accusations appeared this month, Harvard says that it’s known about them since October.

Note as well that the letter below takes Gay’s administration to task asserting that the University should have immediately condemned Hamas’s attack instead of waffling about it. They wouldn’t have had to make such a statement if Harvard had a Kalven-esque policy of institutional neutrality. (The University of Chicago, which pioneered institutional neutrality of colleges, didn’t condemn Hamas’s attack, or say anything judgmental about the war.)

Of course it would be very difficult to fire Harvard’s first black woman President since the “optics” of that would cause a huge uproar, but we don’t know what role, if any, the question of identity played in this decision.

I have no strong feelings one way or another about whether Gay stays on. However, she absolutely must reform the free-speech ethos of Harvard University so that First-Amendment speech becomes the norm, that Harvard becomes institutionally neutral, and that any student code of conduct does not infringe on speech while preventing physical violence. There must be no double standards in which things like “microaggressions” are punished but saying “kill the Jews” is acceptable (I’m on the side of allowing both).

Today’s letter:

I have no idea how President Gay is going to bring about an atmosphere of comity at Harvard while at the same time allowing freedom of speech. The overseers above, by arguing that the administration should have condemned Hamas’s attack, is implicitly saying that it does not favor a policy of institutional neutrality on political or ideological issues. That seems to mean that the Board of Overseers is not favorably disposed to such a policy, and that bodes poorly for Harvard. The letter implies that Harvard should be issuing official statements about egregious political issues.