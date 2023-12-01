From Jerry: Hili dialogue

I’m BAAACK, but with a truncated Hili dialogue, and am allowing Dr Cobb to go back to his book writing. (Thanks to him for yesterdayt’s Hili.
War news from various sources:
*I’m writing this on Friday morning, and just discovered, as I predicted three tweets down, that Israel has resumed fighting in Gaza after the latest truce expired. However, talks are continuing over reviving the “pause.” But lordy, why did Hamas fire rockets on Israel, which apparently started the war again?. Also, yesterday Hamas released eight hostages instead of the promised ten, though Israel released the usual 30 terrorists. And don’t forget the Hamas bus shooting in Israel (see below), which killed three. It’s almost as if Hamas wants the conflict to restart, or perhaps thought Israel would swallow this stuff and keep the pause simply to get the hostages back:
A weeklong cease-fire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Friday morning after Israel said Hamas had fired rockets toward Israel in the hours before the truce was set to expire, and Israel responded with strikes on the territory.
[JAC: “Israel said:. . . “Israel said”. Does the NYT have any way of checking whether this is true, or are they doing lazy journalism?
International mediators said talks were continuing in the hopes of quickly reviving the truce, which saw the two adversaries exchange hostages and prisoners and brought a respite from Israeli bombardment for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Despite increasing international pressure to reach a more comprehensive cease-fire, Israeli officials have emphasized in recent days that they intend to destroy Hamas, the armed group that controls most of Gaza.
Hamas blamed Israel for the collapse of the cease-fire and said in a statement that it had offered to release more hostages, including older people, but that Israel had made “a prior decision to resume the criminal aggression.”
Israel, for its part, said that Hamas had violated the cease-fire agreement by firing on Israel and failing to release as many hostages as it had promised. Hamas released eight hostages on Thursday, two fewer than expected, after releasing at least 94 since the truce began.
. . . On both sides, the trade focused on women and children. Officials from both Israel and Hamas said the armed group had few hostages remaining in those categories, while Hamas has said that it would demand a higher price for releasing Israeli men or soldiers of either sex.
How can those who support Hamas’s side justify a three-to-one trade of hostages versus terrorists, which of course is “disproportionate”. And now it may bet even more lopsided.
However, talks over a new truce are still going on:
International mediators said talks were continuing in the hopes of quickly reviving the truce, which saw the two adversaries exchange hostages and prisoners and brought a respite from Israeli bombardment for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Despite increasing international pressure to reach a more comprehensive cease-fire, Israeli officials have emphasized in recent days that they intend to destroy Hamas, the armed group that controls most of Gaza.
*I don’t know if this counts as a Hamas violation of the “pause,” but three Israelis were killed at a bus-stop shooting in Jerusalem; the NYT appends, “. . . Israeli officials say” to the headline. Doesn’t the Gray Lady have reporters in Israel who can verify this?
Hamas seems to be responsible, as they admitted it:
At least three people were killed and six others wounded when two Palestinian gunmen affiliated with Hamas opened fire near a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Thursday morning, according to the Israeli authorities.
. . .Israel’s Shin Bet security service said that the gunmen were Palestinian brothers from East Jerusalem who were affiliated with Hamas, the armed group that controls most of Gaza, and that both had been jailed for what it called “terrorist activity.” In a statement, it identified them as Murad Nimr, 38, and Ibrahim Nimr, 30.
Hamas said the men were members of its armed wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, Hamas — which the United States and many other nations classify as a terrorist group — called the attack “a natural response” to Israel’s “brutal massacres” in Gaza.
. . . Benny Gantz, an Israeli politician and member of the country’s wartime emergency government, said the deadly shooting only strengthened Israel’s resolve “to continue the fighting with might and determination against the murderous terrorism which threatens our citizens.”
From Reuters:
The slain victims were identified by Israeli media as a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 60s and a 74-year-old rabbi.
If this isn’t breaking the “pause”, I don’t know what is. And this is one reason why a “one state solution” proposed by a reader yesterday is futile. Even a two-state solution won’t work until we have honest negotiators on both sides, which we don’t, and even then I wouldn’t bet on it.
*From The Jerusalem Post and other sources, we hear of some pretty shocking news involving an employee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East; the infamous UN branch called UNRWA, known to employ members of Hamas:
One of the hostages, recently released from Gaza, revealed on Wednesday that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a teacher from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
The story was publicized on X by Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker.
The hostage also said that the teacher who held him captive was a father of 10 children. He had barely been provided food or medical attention, and was locked away by the teacher, he said.
. . . A report from the beginning of the month saw a UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank posting a video to its official Facebook page in which a young student called for the victory of Hamas’s “jihad warriors” in Gaza.
The UNRWA has long been known to be complicit in formenting Jew hatred in Gaza; it even uses textbooks in its schools that push anti-Semitism and martyrdom. But this is worse: an employee is complicit in Hamas’s terrorism and kidnapping. Can we expect to see the UN fire this employee and condemn his action?
*[Written yesterday evening] The WaPo reports that Biden has prompted Secretary of State Blinken to pressure Israel into producing a more concrete plan to protect civilians if the war resumes:
The Israeli government agreed to put in place a “clear plan” to protect civilians prior to resuming hostilities in southern Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday after a day of meetings with Israeli leadership, a sign of intense U.S. pressure for Israel to minimize the grave humanitarian toll that defined the war’s first severalweeks.
The conversations were the toughest to date from Blinken, and, by his account, they resulted in concrete assurances from the Israelis that they would change the way they are fighting their war on Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7. But other comments from Israeli officials made it clear that they intended to abandon the week-long pause in their military campaign as soon as Hamas stops releasing hostages.
“We made clear the imperative that before any operations go forward in southern Gaza that there be a clear plan in place that puts a premium on protecting civilians as well as sustaining and building on the humanitarian assistance that’s getting into Gaza,” Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv. “And the Israeli government agreed with that approach.”
Well, if the new plan saves more civilian lives than the old one, that’s good; I do wonder what concrete steps the plan will involve. But it’s this, more than anything else, that convinces me that the war will resume eventually, and that the U.S. will continue to support Israel if it does.
*Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, Russia’s Supreme Court has apparently (and shamefully) cracked down on LGBTQ activism.
Russia’s Supreme Court effectively outlawed LGBTQ+ activism on Thursday, the most drastic step against advocates of gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the increasingly conservative country.
Ruling in response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry, the court labeled what the suit called the LGBTQ+ “movement” operating in Russia as an extremist organization and banned it.
The ruling is the latest step in a decade-long crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Russia under President Vladimir Putin, who has emphasized “traditional family values” during his 24 years in power.
Thursday’s closed-door hearing lasted four hours. No one besides Justice Ministry representatives were allowed in, and there was no defendant. Journalists were taken into the courtroom only for the reading of the verdict by Judge Oleg Nefedov, who wore a face mask, apparently for health reasons.
I was curious about why Russia needs to take a step like this—until I got to the part about Putin. Even so, I’m not sure how LGBTQ activism is going to erode traditional family values. It just expands them a bit.
*Finally, the horror we’ve all ignored for a few months, described in Robert Kagan’s WaPo column, “A Trump. dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending.”
For many months now, we have been living in a world of self-delusion, rich with imagined possibilities. Maybe it will be Ron DeSantis, or maybe Nikki Haley. Maybe the myriad indictments of Trump will doom him with Republican suburbanites. Such hopeful speculation has allowed us to drift along passively, conducting business as usual, taking no dramatic action to change course, in the hope and expectation that something will happen. Like people on a riverboat, we have long known there is a waterfall ahead but assume we will somehow find our way to shore before we go over the edge. But now the actions required to get us to shore are looking harder and harder, if not downright impossible.
This is not only possible, but probable. And horrible. How can a mentally ill dictatorial narcissist be the person Americans want to lead their country?
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is cynical in a chinwag with Hili:
Hili: Falling leaves broaden the horizon.A: Sometimes they rerveal the ugliness
In Polish:
Hili: Spadające liście poszerzają horyzonty.Ja: Czasem odsłaniają brzydotę.
From Thomas; NO FREE WILL IN DOGS! (A Dave Coverly Speedbump cartoon.)
After I mentioned that Biden and Netanyahu were dancing to the tune of Hamas’s violin, reader Rosemary used AI to make this meme (she calls Hamas “gerbils”):
From The Absurd Sign Project 2.0:
From Masih, who walked out of a meeting with the German government because they wanted to keep it secret (as an anti-regime Iranian activist, they argued that they can’t be seen meeting with a woman who’s constantly hectoring Iran for its policy towards women). See her explanation in her tweet.
Translation of the German by Google: the “empty promises” must refer to Germany’s promises to help oppressed Iranians.
Is this feminist foreign policy? The people in #iran have long been disappointed by the empty promises of the Federal Republic. I suspect a lot more now! @ABaerbock @AuswaertigesAmt @AlinejadMasih @simamoradb51053 @DEonHumanRights
Ist das die feministische Außenpolitik? Die Menschen im #iran sind schon lange von den leeren Versprechungen der Bundesrepublik enttäuscht. Ich vermute jetzt deutlich mehr! @ABaerbock @AuswaertigesAmt @AlinejadMasih @simamoradb51053 @DEonHumanRights https://t.co/0XT45eJBtu
— Bamdad Esmaili (@besmaili) November 30, 2023
From Jez. What a beautiful litter!
There’s always one.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GnSNmUATba
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 30, 2023
Another from Jez, who says, correctly, “A great tweet.” Absolutely!
Emily holds up her own kidnapped poster.
I hope every horrible person who tore down her poster sees this. pic.twitter.com/7UTcV2zsvW
— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 30, 2023
From Luana: Princeton shames itself again. “Jewish supremacy? And in the land of Palestine/Israel? What land is that?
“We stand against white supremacy in the United States and against Jewish supremacy in the land of Palestine/Israel.”
A group of 20 Princeton faculty members have announced the formation of a new faculty group: Princeton Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP): pic.twitter.com/jL1sJMgc2a
— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) November 30, 2023
You can read the whole letter at The Daily Princetonian, which also has the list of signers. As one reply tweet notes, “Not a single STEM professor in the signatories, and that probably tells you something.” One excerpt:
We oppose all forms of colonialism, racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and apartheid. We stand against white supremacy in the United States and against Jewish supremacy in the land of Palestine/Israel.
We support those in Palestine who have called for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) and listen to their call for international solidarity in their struggle to:
– end Israel’s occupation and colonization of Palestine and all Arab lands occupied in June 1967, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights;
Their demands also include a Palestinian “right of return”. Dream on, comrades! And I’m SO glad I’m not at Princeton. (As a high-school student, I wanted to go—I was enamored with Fitzgerald’s This Side of Paradise—but my parents said we couldn’t afford it.)
From Malcom: Cat + Xmas trees = fun:
Cats and Christmas trees, a match made for hilarity. pic.twitter.com/h1zIga1dmz
— KRAMPUS QENNY (@AKBrews) November 28, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial: An eight-year-old girl, gassed upon arrival:
30 November 1935 | French Jewish girl, Françoise Bader, was born in Charleville.
She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Drancy on 10 February 1944. She was murdered in a gas chamber after arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/4WyVmfuO6I
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 30, 2023
Two tweets from Dr. Cobb: First, an awesome cup. I want one! (The video seems a bit wonky on “X”):
— Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) December 1, 2023
Matthew also loves Victor Borge (who was funny), and sent me this video to make me laugh:
“Queer is by definition whatever is at odds with the normal, the legitimate, and the dominant. There is nothing in particular to which it necessarily refers, it is an identity without an essence.”
-David M. Halpern
“Queer theory has its roots in disruption of, rather than assimilation to, norms of identity. Politically, queer emerged as part of a political movement of gender and sexual minorities in the 1960s. Distinct from mainstream lesbian and gay movements, groups like Queer Nation resisted assimilationist strategies that sought rights on the basis of stable and unchanging identities.”
-Emily Drabinski
Queering the Catalog: Queer Theory and the Politics of Correction
Library Quarterly
Volume 83, Number 2, 2013
As for the “+”, a guess might be in this paper :
Zoophilia Is Morally Permissible
Fira Bensto (pseudonym)
Controversial Ideas 2023, 3(2), 5; doi: 10.35995/jci03020005
… so I’m not sure when the Ls, the Gs, and the Bs declared their Unity over those ideas – but it seems Putin doesn’t care because it is so easy for Putin to declare Unity On A New Basis on their behalf.
In other news, remember to :
“Support Black-owned shops this holiday season” in “100% Black Owned Friday” – “100% love”.
“Showcase your Black-Owned Badge”
“Stand out to customers on Google Maps and Search by adding the Black-owned business attribute to your free Business Profile.”
Businesses can get “certified black-owned”.
See Google’s homepage for that material (as of this writing) which the dialectic assures us has nothing to do with racism.
I read the WaPo editorial about what life might look like after a Trump coronation, and I agree that it’s pretty grim.
Here’s my question: Trump is 78 years old, obese, and doesn’t eat well. He is not going to live forever. Six months? Ten years?
And then what? What are the MAGAs’ plans for succession?
L
Good question. Arguably, the biggest question for both parties, assuming a Trump/Biden re-match, is who will their VPs be? I can’t read the WP piece. Did Kagan give his reasons for saying Trump would become a dictator?
He’s already said he’d invoke the Insurrection Act and suspend the Constitution.
Who he chooses as VP would probably want to succeed him, but there are Trump’s children, plus any number of supporters who think they should be next in line.
Peaceful problem solving isn’t their deal, so it could get pretty messy. Even if they have an election of some kind, one or more of the losers will be screaming about voter fraud, so an election wouldn’t solve anything, even if only MAGAs were allowed to vote.
And since they will have given themselves permission to henceforth solve every dispute with violence, there’s always that in the mix, too.
L
Good comment! I really think there is a silent majority of Americans who don’t want either Biden or Trump. Most of us know Trump is an immoral person and a bigot. But in many important ways, the country is worse off since Biden took the presidency–open borders, worse crime, and a surge of inflation.
People want a decent person in office, not a bum like Trump. But as they hold their noses and go to the polls, they’re also asking, “Who will do better on the border, crime, etc?” It’s a tough position for many Americans, though we all know there are many who refuse to feel shame and openly support Trump.
Pretty good Wikipedia write-up at url https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controlled_Impact_Demonstration
Is a Trump dictatorship inevitable? Maybe yes, maybe no.
But you could argue that US politics has been edging towards a dictatorship for some time. You could argue the slide towards dictatorship has been going on since Dwight D Eisenhower warned of the military-industrial complex. Subsequent Presidents have not rolled the prospect of dictatorship back…
And then you could argue that Obama, Trump and Biden were and are so close to running a dictatorship that everybody should be alarmed.
YMMV.
Not to mention Bush, Jr.
“Israel says” does, indeed, seem like lazy journalism, both with regard to confirming the information reported and as to who provided it. “Ministry of Defense Spokesman”? “Cabinet Member”? “Haaretz”?
I don’t know why Hamas might break the ceasefire, other than to provide the opportunity to try and make Israel look bad. On the other hand, it’s possible that neither attack was sanctioned by Hamas leadership. Still it’s Hamas’s responsibility to prevent such things during a ceasefire.
Quote:
“One of the hostages, recently released from Gaza, revealed on Wednesday that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a teacher from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).”
https://www.unrwa.org/newsroom/news-releases/united-states-contributes-us-1537-million-unrwa-support-palestine-refugees
This is *INSANE*. Of course, I state the obvious. The UN (via a representative of UNRWA) held hostage a victim of the Oct 7th massacre, entertaining with impunity the -unfathomable- grief of a family and a nation. Mind boggling.
Note** The largest contributor to UNRWA is the USA.
“In 2022, the United States was the largest donor to UNRWA, with an overall contribution of US$ 344 million in support of Palestine Refugees. In 2023, the U.S. supported the Agency’s US$16 million 2023 Syria-Lebanon Flash Appeal with a contribution of US$ 3.4 million”
https://www.unrwa.org/newsroom/news-releases/united-states-contributes-us-1537-million-unrwa-support-palestine-refugees
344 million? How about reallocating these funds elsewhere until and unless an assurance is established that our tax $$$ are not funding the work of Hamas sympathizers and “teachers” who teach Palestinian children to hate and/or hold victims of terror hostage. This is not to say that Palestinians don’t deserve our aid, they do, but that aid must be strictly conditional.
I work in Africa among some of the poorest people in the world, we work together to protect and raise awareness about earth’s last iconic animals. I continue to be aghast when I realize just how much good a mere 10K (or less!) could achieve here in the lowveld, next to Krguer. It breaks my heart. It does.
The UN is broken. I’m beginning to understand (though I don’t share the sentiment) of the isolationists on the “other side” of the aisle.
But lordy, why did Hamas fire rockets on Israel, which apparently started the war again?.
Simple! They can see they’re winning the public relations war. Be nice for a while, then provoke Israel and turn more nations against them when they respond. It’s a mostly, successful attempt to cut Israel off from the international support they need in the long run.
My second comment above is awaiting moderation. It’s because there are two YouTube links. They are not superfluous – they are closely related.
Appreciate any help. Thanks.
For that, I just do two posts, but I vaguely seem to recall that you can edit-in a second one. Not sure if that’s a correct memory, tho, but might be worth a try.
Cannot reply to moderated comments.
It’s the latest Veritasium – it’s awesome!!
Looking at Victor Borge’s Wikipedia page, I learned that he was also a Rock Cornish Game Hen farmer. That has been mentioned elsewhere, too.
It’s the oddest thing: Whenever I follow the links to Twitter from WEIT, each time instead of getting a new tweet it goes back to the one I’ve just seen, even though I close the tab in between. This only happens from Jerry’s site, not when I’m following multiple links to twitter from other sites, or Twitter’s own newsletter. Then the second time I try, it goes to the correct one. And so on. It’s been going on for weeks–has anyone else experienced this?
I watched Blinken’s speech yesterday live. He has strong words for Israel regarding the need to protect civilians and, particularly, the need to provide safe harbor for civilians in the south of Gaza before Israel starts its campaign there. The net of it is that the U.S. commitment to Israel’s defense remains strong. The U.S. still supports Israel’s goal of getting rid of Hamas.
My thinking is that the U.S. is both (1) genuinely concerned about civilian casualties and (2) believes that Israel’s approach to protecting civilians is a critical factor in maintaining international support for the operation—which is already severely limited and will end if civilian casualties become intolerable. Even U.S. support is at risk, as public condemnation of Israel in the media takes its toll.
Israel needs to destroy Hamas and do everything it can to protect civilians at the same time. By breaking the truce, Hamas itself is helping.