Some more Hili news from Jerry

In the news, Henry Kissinger died at 100. Only the good die young. I won’t celebrate his death, as he had people who loved him (a mystery!), but if you want to see the truth about the man, read Hitchens’s The Trial of Henry Kissinger, a scathing indictment of Kissinger’s diplomatic manipulations in SE Asia and South America.

As expected, Israel and Hamas extended their “pause” one more day, which is part of Hamas’s tactic (and it’s working) to get a permanent cease-fire. Who wins? Hamas, who gets terrorists released from Israel and, I suspect, won’t be thrown out of there’s a permanent cease-fire. Alternatively, as the moron Thomas Friedman has suggested, Gaza could be governed by the Palestinian Authority, which is just as corrupt and nearly as terrorist-ridden as Hamas. What does Israel get in such a deal? Its hostages back, so the status quo is resumed. Will there be a two-state solution? Not that I see, for the Palestinians never wanted it, and Israel knows what will happen if they share a border with a Palestinian state.

From the NYT:

Israel and Hamas said they agreed Thursday to extend their cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, keeping alive tenuous hopes for a lasting halt to the fighting. Minutes before the truce was set to expire on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. local time, Hamas said in a statement that it would last another day. Israel’s military announced the deal on social media around the same time, but did not immediately provide details on a timeline.

Qatar, the chief mediator, said the two sides had agreed to extend the pause for an additional day with the same conditions in effect. International negotiators had worked into the night to lock in an extension, seeing it as the best way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, secure the release of more Israeli captives and slow the war’s surging death toll for at least a little longer. Officials with knowledge of the talks said they also hoped that the succession of short-term pauses would pave the way toward a larger goal: negotiations over a longer-term cease-fire to bring the war to a close. Here’s Hamas’s strategy:

One of those people said the mediators expect that the longer the quiet lasts, the harder it will be for Israel to restart its offensive and extend it to southern Gaza, where senior Hamas leaders are believed to be hiding.

And Biden, too, is dancing to Hamas’s violin:

On Wednesday, President Biden appeared to couch his otherwise strong embrace of Israel by suggesting that more fighting would benefit Hamas. “Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace,” Mr. Biden said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing and war is to give Hamas what they seek. We can’t do that.”

No, Mr. President, more fighting will destroy Hamas. Here Biden is walking back his support for Israel in favor of a “two state solution”, which any fool knows is impossible right now.

To see a sensible take on the issue, read this column by Bret Stephens (the only NYT op-ed columnist who hasn’t been blinkered by Hamas). The more liberal columnists have no idea what to say except “we need peace and I don’t know how to get it”.

The “1948 narrative” is one in which the foundation of Israel is deemed illegal and must be reversed, ending the existence of the country.

When Mohamed Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, N.J., said “75 years of occupation is too long” at an October rally, he was embracing the 1948 narrative. When Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan congresswoman, posted that “75 years later, the Nakba continues to this day” and declined to accept Israel as a Jewish state, she was embracing it. When Judith Butler, the Berkeley professor, told an interviewer that “the roots of the problem are in a state formation that depended on expulsions and land theft to establish its own ‘legitimacy’” and supported a binational state, she was embracing it. When the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter responded to the Oct. 7 massacres with a Facebook post claiming, “When a people have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense,” it was embracing it. When the BBC Arabic service repeatedly described ordinary Israelis as “settlers,” it was embracing it. Such embraces have consequences. For one, they put a growing fraction of the progressive left objectively on the side of some of the worst people on earth — and in radical contradiction with their professed values. “A left that, rightly, demands absolute condemnation of white-nationalist supremacy refuses to disassociate itself from Islamist supremacy,” Susie Linfield, a professor of journalism at N.Y.U., wrote in an important recent essay in the online journal Quillette. “A left that lauds intersectionality hasn’t noticed that Hamas’s axis of support consists of Iran, famous most recently for killing hundreds of protesters demanding women’s freedom.” . . .It’s fine for Israel’s harshest critics to ask hard questions of Israel’s leaders. But when those same critics stop asking equally hard questions of Palestinian leaders, they are not advocating a cause. They are merely submitting to a regime. The world, including Israel, has a common interest in an eventual Palestinian state that cares more about building itself up than tearing its neighbors down; that invests its energy in future prosperity, not past glory; that accepts compromise and rejects fanaticism. Since Oct. 7, the loudest professed champions of the Palestinian cause have advocated the precise opposite. It may be a recipe for smug self-satisfaction, but it’s also how to kill a Palestinian state.

Stephens too wants a Palestinian state (one can hardly say otherwise unless you favor mass expulsion of Gazans to other countries), but, hard as I try, and much as I wished for a two-state solution, I can’t see a path to that result. At any rate, the far left, and now even more centrists Democrats, are pushing Biden along a path that may end in the erasure of Israel.

Another article worth reading if you’re a fan of the Red Cross. They really dropped the ball (actually, deliberately fumbled it) during this war. From the Israel National News (Israeli news is often more reliable than liberal American MSM):

Under the hostage deal between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, the Red Cross was supposed to be able to visit the Israeli hostages who have been held in Gaza for nearly two months. The original date for the end of the ceasefire has passed and it has been extended, and still not a single visit to a hostage has occurred. The Red Cross did not even try. When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his government that the agreement allowed the Red Cross to visit the hostages, the organization did not spring into action. It did not demand that Hamas fulfill its obligations under the deal, let alone under international law. It did not put any pressure on Hamas. Instead it equivocated, questioning whether the deal really allowed for the organization to do the job it was supposedly created to do. When the family of Elma Avraham, one of the hostages released this week, attempted to give the Red Cross the medication she needed so she could receive proper medical care while in Hamas captivity, the Red Cross refused them outright. Elma, who is 84, had to be hospitalized in serious condition when she was returned. According to her daughter Tal Amano, she had a body temperature of just 82 degrees Fahrenheit and a heartrate of just 40 beats per minute. The Avraham family’s pleas were repeatedly rejected, with one Red Cross official asking: “Again you came with her package of medications?”

Read the whole thing. The Red Cross, like many independent organizations, NGOs, and even UN organizations like UNRWA and UN Women, have basically ignored the plight of Israelis in this war. At least they (along with many other groups) been exposed for what they are.

A few tweets to lighten things up.

I will never recover from this student email.

Well, this is a downer, but it's about the death of humanity. As Matthew commented, "we are fucked":

Global temperature change (1850-2023) Updated to include October 2023, showing 5 record warm months in a row. #ClimateSpiral

I don't think these "innocent civilians" are giving the hostages a fond farewell:

Once again Hamas deliberately allows hundreds of civilians to crowd around the released hostages so they can curse them, harass them and intimidate them before they leave Gaza.