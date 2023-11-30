Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb
PCC(E) is off for some much-needed R&R so posting will be light/non-existent today and tomorrow.
As winter approaches, Hili, like all cats, is wary:
A: Why are you so suspicious?
Hili: I heard the weather forecast.
In Polish:
Ja: Czemu jesteś taka podejrzliwa?
Hili: Słuchałam prognozy pogody.
You will probably have seen that Henry Kissinger has died, aged 100. As Tom Lehrer said, (the precise words vary on the internet): ‘Political satire became obsolete when Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.’
However, Kissinger may have been responsible for what was probably the only good thing that President Nixon ever did. In November 1969, Nixon unexpectedly and unilaterally discontinued the US biological warfare programme; within two years Us bioweapon stockpiles were destroyed. These weapons all used existing microbes to infect humans or animals and were of the kind that had been developed during and after the second World War (the Japanese used them and Churchill was keen on the idea, ordering 500,000 anthrax bombs from the United states). In 1972 the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) was created and eventually signed by eighty-five nations including the United states and the Soviet Union, coming into force in 1975.
There are many problems with the BWC (it is toothless and did not prevent the USSR from developing terrifying bioweapons, and probably other countries too – including the USA and Israel. But it was still a step forward.
One factor behind this still unexplained decision (Nixon did not refer to it in his memoirs) may have been the friendship between Kissinger, who was Nixon’s National security Advisor and Matthew Meselson, molecular biologist and long-time opponent of biological warfare.
For more about this, see Dyson, F. (2003), New York Review of Books, 13 February 2003. And my book on genetic engineering, AS GODS (in the USA) and THE GENETIC AGE (in the UK and elewhere).
Feel free to chat away BTL about Kissinger, anniversaries, or whatever you want.
As magic tricks go, this one is quite good.
Excellent!
He’s just come back from holiday – that is always when you need a break…
Important to note, very concise, thank you.
[ … typity typity click ]
OH, “Below the line”, that makes sense.
Kissinger – neoliberal or neoconservative? Is there a difference?
Was he a war criminal?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/war-criminal-finally-dies-how-newspapers-around-the-world-reacted-to-henry-kissinger-s-death/ar-AA1kL8VF
He was certainly very smart. But I do not know enough about him to draw any conclusions…
When I was growing up, he was just always there, at least into the 1980s.
But some people on X are remarking how Carter outlived him … https://twitter.com/deanvannguyen/status/1730049510057902330
OK LAST comment – I forgot to add, #COP28 just started –
What to watch out for from UCL’s Mark Maslin –
https://twitter.com/ShookaBidarian/status/1730175470493110295
This is THE most important issue facing humans at present.
Oops, caught out by the early arrival of today’s Hili.
On this day (Part 1):
1786 – The Grand Duchy of Tuscany, under Pietro Leopoldo I, becomes the first modern state to abolish the death penalty (later commemorated as Cities for Life Day).
1803 – The Balmis Expedition starts in Spain with the aim of vaccinating millions against smallpox in Spanish America and Philippines.
1872 – The first-ever international football match takes place at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow, between Scotland and England.
1936 – In London, the Crystal Palace is destroyed by fire.
1939 – World War II: The Soviet Red Army crosses the Finnish border in several places and bomb Helsinki and several other Finnish cities, starting the Winter War. [The Finns have just closed the border after Russia began channelling asylum seekers to Finland. Usually, 30 cross in a month but in November there have been 900!]
1941 – The Holocaust: The SS-Einsatzgruppen round up 11,000 Jews from the Riga Ghetto and kill them in the Rumbula massacre.
1947 – Civil War in Mandatory Palestine begins, leading up to the creation of the State of Israel and the 1948 Arab–Israeli War.
1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space.
1972 – Vietnam War: White House Press Secretary Ron Ziegler tells the press that there will be no more public announcements concerning American troop withdrawals from Vietnam because troop levels are now down to 27,000.
1995 – Official end of Operation Desert Storm.
1995 – U.S. President Bill Clinton visits Northern Ireland and speaks in favor of the “Northern Ireland peace process” to a huge rally at Belfast City Hall; he calls IRA fighters “yesterday’s men”.
1999 – Exxon and Mobil sign a US$73.7 billion agreement to merge, thus creating ExxonMobil, the world’s largest company.
1999 – In Seattle, United States, demonstrations against a World Trade Organization meeting by anti-globalization protesters catch police unprepared and force the cancellation of opening ceremonies.
1999 – British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems merge to form BAE Systems, Europe’s largest defence contractor and the fourth largest aerospace firm in the world.
2005 – John Sentamu becomes the first black archbishop in the Church of England with his enthronement as the 97th Archbishop of York.
On this day (Part 2)
Births:
1485 – Veronica Gambara, Italian poet and stateswoman (d. 1550).
1554 – Philip Sidney, English soldier, courtier, and poet (d. 1586).
1667 – Jonathan Swift, Irish satirist and essayist (d. 1745).
1810 – Oliver Winchester, American businessman and politician, founded the Winchester Repeating Arms Company (d. 1880).
1813 – Louise-Victorine Ackermann, French poet and author (d. 1890).
1817 – Theodor Mommsen, German jurist, historian, and scholar, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1903).
1835 – Mark Twain, American novelist, humorist, and critic (d. 1910).
1843 – Martha Ripley, American physician (d. 1912).
1858 – Jagadish Chandra Bose, Indian physicist, biologist, botanist, and archaeologist (d. 1937).
1874 – Winston Churchill, English colonel, journalist, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965).
1909 – Robert Nighthawk, American singer and guitarist (d. 1967).
1915 – Brownie McGhee, American folk-blues singer and guitarist (d. 1996).
1915 – Henry Taube, Canadian-American chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005).
1919 – Jane C. Wright, American oncologist and cancer researcher (d. 2013).
1929 – Dick Clark, American television host and producer, founded Dick Clark Productions (d. 2012).
1929 – Joan Ganz Cooney, American screenwriter and producer, co-created Sesame Street.
1930 – G. Gordon Liddy, American lawyer, radio host, television actor and criminal (d. 2021). [His account of the raid on Timothy Leary’s house is hilarious.]
1935 – Woody Allen, American actor, director, and screenwriter.
1936 – Abbie Hoffman, American activist and author, co-founded the Youth International Party (d. 1989).
1937 – Frank Ifield, English-Australian singer and guitarist.
1937 – Ridley Scott, English director, producer, and production designer.
1943 – Terrence Malick, American director, producer, and screenwriter.
1945 – Roger Glover, Welsh bass player, songwriter, and producer.
1947 – David Mamet, American playwright, screenwriter, and director.
1950 – Patricia Ann Tracey, American Naval Vice Admiral.
1952 – Mandy Patinkin, American actor and singer.
1953 – June Pointer, American singer and actress (d. 2006).
1955 – Billy Idol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor.
1957 – John Ashton, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer.
1960 – Gary Lineker, English footballer and sportscaster.
1965 – Ben Stiller, American actor, director, producer and screenwriter.
1966 – John Bishop, English comedian, presenter, and actor.
1966 – David Nicholls, English author and screenwriter.
1978 – Gael García Bernal, Mexican actor and producer.
1985 – Kaley Cuoco, American actress.
1990 – Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian chess player.
Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one’s head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forgive life, to be at peace:
1016 – Edmund Ironside, English king (b. 993).
1761 – John Dollond, English optician and astronomer (b. 1706).
1900 – Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (b. 1854).
1930 – Mary Harris Jones, American Labor organizer (b. 1837).
1934 – Hélène Boucher, French pilot (b. 1908).
1958 – Hubert Wilkins, Australian pilot, ornithologist, geographer, and explorer (b. 1888).
1972 – Compton Mackenzie, English-Scottish actor, author, and academic (b. 1883).
1977 – Terence Rattigan, English playwright and screenwriter (b. 1911).
1979 – Laura Gilpin, American photographer (b.1891).
1979 – Zeppo Marx, American actor and comedian (b. 1901).
1996 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (b. 1932).
1997 – Kathy Acker, American author, poet, and playwright (b. 1947).
1998 – Janet Lewis, American novelist and poet (b. 1899).
1998 – Margaret Walker, American author and poet (b. 1915).
2006 – Shirley Walker, American composer and conductor (b. 1945).
2007 – Evel Knievel, American motorcycle rider and stuntman (b. 1938).
2017 – Marina Popovich, Soviet pilot, engineer and military officer (b. 1931).
2018 – George H. W. Bush, American politician, 41st President of the United States (b. 1924).
2022 – Jiang Zemin, Chinese politician, former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (paramount leader) and President of China (b. 1926).
2022 – Christine McVie, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player (b. 1943).
Ya, the man ended Vietnam war and created the EPA, but did only that good thing. Yep!
Thank you, Matthew, for providing Hili continuity. When I visited the National Cancer Institute (NCI) labs at Ft Dietrich, MD back in around 2003, my memory is that the Director told us the the NCI lab program was set up very quickly with the shutdown of bio-weapons research at the creation of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention. The lab facilities that had been used for weapons development had all the infrastructure components necessary for a world class cancer research facility and was quickly converted. Talk about a swords into ploughshares moment!
In his tribute to Kissinger, Antony Blinken said he was receiving advice from him just last month.