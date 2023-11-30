Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb

As winter approaches, Hili, like all cats, is wary:

A : Why are you so suspicious?

Hili: I heard the weather forecast.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu jesteś taka podejrzliwa?

Hili: Słuchałam prognozy pogody.

You will probably have seen that Henry Kissinger has died, aged 100. As Tom Lehrer said, (the precise words vary on the internet): ‘Political satire became obsolete when Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.’

However, Kissinger may have been responsible for what was probably the only good thing that President Nixon ever did. In November 1969, Nixon unexpectedly and unilaterally discontinued the US biological warfare programme; within two years Us bioweapon stockpiles were destroyed. These weapons all used existing microbes to infect humans or animals and were of the kind that had been developed during and after the second World War (the Japanese used them and Churchill was keen on the idea, ordering 500,000 anthrax bombs from the United states). In 1972 the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) was created and eventually signed by eighty-five nations including the United states and the Soviet Union, coming into force in 1975.

There are many problems with the BWC (it is toothless and did not prevent the USSR from developing terrifying bioweapons, and probably other countries too – including the USA and Israel. But it was still a step forward.

One factor behind this still unexplained decision (Nixon did not refer to it in his memoirs) may have been the friendship between Kissinger, who was Nixon’s National security Advisor and Matthew Meselson, molecular biologist and long-time opponent of biological warfare.

