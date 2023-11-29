Ilya Shapiro on free speech

I found this article from the Free Press extremely useful in understanding the nature and limits of free speech, something more important than ever in this period of protest. Is it “free speech” to shout antisemitic slogans? How about students interrupting classes with political harangues? Can you lose a job because you approve of Hamas’s butchery? The piece will answer these and other questions.

First, the bona fides of the author:

Ilya Shapiro is the director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute and author of Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America’s Highest Court and the forthcoming Canceling Justice: The Illiberal Takeover of Legal Education (HarperCollins). He also writes the Shapiro’s Gavel newsletter on Substack.

Click the screenshot below to read. I’ll just give a list of the questions Shapiro answers, briefly summarize his response, and make a few comments of my own. Click to read for free. Excerpts from the piece are indented:

Conduct, like flag-burning, can fall under the rubric of free speech, but some conduct doesn’t:

This event, mentioned above and shown below, is not free speech (the disruption starts at 0:44; it’s a pro-Palestinian rant decrying Israeli “genocide”, followed by chanting. It may be legal if the professor allowed it to happen, which seems to be the case, but I wonder if students could protest this being allowed at all. After all, it did disrupt class.

This is a math class this morning at @MIT. This is the state of learning and ‘free speech’ at our top universities. It would not be happening without a failure leadership at MIT. Imagine being a student who borrowed $250k to attend MIT or a professor who is trying to do… pic.twitter.com/w8C6Y6i3SU — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 10, 2023

There have been reports at many campuses of professors celebrating Hamas’s massacre. Is this acceptable speech? Professors have the same free speech rights as anyone else, but HR manuals correctly admonish faculty and administrators not to create hostile educational environments.

Also, professors don’t have the right to harangue in class, or talk at length about subjects other than the one being taught. You also cannot create a hostile class environment with your speech (Shapiro gives examples).

Many of the students who participated in the protests at MIT and elsewhere are foreign nationals. What are their free speech rights as noncitizens? Although foreigners can’t be punished for speech any more than citizens, there can be repercussions for affiliating with certain groups or calling for violence. The Immigration and Nationality Act allows the denial or revocation of a visa of “any alien who. . . endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization.”

This is why MIT declined to punish the students who engaged in illegal protest activities (sitting in offices and so on). This, of course, empowers foreign students to do whatever they want, knowing that MIT will not discipline them.

What if an institution knows that Jewish students are being threatened and does nothing, or creates impotent task forces without addressing immediate threats? Or what if officials take ideological sides (like an administrator at the University of Chicago who marched with SJP protesters) or egg on a mob shouting down a speaker (like Stanford Law’s DEI dean at Judge Kyle Duncan’s event in March)? This is where Title VI of the Civil Rights Act comes in. Title VI prohibits any entity that receives federal money (including student loans) from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin, which the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) understands to include “actual or perceived” ancestry, ethnicity, and religion.

There are already lawsuits in progress by Jewish students against NYU for title VI violations, and seven other schools are being investigated by the feds. These include claims of both discrimination and harassment.

Is it legal to ban or suspend Students for Justice in Palestine from campus?

I would have answered “no,” but it has been banned from some universities, both on the grounds of repeatedly violating campus rules and for providing material support for terrorism [Hamas]” As Shapiro says:

So if a state can establish that SJP is in effect acting as Hamas’s PR agency on campuses, governors would be in the clear to stop taxpayer support. As with cases of “true threats” and “incitement,” the devil is in the details, so it’s heartening that public officials like Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares are launching investigations of assorted nonprofit organizations with potential terrorist ties.

I wouldn’t support its banning here, though I think the organization is reprehensible. But if it is violating the law by supporting terrorism (I have no idea if that’s the case), then yes, I wouldn’t be opposed. But organizations simply supporting Palestine or calling for the elimination of Israel are exercising freedom of speech, and such groups should not be banned.

Some prominent alumni have suggested that businesses not hire students who have joined statements in favor of Hamas. Isn’t that participating in cancel culture? I don’t think that any of this qualifies as cancel culture, at least if one defines that term as (1) forming a mob (2) to seek to get someone fired or disproportionately punished (3) for statements within the societally permissible range of policy views.

I was surprised to learn a while back that companies can hire anybody they want so long as the companies don’t engage in systematic discrimination based on race, religion, and so on. If you approve of Hamas’s activities, for example, which is why Harvard students decided to back off on their statement that Israel was responsible for the October 7 massacre, any law firm can say, “No, we don’t want people like you.” That’s not religious discrimination.

Readers are advised to read Shapiro’s piece, which I’ve condensed quite a bit, as there’s lots to learn about the present situation and what you can and cannot do legally. I should also add that nonprotected speech that could get you arrested, but is done peacefully for the sake of changing people’s minds, can still get you arrested, but it’s known as “civil disobedience.” Sometimes I approve of this: the most notable example involved peaceful demonstrations, such as sit-ins, marches and attempts to register to vote, which were illegal in the Jim Crow South, but whose violation eventually played a huge role in passing the Civil Rights acts of 1964 and 1965.

This would be a good piece to give entering students when colleges create orientation units about free speech, as all of them should be doing!