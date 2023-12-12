Steve Pinker’s Fivefold Way: How Harvard can save itself

Steve Pinker has published his remedy for Harvard’s woes in today’s Boston Globe; he outlined these to me last week over a beer, but I didn’t feel at liberty to divulge what he said he was writing about. Now I can.

But the fricking Globe is completely paywalled, so I had to go to our University library to get this article. If you click on the title below (the subtitle is “For universities to have a leg to stand on when they try to stand on principle, they must embark on a long-term plan to undo the damage they have inflicted on themselves. This includes Harvard.”), you won’t be able to see it. So I’ll give a précis and some excerpts, and perhaps a judicious inquiry will get you the article.

For now, excerpts (indented) will suffice. As usual, Pinker’s piece is very well written. First he talks about Presidentgate, when the Presidents of MIT, Harvard, and Penn were excoriated first by Republicans in a Congressional hearing, and then by most of the media.

. . . . The fury was white-hot. Harvard is now the place where using the wrong pronoun is a hanging offense but calling for another Holocaust depends on context. [President Claudine] Gay was excoriated not only by conservative politicians but by liberal alumni, donors, and faculty, by pundits across the spectrum, even by a White House spokesperson and by the second gentleman of the United States. Petitions demanding her resignation have circulated in Congress, X, and factions of the Harvard community, and at the time of this writing, a prediction market is posting 1.2:1 odds that she will be ousted by the end of the year. I don’t believe that firing Gay is the appropriate response to the fiasco. It wasn’t just Gay who fumbled the genocide question but two other elite university presidents — Sally Kornbluth of MIT (my former employer) and Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, who resigned following her testimony — which suggests that the problem with Gay’s performance betrays a deeper problem in American universities.

Pinker then notes that Gay was correct in answering Stefanik’s questions the way she did, for what you make of the calls for genocide of the Jews depends on how you interpret the intentions of the chanters. Further, Harvard can’t punish anyone without an investigation. (Remember, Harvard doesn’t abide by First-Amendment speech principles so Gay was answering according to Harvard’s code of student conduct.)

The real problem with Gay’s testimony was that she could not clearly and credibly invoke those principles because they either have never been explicitly adopted by Harvard or they have been flagrantly flouted in the past (as Stefanik was quick to point out). Harvard has persecuted scholars who said there are two sexes, or who signed an amicus brief taking the conservative side in a Supreme Court deliberation. It has retracted acceptances from students who were outed by jealous peers for having used racist trash talk on social media when they were teens. Harvard’s subzero FIRE rating reveals many other punishments of politically incorrect peccadillos. So for the president of Harvard to suddenly come out as a born-again free-speech absolutist, disapproving of what genocidaires say but defending to the death their right to say it, struck onlookers as disingenuous or worse.

That was the problem: the hypocrisy of having damned free speech in the past but suddenly adopting it when it involved calling for the deaths of Jews. It’s the double standard that got Harvard in trouble.

Pinker then tenders his five-point solution (I’ve condensed the text):

For universities to have a leg to stand on when they try to stand on principle, they must embark on a long-term plan to undo the damage they have inflicted on themselves. This requires five commitments. Free speech. Universities should adopt a clear and conspicuous policy on academic freedom. It might start with the First Amendment, which binds public universities and which has been refined over the decades with carefully justified exceptions. These include crimes that by their very nature are committed with speech, like extortion, bribery, libel, and threats, together with incitement of imminent lawless action. It also permits restraints on the time, place, and manner of expression. The First Amendment does not entitle someone to blare propaganda from a sound truck in a residential neighborhood at 3 a.m. or to set up a soapbox in the middle of a busy freeway. . .

Institutional neutrality. A university does not need a foreign policy, and it does not need to issue pronouncements on the controversies and events of the day. It is a forum for debate, not a protagonist in debates. When a university takes a public stand, it either puts words in the mouths of faculty and students who can speak for themselves or unfairly pits them against their own employer. It’s even worse when individual departments take positions, because it sets up a conflict of interest with any dissenting students and faculty whose fates they control.. . . .

It’s about time that Harvard adopt Chicago’s Kalven Report. (Only three schools have done so: the U of C, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Vanderbilt.) But institutional neutrality only makes sense, for it exists to promote free speech. If colleges adopt official moral, political, or ideological positions, those who buck them will be intimidated. Speech will be quashed. Institutional neutrality is really required for a college to have free speech.

Nonviolence. Some students think it is a legitimate form of political expression to drown out a speaker, block the audience’s view with a screen, obstruct public passageways, invade a lecture hall chanting slogans over bullhorns, force administrators out of their offices and occupy the building, or get in the faces of other students. Universities should not indulge acts of vandalism, trespassing, and extortion. Free speech does not include a heckler’s veto, which blocks the speech of others. . . .

Note that the “heckler’s veto” is permitted under the First Amendment, but not under any decent college speech policy. This is one place where I accept not fully embracing the First Amendment in college speech. But of course I do agree with Steve about prohibiting acts of vandalism, extortion, or trespassing. But that part of the recommendation is superfluous, as those are prohibited by all colleges.

Viewpoint diversity. Universities have become intellectual and political monocultures. Seventy-seven percent of the professors in Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences describe themselves as liberal, and fewer than 3 percent as conservative. Many university programs have been monopolized by extreme ideologies, such as the conspiracy theory that the world’s problems are the deliberate designs of a white heterosexual male colonialist oppressor class. (The appalling antisemitism infesting college campuses grew out of the corollary that Israelis, and by extension Jews who support them, are a party to this conspiracy.) Vast regions in the landscape of ideas are no-go zones, and dissenting ideas are greeted with incomprehension, outrage, and censorship. . .

Agreed, of course. And then Steve tenders a controversial but necessary nostrum:

Disempowering DEI. Many of the assaults on academic freedom (not to mention common sense) come from a burgeoning bureaucracy that calls itself diversity, equity, and inclusion while enforcing a uniformity of opinion, a hierarchy of victim groups, and the exclusion of freethinkers. Often hastily appointed by deans as expiation for some gaffe or outrage, these officers stealthily implement policies that were never approved in faculty deliberations or by university leaders willing to take responsibility for them. . . . . .Universities should stanch the flood of DEI officials, expose their policies to the light of day, and repeal the ones that cannot be publicly justified.

And the conclusion:

A fivefold way of free speech, institutional neutrality, nonviolence, viewpoint diversity, and DEI disempowerment will not be a quick fix for universities. But it’s necessary to reverse their tanking credibility and better than the alternatives of firing the coach or deepening the hole they have dug for themselves.

Harvard would certainly be “fixed” if these plans were implemented, but the chance they will be is nil. The letter from Harvard’s Board of Overseers, shown in the previous post, suggests that they clearly don’t want institutional neutrality, and any plan like the one above requires the approval of the Board. Likewise, I don’t see Harvard approving of free speech anytime soon. Nor will it get rid of DEI: bad “optics”.

The fivefold way only makes sense, though ditching DEI is a no-go, even at the University of Chicago. But at Harvard I fear that Steve’s suggestions will remain a pipe dream.