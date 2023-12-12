They won’t even let Jews celebrate Hanukkah

Nor surprising it’s from Yale University. This comes from Tom Gross’s weekly newsletter, and is example #174 of Things that Pro-Palestinian Students Do that Pro-Israeli Students Wouldn’t Do. (Caption from Gross.)

The entitlement and hatred of these students is shameful.

And of course there’s this, which happens to be true:

Shhh … just don’t tell them #Chanukah is probably THE most Zionist holiday! https://t.co/Kqwkd2yyLe — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) December 10, 2023