Nor surprising it’s from Yale University. This comes from Tom Gross’s weekly newsletter, and is example #174 of Things that Pro-Palestinian Students Do that Pro-Israeli Students Wouldn’t Do. (Caption from Gross.)
The entitlement and hatred of these students is shameful.
And of course there’s this, which happens to be true:
Shhh … just don’t tell them #Chanukah is probably THE most Zionist holiday! https://t.co/Kqwkd2yyLe
— Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) December 10, 2023
10 thoughts on “They won’t even let Jews celebrate Hanukkah”
I guess anti-zionism is not anti-semitism is pretty much dead after you see that picture.
I think that picture may be taken on the New Haven Green, adjacent to the Yale campus but not actually part of it. Not that that changes anything…
That’s what I came here to say. It’s not on Yale campus and I don’t think they know who the perpetrators are yet.
I saw a pic that had “Israeli” omitted from the sign for couscous at a Yale dining service tray : https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1734437497118089484?s=46
Real/fake?
Make of it what you will.
Turkish MP speaking next to sign saying ‘Israel is a murderer’ – suffers a heart attack after saying the Jewish state would ‘suffer the wrath of Allah’
Quote: (National Review)
“The organizations that led the protest in New Haven at which the masked man defaced the menorah — including the University of Connecticut chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Yalies4Palestine — issued their own statement, saying they “unequivocally condemn the antisemitic action of an individual unaffiliated with any of the groups present who climbed a menorah and placed a Palestinian flag on it.”
“Our movement for Palestine is one of social justice and equality,” the statement continues, “which has no room for antisemitism. The only way forward toward Palestinian liberation is together in coalition and in solidarity.”
The groups’ stated opposition to antisemitism appears to be a newfound concern. Two days after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Yalies4Palestine posted on its Instagram page that it “stands in unwavering support of the Palestinian people’s right to resist colonial oppression,” holds “the Israeli Zionist regime responsible for the unfolding violence,” and denounces “the Israeli occupation, apartheid system, and its military rule.” It has also posted graphics including signs that say “when people are occupied, resistance is justified,” “by any means necessary,” and “from the River to the Sea.”
Another organization involved, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), has its own history. According to the Anti-Defamation League, AMP “has its organizational roots in the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP), an antisemitic group that served as the main propaganda arm for Hamas in the United States until it was dissolved in 2004. Since its creation in 2005, AMP continues to work closely with some former IAP leaders who currently hold positions as AMP board members.”
UConn’s SJP chapter, for its part, has disseminated flyers emblazoned with the words “resistance isn’t terrorism — victory to Palestine” on its campus and held events featuring slogans such as “resistance is not terrorism” and “from the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is a (serious) problem.
The London Borough of Havering tried to cancel its long-running Hanukkah celebration because of unspecified fears of interfaith conflict. The decision was reversed after an outcry by many, both within and outside the borough, including the Muslim Association of Britain (not to be confused with the Muslim Council of Britain, which has a much murkier record): https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-67601261 There is some decency left, after all.
Maybe this is something the Jewish population in the SU as well as the Muslim and even we atheists can unite around.
“Anti-Semitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed: “When we take power, they need to be given the death penalty … They must be absolutely annihilated when we take power.”
You should correct this since it has nothing to do with Yale.
I’m happy to report that in my lovely, peaceful, solidly middle-class suburb in northern Illinois my Jewish neighbors are out and proud about celebrating Hanukkah. I’m a nonbeliever in Judaism or any religion, for that matter, but I got a special chuckle this season because it marks the first time I’ve seen inflatable menorahs and dreidels in their front yards. You go, my Jewish friends!