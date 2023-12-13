Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a Hump Day today (“Hrbový den” in Czech): Wednesday, December 13, 2023, and National Popcorn String Day. Be sure not to swallow the needle!

It’s also Ice Cream Day (beats Popcorn String Day by a mile), National Cocoa Day, National Day of the Horse, National Cream Cheese Frosting Day (best on carrot cake), Acadian Remembrance Day,Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day in Poland, and Nanking Massacre Memorial Day in China.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 13 Wikipedia page.

Oh, and there’s a Google Doodle today; click below to read about Agnès Varda (1928-2019, described by Wikipedia as

. . . a Belgian film director, screenwriter, photographer, and artist. Her pioneering work was central to the development of the widely influential French New Wave film movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Her films focused on achieving documentary realism, addressing women’s issues, and other social commentary, with a distinctive experimental style.

Have any cinemaphiles heard of her?

*To me this is good news. The WSJ reports that Netanyahu has rejected U.S. plans for what will happen to Gaza when the war is over. The U.S. solution is madness!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rejected the Biden administration’s postwar plan to have the Palestinian Authority take over Gaza, the sharpest sign of his pushback against the U.S. blueprint for administering the enclave after the invasion ends. “After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism,” Netanyahu said, referring to the Palestinian Authority, which currently oversees parts of the West Bank, in a statement Tuesday. “I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo,” he added, a reference to the 1993 agreement that established the Palestinian Authority and which Netanyahu has long criticized. His comments underscored the sharpening split between Netanyahu and the White House over postwar plans and it raised questions about the viability of the U.S. goal of having the Palestinian Authority take over from Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror group that has ruled Gaza and that Israel has vowed to destroy. The plan was already facing opposition from Arab governments and from Palestinian Authority officials themselves, who say they want Israel to halt its offensive in Gaza and withdraw its troops before they will agree to serious talks about postwar planning.

I’m not a huge fan of Netanyahu, and he will be given the boot for being the person where the buck stopped on October 7, but in this case he’s right. The Palestinian Authority is corrupt as all get out, its head, Mahmoud Abbas, siphoned off millions of dollars of donation to Palestine for his own personal use (he has an expensive plane), he was elected in 2005 for a four-year term but hasn’t been willing to have an election since, he’s rejected peace offers from Israel, and his regime teaches the same kind of Jew hatred as does Gaza. And the PA not only promotes terrorism, but has just denied that Hamas is a terrorist organization, suggesting that the PA merge with Hamas. Finally, the Gazans don’t like the PA or Abbas! Nothing will change if his regime takes over Gaza. Other solutions may be possible (don’t ask me what they are), but putting Gaza under the present Palestinian authority is not going to lead to either the end of terrorism or a two-state solution (both are clearly connected). And why is it Israel’s problem to solve the governance of postwar Gaza?

The way the world is treating Israel is insane: they are acting (while saying that Israel has the right to defend itself), that Israel must not win this war. The UN nonbinding resolution for a cease-fire passed yesterday REJECTED a US amendment that the hostages be released and that Hamas’s attack be condemned The UN resjected that amendment! It has still not condemned Hamas or its launching of rockets at Israel (which continues), nor called for the release of the hostages. I can’t see any explanation other than that the world wants Israel to be defeated, which will be the situation if Hamas stays in power.

*A number of leaders of human-rights organizations argue, in the NYT, that “The U.S. must change course on Gaza today.” (I believe the title has now been changed.) Note that they’re not calling on Hamas to change, for the war would be over in a minute if Hamas agreed to surrender, give up its rule/oppression in Gaza, and release the hostages. Nor are they calling on Egypt to open its borders and permit refugees to flee the war, as I believe is mandated under international law. It’s only Israel which is taken to task. I suppose this reflects the bigotry of assuming that neither Hamas nor Egypt has agency to do anything on their own to help end the war.

From the piece:

The atrocities committed by Hamas on Oct. 7 were unconscionable and depraved, and the taking and holding of hostages is abhorrent. The calls for their release are urgent and justified. But the right to self-defense does not and cannot require unleashing this humanitarian nightmare on millions of civilians. It is not a path to accountability, healing or peace. In no other war we can think of in this century have civilians been so trapped, without any avenue or option to escape to save themselves and their children.

But of course Egypt could open its borders to refugees, or any other Arab country, like Jordan or Lebanon. The problem is that none of these countries want to take in Palestinians. Why aren’t they being chastised.? What kind of “self-defense” is Israel supposed to practice to get rid of Hamas? And how do these people propose to get rid of Hamas (the only viable option for Israel now) without civilian deaths? I know! Hamas can stop using human shields, surrender and give up the hostages. Wouldn’t that be something these groups should be calling for? Crickets.

Global leaders — and especially the United States government — must understand that we cannot save lives under these conditions. A significant change in approach from the U.S. government is needed today to pull Gaza back from this abyss. For a start, the Biden administration must stop its diplomatic interference at the United Nations, blocking calls for a cease-fire.

Once again the U.S. is given sole responsibility to stop the war. Do the writers realize that a cease-fire (and make no mistake about it, they want a permanent one, which will leave Hamas in place), will spell the end of Israel, leading in the long term to even more deaths of civilians? And do they realize that the deaths of Gazan civilians would be much lower if Hamas stopped using human shields?

I don’t mean to imply that the deaths of civilians is irrelevant, because they’re not; I fully realize that Gazans are human beings neither want nor deserve to suffer. But the blame for these deaths falls not on Israel, but on Hamas. Hamas, and only Hamas, has the power to bring a quick end to this war. Why don’t NYT article call for them to do something? There are only two explanation: the paper, like other mainstream liberal media, has low expectations of “people of color”, or they’re anti-Israel. I know; I’m ranting, but the world reaction to Israel’s self-defense makes no sense—not if the world is okay with the goal or erasing Hams.

And it doesn’t help when Biden says stuff like this:

President Biden offered sharp criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government Tuesday, calling for a change to the approach embraced by Israel’s leadership — which Biden described as “the most conservative” in Israel’s history. The president said Israel was beginning to lose support around the world due to “indiscriminate bombing” in remarks made during a fundraiser in Washington, and urged Israel to seek a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He added that he warned Netanyahu about repeating mistakes made by the U.S. after 9/11, while reiterating his support for Israel’s mission to “take on Hamas.”

How, pray tell, President Biden, can Israel “take on Hamas”, which uses human shields and doesn’t give a hoot about Gazan civilian deaths, without having some of those civilians killed in the line of fire?

*This is now nothing unusual but still bizarre. Click on the headline to access the KTTH radio link (h/t Luana)

The details:

An activist history teacher failed a Seattle student on a quiz for saying only women can get pregnant and that only men have penises. A 10th grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle gave students a quiz titled, “Understanding Gender vs. Sex.” The quiz provided a series of statements to label true or false, or questions with multiple choices. Many of the questions focused on personal pronoun use (When someone uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, what does that mean about their gender identity?” or assumptions one may make around gender identity. (“True/false: Transgender people are gay.”) Two questions, however, are objectively false, but students are taught the opposite. Question 4 was a true or false question with the statement, “All men have penises.” The student labeled the statement “true” since it is, in fact, true. But the teacher penalized the answer, marking it incorrect. The teacher claims women can have a penis. Similarly, Question 7 was a true or false question with the statement, “Only women can get pregnant.” Again, the student marked the statement “true” because only women can get pregnant. Again, the teacher penalized the student, insisting the answer is false. The teacher believes men can get pregnant. . . . Seattle Public Schools, through a spokesperson, defended the quiz as “inclusive,” arguing it was appropriate for an Ethnic Studies course.

No it’s not “inclusive”. It’s mendacious. Only women can get pregnant if “woman” is properly construed as “biological women.” And only biological men can have real penises, not faux phalluses constructed out of skin from the limbs. This whole mess comes from buying into the mantra that trans women are women in every sense of the word and trans men are, likewise, men in every sense of the word. Because of this, trans men, seen as simply “men,” can get pregnant because they are actually biological women. This kind of distortion of language offends me not just as a biologist, but also as one who realizes that language is being distorted here for ideological ends. It’s shameful to penalize students for giving the right answers to such questions.

*According to the BBC (h/t Gregory), a teacher in France got into trouble by showing his students a classical painting that included a nude woman. That apparently offended the sensibilities of Muslim students and their parents:

France’s education minister has visited a school where some pupils refused to look at a painting of nude women in class, sparking a teacher walkout. The pupils also accused their teacher of making racist and Islamophobic remarks, which the school denies. Teachers at the Jacques-Cartier school near Paris refused to work in response. Tensions had apparently been high since the start of term, with officials citing repeated complaints by parents about coursework and punishments. The row began when a teacher showed Diana and Actaeon, a Renaissance-era painting portraying a mythical scene from Roman poet Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Several first-year high school students, aged 11 and 12, said they were offended by the work by 17th-Century Italian painter Giuseppe Cesari, Sophie Venetitay from the Snes-FSU teachers union told AFP. “Some students averted their gaze, felt offended, said they were shocked,” Ms Venetitay said, adding that “some also alleged the teacher made racist comments” during a class discussion. The next day, according to French reports, a parent wrote to the head teacher claiming that his son had been prevented from expressing himself in a later class discussion.

And so the row began. You can’t go to school in a Western school and expect to impose your religious views on everyone else (remember the Muslim students at Hamline University who objected to seeing the depiction of the prophet in an old Muslim painting?) Bravo to the teachers for walking out, and bravo to France for enforcing laïcité:

Education Minister Gabriel Attal said the pupils behind the complaints at the Jacques-Cartier school would face disciplinary measures and a team would visit the school to make sure it adhered to “values of the republic”.

Here’s the painting, identified as one by Giuseppe Cesari (1568-1640). Really offensive, eh?

*I didn’t know that Mao signatures were this valuable. From the ever-intriguing AP “Oddity” section we learn how valuable.

An official menu for a state banquet that bears the signature of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong has been auctioned for $275,000. Boston-based RR Auction said the menu auctioned Wednesday was for a banquet held in Beijing on October 19, 1956, and commemorated the first state visit to China by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy. The menu was signed in fountain pen by six influential Chinese statesmen, including Mao and Premier Zhou Enlai. The banquet featured foods from both nations and included delicacies such as “Consommé of Swallow Nest and White Agaric,” “Shark’s Fin in Brown Sauce,” and “Roast Peking Duck.” “To hold a menu signed by Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai is to hold a piece of the past – a piece that tells a story of diplomatic engagement, cultural exchange, and the forging of friendships that have endured through the decades,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, said in a statement. Other items auctioned off included a fully operational World War II-era Enigma coding machine for $206,253, a Thomas Edison-signed document for a light bulb patent for $22,154, and a check signed by Steve Jobs to Radio Shack was sold for $46,063.

The dinner sounds yummy, but the Edison document seems undervalued! Here’s the menu, which is in English. I’m not sure which signature is Mao’s:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili kvetches about winter, as she always does. Doesn’t she look sad?

Hili: It’s cold. A: Where? Hili: Outside the window.

In Polish:

Hili: Zimno. Ja: Gdzie? Hili: Za oknem.

An honest politician; a cartoon by Paul Noth:

A groaner from Stephen:

From the Elder of Ziyon:

From Masih; young or old, the women of Iran are incredibly brave. Here’s the mother of a murdered protester. Masih gives the award starting at 1:13.

Meet this brave mother, who I dedicated my International Journalism award to.

Nahid Shirpisheh’s son Pouya Bakhtiari was shot in the head in front of her eyes in Iran protests.

What did she do after and what’s her demand?

Please listen and be her voice.#TogetherWeAreStronger pic.twitter.com/ulVkItLtET — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 12, 2023

Someone who should know tells us what “globalize the intifada” means. They’re not talking about spreading comity throughout the world!

When you say, “Globalize the intifada,” this is what it actually means, courtesy of the people who do the intifada. https://t.co/PGrPsv9yFK — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) December 12, 2023

From Jez, who says, “It’s a d*g, but still a good tweet.”

Amazon proof of delivery photo. pic.twitter.com/RpJqvhWNgU — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) December 5, 2023

From Merilee, “look at my son!”:

pic.twitter.com/zktMOoctGo — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 27, 2023

From my Twitter feed, a mean but informative experiment:

Run in opposite positions to see who your dog loves more.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/eT6ibyMHX9 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 12, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a mother and son gassed upon arrival

13 December 1943 | A French Jewish boy, Leon Herbstman, was born in Vichy. On 13 April 1944, he was deported from #Drancy to #Auschwitz in a group of 1,500 Jews. On 16 April 1944, he was murdered in a gas chamber together with his mom Frida and father Henri. pic.twitter.com/lIpew4okkJ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 13, 2023

Two tweets from Matthew. First, this shows how big Lake Michigan is (I’m on the left):

Periodic reminder that there is NO rational argument against building a replica of Corsica in Lake Michigan And yes, this is to scale. pic.twitter.com/JX9cQHMas3 — Puigde🐗🏞️🏗️🚄 (@ElGranSenglar) December 4, 2023

. . . and here’s the famous Jefferson Bible:

203 years ago – Thomas Jefferson took 4 translations of the New Testament & with a razor, cut-out all the sections that possessed no supernatural elements. He then pasted them into a jotter & re-arranged them to try to discover 'the true Jesus', shorn of divinity. pic.twitter.com/hqxyVNLyGZ — Ewan Morrison (@MrEwanMorrison) March 14, 2023