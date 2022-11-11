The cancellation of Carole Hooven

Somehow the article below fell into my hands when I was reading for our Stanford discussion about the binary nature of sex and the ire of those ideologues who doubt it. Her piece is from a special section of the Archives of Sexual Behavior called “Cancel Culture”: Its Impact on Sex/Gender Teaching, Clinical Practice, and Research. It describes how Hooven was demonized to the extent that she had to take a leave from Harvard, where she was a lecturer in the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, all for teaching that sex is binary. Click below to read, get the pdf here and see the reference at bottom. (If you can’t access it because it’s paywalled (the legal Unpaywall extension should give you access) write me for a pdf.) I’m amazed that an academic journal actually published this paper!

Hooven taught a popular course in human evolutionary biology at Harvard, ‘”Hormones and Behavior”, along with other courses on human biology. She’s also the author of the popular book T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us. This already puts her in a fraught position, and a statement she made on television got her into big trouble, igniting a fire that, according to her article, wound up with her having to take a leave from Harvard. Here, in Hooven’s words, is what started the fracas:

In the summer of 2021, shortly after the publication of my book T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us (Hooven, 2021), I appeared on Fox and Friends, a news program on the Fox network. I was asked to comment on an article written by the journalist Katie Herzog, about the pressure some professors felt to back away from using language like “male and female” and “pregnant women” in teaching (Herzog, 2021). I agreed to appear for a few reasons. First, my book had just been released and I wanted it to reach as large an audience as possible. Second, while I am in favor of using language that makes people feel respected and comfortable, I feel strongly that we should resist succumbing to the demands of bullies and be unafraid to use clear, indispensable scientific terms like “male” and “female.” And third, I wanted to explain that sex categories are facts of nature which do not carry implications for anyone’s value or rights. I had nothing to say in the interview about how to describe pregnancy.

While people might have objected to just about anything I said, simply because I said it on Fox, here’s the bit that got me in real trouble: The facts are that there are…two sexes…there are male and female, and those sexes are designated by the kinds of gametes we produce…The ideology seems to be that biology really isn’t as important as how somebody feels about themselves or feels their sex to be, but we can treat people with respect and respect their gender identities and use their preferred pronouns, so understanding the facts about biology doesn’t prevent us from treating people with respect (“Harvard lecturer” 2021).

In response to my appearance, a graduate student tweeted out a thread, representing herself in her official capacity as director of my department’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging task force. She said, among other things, that she was “appalled” by my “transphobic” and “dangerous” remarks which allegedly interfered with the task force’s efforts to ensure that the department was a “safe space” for people of “all gender identities and sexes” (Levine, 2021). As I’ve emphasized on this site and—along with Luana Maroja—in the science panel at Stanford’s academic freedom conference, what Hooven said is absolutely true: there are just two biological sexes, defined by whether their bodies are set up to produce large, immobile gametes (“females”) or small mobile gametes (“males”). There are no intermediate gametes, and thus no third sex. This is not a matter of controversy among sensible biologists. People who are hermaphrodites, having both male and female gonadal tissue, are almost invariably sterile, and they, along with intersex individuals, comprise only about 0.018% of the population—about one person in every 5,600 individuals. If you plotted “frequency of sex” on the Y axis against “sex” on the X axis, you’d get two huge spikes at “male” and “female”, and a few blips between them representing the very rare intersex individuals and hermaphrodites. This is for all practical purposes a binary (some petulant people say that the 1/5600 people make sex not a binary, but they’re quibbling). The sociocultural construct known as “gender” is more of a continuum, as there are now hundreds of different genders. Still, most people identify as either a member of the “male” or “female” genders, so a plot like the above, but for gender, would show two humps like a camel, one hump at male and the other at female, but a curve between them representing those who don’t identify as fully male or female. Gender is not binary, but neither is it a smooth continuous curve. It is what we call “bimodal”. But I digress, for Hooven talked not about gender but about sex, and what she said was absolutely correct. But for that she was demonized. This is the way that the ideologues chill speech and impede biological research. If the facts don’t fit the progressive Left political program, then you just reinterpret (and mischaracterize) the facts. But, as we’ll see, the facts of biology are irrelevant to how we should treat individuals who are of different gender or are transsexual.

Here are two tweets by the graduate student who was a “director of the diversity and inclusion task force” of Hooven’s department, and Hooven’s response simply made the whole issue go viral. This culminated in an investigation by Harvard (spurred on by two other innocuous statements Hooven made about sex), and then with Hooven’s apparently being put on leave.

As the Director of the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force for my dept @HarvardHEB, I am appalled and frustrated by the transphobic and harmful remarks made by a member of my dept in this interview with Fox and Friends: https://t.co/kiBwkaqLGM#medtwitter — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

Hooven was then named on the same day

I respect Carole as a colleague & scientist. But this dangerous language perpetuates a system of discrimination against non-cis people within the med system. It directly opposes our Task Force work that aims to create a safe space for scholars of ALL gender identities and sexes. — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

There’s nothing discriminatory or “transphobic” about what Hooven said. In fact, as she points out, “even though someone publicly maligning my speech in their official capacity as a representative of the institution is a clear violation of Harvard’s Free Speech Guidelines, the person who maligned me was not sanctioned.” No, Hooven and not Lewis was eventually sanctioned. Here are the guidelines that Lewis violated but Hooven did not:

“Because no other community defines itself so much in terms of knowledge, few others place such a high priority on freedom of speech. As a community, we take certain risks by assigning such a high priority to free speech. We assume that the long term benefits to our community will outweigh the short term unpleasant effects of sometimes noxious views. Because we are a community united by a commitment to rational processes, we do not permit the censorship of noxious ideas. We are committed to maintaining a climate in which reason and speech provide the correct response to a disagreeable idea.” (Harvard Free speech guidelines, 1990).

Hooven, by the way, agrees that her biological definition of sex should not be taken to impugn, demean, or infringe on the rights of anybody who is transsexual or of an intermediate or different gender. The biological facts are the facts, and what we do with them is a matter of philosophy and morality. Only a moral reprobate would use the sex binary to demonize those who don’t feel like they’re fully male or female. And here again Scientific American rears its ugly head, denying the facts of biology to foster its ideology.

Hooven:

By saying in public what I believe to be the truth, I violated a taboo. I failed to follow the directions of fellow scientists to “Stop Using Phony Science to Justify Transphobia” as one Scientific American headline directed (Simón(e), 2019). Which science is purportedly “phony?” Exactly that which I invoked on Fox and Friends: There are two (and only two) sexes, male and female, and they are based on the types of gametes organisms are designed to produce. The conclusion to the Scientific American article sums up the author’s (familiar) point: “the science is clear and conclusive: sex is not binary, transgender people are real” (Simón(e), 2019). Of course people who are transgender, experience gender dysphoria, identify as queer, have differences (or disorders, or variations) of sexual development, or are members of other gender minorities, are real, and deserve the same basic human rights as anyone else. While some activists insist that asserting the biological reality of the sex “binary” is entirely wrong-headed and pernicious, the true threat to science, and to human dignity is the idea that in order to support anyone’s rights we must deny or ignore reality.

While some who are fighting for the rights of gender minorities may sincerely believe that subverting science is necessary to protect an oppressed population, department chairs and university presidents are tasked with ensuring that the campus environment is one in which the fundamental ideals of truth-seeking and academic freedom are not only defended, but actively promoted. It should not be too much to ask that they firmly hold the line between ignorance and knowledge, between subjective and objective, between our feelings and the facts.

Hooven talks about a lot more, discussing Pinker’s idea of how various tribes cohere by not violating “taboo ideas” (i.e., “sex is binary”), and reprises the conflagration about ex-Harvard-President Larry Summers’s speculation about the different abilities of the sexes at a Harvard debate—a statement that ultimately led Harvard to ditch Summers. But you can read that for yourself.

There are two lessons here. One is what we talked about at Stanford, and one that Luana just wrote about on Bari Weiss’s site: ideological views are preventing people from teaching and learning scientific facts, and this impedes understanding of the world. For example, if you don’t see two sexes (usually in approximately equal ratios), then you won’t go on to investigate why this happens, which turns out, according to the theory of Ronald Fisher and others, to be based on evolution and differential parental expenditure in offspring. Likewise, the greater investment of females than males in offspring, which rests ultimately on differences in gamete size, is a crucial factor in explaining sexual selection, which itself explains many of the differences between males and females of animal species in size, strength, behavior, and ornamentation. Ideology like that experienced by Hooven impedes understanding of the world by closing off fruitful areas of investigation. As we all know, one can’t predict whether a scientific path winds up in a blind alley or branches into a whole new area of understanding.

And Hooven’s own lesson:

There are solutions, in addition to clear and forthright policies. To begin with, university leaders must be encouraged to develop a moral compass, integrity, and a backbone—admittedly, this is often a tough order. Second, the university’s position on academic freedom must be frequently trumpeted. Third, administrators should never weigh in on the accuracy of controversial or offensive claims—doing so signals that views that fail the purity test are less likely to be protected. And finally, university leadership must frequently remind the campus community that the foremost mission of a university is the pursuit, preservation, and dissemination of knowledge. This cannot happen without academic freedom.

Hooven, C.K. Academic Freedom Is Social Justice: Sex, Gender, and Cancel Culture on Campus. Arch Sex Behav (2022). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10508-022-02467-5