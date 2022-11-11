Well, the readers’ wildlife post I worked long and hard on seems to have disappeared, along with all 1,700+ draft posts, a bunch of ready-to-go Hili posts, and the beginnings of tomorrow’s Hili post. Until this is fixed, posting may be light. Bear with me.
Slight disaster: draft posts disappeared
November 11, 2022 • 7:02 am
10 thoughts on “Slight disaster: draft posts disappeared”
And, yet, I should trust my life to a self-driving car?
You probably shouldn’t trust your life to ANY-driving car, when you get right down to it. But certainly not one that uses WordPress as its operating system.
There was a fascinating documentary on Nova on this subject. It dates from 2019 but it shows quite well how it is very very complicated.
I mean, lost files is one thing – but there’s a bear too? This has reached ursine proportions.
I was wondering the same thing. It is rare in Chicago. According to the park service people:
I hope it works. It worked (once) for the cousin of a friend of mine. The chap said ‘Hello bear’ and creature ran off and climbed a tree. But the second time, he (the human) was walking up a path and saw a bear coming in the opposite direction. This time, ‘Hello bear’ did not work.
Apparently if you encounter the bear as you’re climbing up the side of a mountain, screaming is the default strategy: https://www.fieldandstream.com/survival/climber-attacked-by-bear/
Chances are it wouldn’t work if it’s a mother bear with a cub. Just guessing of course.
No ‘da Bears’ jokes yet? What is Chicago coming to?
Oh no! Prof CC, that’s dreadful. Would it be helpful to you if we sent you materials for potential use in new posts (to help build up a new archive of drafts), or would that be overwhelming right now?
Shitballs. Sorry to hear that. I’ve only been here a couple months, but I’ve come to enjoy reading what you and others have to say here. It is amazing you’ve been at it since 2009. Like SJL said, if it works to delegate anything out, just say the word.