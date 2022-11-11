10 thoughts on “Slight disaster: draft posts disappeared

    2. There was a fascinating documentary on Nova on this subject. It dates from 2019 but it shows quite well how it is very very complicated.

    1. I was wondering the same thing. It is rare in Chicago. According to the park service people:

      Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Help the bear recognize you as a human. It may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.

      I hope it works. It worked (once) for the cousin of a friend of mine. The chap said ‘Hello bear’ and creature ran off and climbed a tree. But the second time, he (the human) was walking up a path and saw a bear coming in the opposite direction. This time, ‘Hello bear’ did not work.

  3. Oh no! Prof CC, that’s dreadful. Would it be helpful to you if we sent you materials for potential use in new posts (to help build up a new archive of drafts), or would that be overwhelming right now?

  4. Shitballs. Sorry to hear that. I’ve only been here a couple months, but I’ve come to enjoy reading what you and others have to say here. It is amazing you’ve been at it since 2009. Like SJL said, if it works to delegate anything out, just say the word.

