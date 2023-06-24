Here is part 3 of a set of photos taken by reader Daniel Shoskes on his trip to Africa (see earlier photos here and here). The species IDs are not given, so I’ll provide links when I’m fairly sure of them. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. The narration is short and sweet:

Here are photos from our trip to Africa. Started in Livingstone Zambia, traveled through Zimbabwe, and into Botswana.

Victoria Falls (from a helicopter):

Vervet Monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus):

Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus):





Termite mound. These are grass-eating termites and the mounds can be huge and take decades to make:







Baby African bush elephant (Loxodonta africana):



Common warthogs (Phacochoerus africanus):





Lioness eating a baby elephant carcass:



Baboon holding its tail [JAC: probably a Chacma Baboon, Papio ursinus]

Vulture [JAC: probably a Cape vulture, Gyps coprotheres]: