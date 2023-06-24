Here is part 3 of a set of photos taken by reader Daniel Shoskes on his trip to Africa (see earlier photos here and here). The species IDs are not given, so I’ll provide links when I’m fairly sure of them. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. The narration is short and sweet:
Here are photos from our trip to Africa. Started in Livingstone Zambia, traveled through Zimbabwe, and into Botswana.
Victoria Falls (from a helicopter):
Vervet Monkey (Chlorocebus pygerythrus):
Lions (Panthera leo):
Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus):
Termite mound. These are grass-eating termites and the mounds can be huge and take decades to make:
Sausage Tree (Kigelia africana):
African bush elephant (Loxodonta africana):Baby
Common warthogs (Phacochoerus africanus):
Lioness eating a baby elephant carcass:
Chacma Baboon, Papio ursinus]Baboon holding its tail [JAC: probably a
Vulture [JAC: probably a Cape vulture, Gyps coprotheres]:
9 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful photos! I have to admit that the baboon reminds me a bit of the Cowardly Lion, though I don’t mean to imply anything about its character.
Ha! This reminds of a recent quip on Jeopardy! The question had to do with a fairy tale asking what kind of animal had swallowed some children whole. The contestant replied, “Who was the big, bad wolf?” Now, this confuses the 3 little pigs story with the correct answer of simply “What is a wolf?”
The host, Ken Jennings, had to rule against the contestant, then he said, “The fairy tale mentions nothing about the wolf’s size or its moral character.”
Great pictures, btw!
The warthogs are beautifully ugly. I’m wondering about the one that is kneeling to eat – seems an inefficient process.
Great pictures! And wow, what an adventure!
The photos of Victoria Falls from the air are spectacular, what amazing geology!
Fantastic photos – thanks!
Awesome pics!
Fantastic photos! [Water too high for Devil’s Pool?]
Very exciting photos! That crocodile looks ready to start it’s day.