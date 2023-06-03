Today’s photos are the first of three batches of pictures taken by reader Daniel Shoskes on a trip to Africa. He didn’t supply the scientific names, so I’ll just give a link to the animals (Daniel’s words are indented.) Click on the photos to enlarge them.
Here are photos from our trip to Africa. Started in Livingstone Zambia, traveled through Zimbabwe, and into Botswana.
Bee Eater birds:
White rhino (we saw a group of 5 in Chobe park in Zambia and there are only 10 left in the country):
Family of baboons:
Red-Billed Hornbill (Zazu from Lion King!):
Grey Go-Away-Bird (really its name. Call sounds like someone saying go away):
African Fish Eagle (ironically eating a fresh kill of a bird rather than a fish):
Elephant swimming in the water using its trunk periscope style to breathe:
African elephant eating:
Jaguar on the ground:
7 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Simply magnificent
Looks like quite an incredible trip!
What an array of animals. I love that jaguar!
Thank you!
I think that that is a leopard. I believe jaguars are found only in the Western hemisphere.
If I wrote jaguar that was my mistake; it indeed was a leopard
Nice. If you’re in Africa, that’s a leopard
Awesome!
The elephant is of course snorkeling rather than periscoping. Looks so much like the classic faked Loch Ness monster picture!