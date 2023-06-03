Today’s photos are the first of three batches of pictures taken by reader Daniel Shoskes on a trip to Africa. He didn’t supply the scientific names, so I’ll just give a link to the animals (Daniel’s words are indented.) Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Here are photos from our trip to Africa. Started in Livingstone Zambia, traveled through Zimbabwe, and into Botswana.

White rhino (we saw a group of 5 in Chobe park in Zambia and there are only 10 left in the country):

Kori Bustard:



Grey Go-Away-Bird (really its name. Call sounds like someone saying go away):





African Fish Eagle (ironically eating a fresh kill of a bird rather than a fish):





African Cape Buffalo:





Elephant swimming in the water using its trunk periscope style to breathe: