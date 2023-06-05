Please send in your good wildlife photos, folks. The tank is dropping at a disturbing rate.

Today we’ll feature the second half of Daniel Shockes’s photos from Africa (part 1 is here). His narration is indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them. Here’s his original introduction:

Here are photos from our trip to Africa. Started in Livingstone Zambia, traveled through Zimbabwe, and into Botswana. Honey Badger (rare sighting!!! The Honey Badger Don’t Care YouTube video now has 101 million views):

Lioness:



Male Lion after a kill. This group had just taken down a baby elephant and was methodically eating it. I do have pictures of them eating the carcass but even dispassionate scientific readers might find it a bit disturbing. Happy to share more if you want (also have great video):

Male Kudu:



Male and Female Ostriches:



African Wild Dog and pack of dogs. Very rare sighting! These are vicious. The only predators that eat their prey alive rather than killing it first:



Male Impala having a drink: